2023. The first ‘Life’s Good’ internal campaign
LG held its first-ever Life’s Good event for company employees in South Korea beginning June 12 and running until the end of the month. The offline event was created to promote the brand value pursued by LG, and to provide an opportunity for all local employees – including executives – to gain a deeper understanding of what Life’s Good is all about.
At each site, the trucks transform into mobile brand event spaces offering LG employees engaging brand experience programs during their lunch breaks and throughout the afternoons. The trucks also act as giant screens, boasting a large LED display to play a video showcasing the exciting, new visual identity and conveying the company’s endless enthusiasm for making life good.
Employees visiting the event zones didn’t leave empty-handed, as the Life’s Good truck was prepared with a variety of merchandise featuring the Life’s Good slogan. Created through a collaboration with a popular coffee brand to ensure the finest taste, complimentary coffee cans were handed out during the event in three different color designs, representing each of LG’s core values.
And, through a digital roulette event, participants could play to win goods featuring designs and colors that considered LG’s new visual identity, brand value and the season. For instance, there were goods to enjoy the pleasure of life through leisure activities, such as camping chairs, as well as items that reflect the company’s core value of warmth to power a smile, such as beach towels that can be used during summer trips. There were also practical goods that considered the current season, such as umbrellas.
The employees who participated in the event shared their positive experiences of the event. One employee said they have high hopes and anticipation for LG’s attempt to become a more active and youthful brand, while another employee said they were moved by the company’s view that providing a better life for consumers starts with the happy lives of the people at LG. Another employee shared delight in receiving unique goods symbolizing the LG brand that can’t be bought in a store.