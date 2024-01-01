2023. The first ‘Life’s Good’ internal campaign

At each site, the trucks transform into mobile brand event spaces offering LG employees engaging brand experience programs during their lunch breaks and throughout the afternoons. The trucks also act as giant screens, boasting a large LED display to play a video showcasing the exciting, new visual identity and conveying the company’s endless enthusiasm for making life good.

Employees visiting the event zones didn’t leave empty-handed, as the Life’s Good truck was prepared with a variety of merchandise featuring the Life’s Good slogan. Created through a collaboration with a popular coffee brand to ensure the finest taste, complimentary coffee cans were handed out during the event in three different color designs, representing each of LG’s core values.