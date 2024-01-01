Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
0% THM,
100% ragyogás

 

 

 

 

0% THM,
100% ragyogás

Vásárold meg most 0% THM-mel a megjelölt LG OLED TV készülékedet kiemelt értékesítő partnereink kínálatából!

A promóció időtartama: 2024. február 12. - február 29.

0% THM, 100% ragyogás

Vásárold meg a lenyűgöző élményt nyújtó LG OLED TV-k megjelölt modelljeit most 0% THM-mel kiemelt értékesítő partnereink egyikénél!


A promóció időtartama: 2024. február 12. - február 29.

A jövő velünk kezdődött

Az LG OLED TV-k évről évre újabb és újabb csodát hoznak mindennapjainkba lenyűgöző innovációikkal: szemetgyönyörködtető, egyedi kialakításukkal, hihetetlenül részletgazdag képmegjelenítésükkel valamint a folyamatosan fejlődő webOS okos rendszerükkel és smart funkcióikkal…

 

 

…és a jövő most az otthonodban folytatódik!

Válaszd ki új LG OLED TV készüléked most 0% THM hitelre értékesítő partnereink ajánlataiból:

Online és áruházi megrendelés esetén érvényes ajánlatok:

22 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem a MediaMarkt LG OLED TV kínálatát.>

20 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem a BestByte LG OLED TV kínálatát.>

Kizárólag online megrendelés esetén érvényes ajánlatok:

20 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem az Alza LG OLED TV kínálatát.>

20 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem az eMAG LG OLED TV kínálatát.>

20 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem a MarketWorld LG OLED TV kínálatát.>

Kizárólag áruházi megrendelés esetén érvényes ajánlatok:

15 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem az Auchan LG OLED TV kínálatát.>

20 hónap futamidő,
0% THM

Megnézem az Expert LG OLED TV kínálatát.>