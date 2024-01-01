We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES 2023
LG Electronics (LG) held its press conference, LG World Premiere, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Under the theme of Life’s Good, CEO William Cho shared the company’s continuous efforts to create innovation for a better life and ensure a sustainable future for all.
Affirming the company’s commitment to take on new challenges despite any uncertainties, Cho opened the show by stressing that LG has known and truly believed that the answer is always with the customer. “The start and end of all innovation are our customers, and it is with this innovation that we aim to put a smile on their faces,” continued CEO Cho.
Starting off the new year with the world’s most exciting, influential tech show, CES returned to an in-person affair with a bang after two years of coming to you in online and hybrid formats. And by gathering companies from around the world under one roof to present their most innovative products and solutions to date, it turned out to be the biggest and best edition of the trade show where we can get a first glimpse at the future of technology.
This year, based on the idea that the answer is always with the customer, LG presented the meaning behind its ‘Life’s Good’ vision by demonstrating how its latest and greatest products and technologies enhance their quality of life and take the user experience to unimaginable levels.
Upon entering the LG booth, visitors passed through the company’s latest gigantic OLED installation, which has become the must-see attraction at every CES event of the last decade.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of LG OLED, this year’s OLED attractor, OLED Horizon, comprised 260 flexible and open-frame 55-inch OLED displays which enabled it to take on a new, completely captivating shape inspired by revolutionary OLED’s historic legacy as much as its expansive future.
Greeting visitors inside the booth were four ultra-large LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) TVs seamlessly put together to display the most mesmerizing images as they appeared to float in mid-air, untethered by wires or cables. The world’s first 4K 120Hz TV with a wireless AV connection, M3 employs a separate Zero Connect box that enables the wireless transmitting of video and audio signals as well as connections to external devices, affording users a simpler installation process and even more freedom when designing the interior of their dream home.
Introducing new products that provide extraordinary brand experiences based on experimental ideas and bold designs, LG Labs made its debut at CES 2023. As a new product within LG, the zone featured fresh new products and prototypes – pluspot, Monshoecl, brid.zzz, hover gym and excicle – that visitors could all experience in-person.
The Better Life for All zone highlighted the company’s continuing commitment and efforts to achieve sustainability. This includes the eco-friendly practices it has applied from product design to disposal, as well as the multiple design innovations it has made to ensure everyone, no matter their ability, can easily enjoy the endless benefits and convenience provided by cutting-edge LG products.
Not only is LG striving to be the most sustainable company, but also the most accessible. This is why visitors could listen to their way around the large LG booth as well as all the major content that was created exclusively for this occasion. Every zone even provided braille inscriptions for the visually impaired.