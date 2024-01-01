Upon entering the LG booth, visitors passed through the company’s latest gigantic OLED installation, which has become the must-see attraction at every CES event of the last decade.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of LG OLED, this year’s OLED attractor, OLED Horizon, comprised 260 flexible and open-frame 55-inch OLED displays which enabled it to take on a new, completely captivating shape inspired by revolutionary OLED’s historic legacy as much as its expansive future.

Greeting visitors inside the booth were four ultra-large LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) TVs seamlessly put together to display the most mesmerizing images as they appeared to float in mid-air, untethered by wires or cables. The world’s first 4K 120Hz TV with a wireless AV connection, M3 employs a separate Zero Connect box that enables the wireless transmitting of video and audio signals as well as connections to external devices, affording users a simpler installation process and even more freedom when designing the interior of their dream home.

Introducing new products that provide extraordinary brand experiences based on experimental ideas and bold designs, LG Labs made its debut at CES 2023. As a new product within LG, the zone featured fresh new products and prototypes – pluspot, Monshoecl, brid.zzz, hover gym and excicle – that visitors could all experience in-person.