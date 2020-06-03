Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A Miele is felhasználhatja az LG robotporszívó-szabadalmait

CORPORATE 06/03/2020
Budapest, 2020. június 3. — Hosszú távú, a robotporszívó-technológiákra vonatkozó szabadalmi licencszerződést kötött az LG Electronics (LG) és a Miele & Cie. KG (Miele). A megállapodás szerint az LG saját fejlesztésű, szabadalmazott robotporszívó-technológiáit a Miele is felhasználhatja kereskedelmi forgalmazásra szánt robotporszívóiban.
 
A licencszerződés kiterjed az LG által szabadalmaztatott indukciós jelvezérlés és infravörös fény alapú navigációs rendszer használatára is, amellyel a robotporszívók pontosan és precízen képesek visszatérni töltőállomásukhoz. A további licencelt LG szabadalmak közé tartozik a csatlakoztatható poreltávolító és forgófej is. Az LG-nek több mint 700 regisztrált szabadalma van világszerte a robotporszívók kategóriájában, így a vállalatot a világ egyik legfejlettebb és legtöbb díjat elnyert robotporszívómárkájaként tartják számon.
 
„Az LG-nél igen hosszú és gazdag múltja van a háztartási gépek fejlesztésébe fektetett kutatás-fejlesztési munkának”— mondta Jeon Saeng-gyu, az LG szellemi tulajdon központjának ügyvezető alelnöke. „A nagy márkákkal aláírt szabadalmi megállapodások több felhasználó számára teszik elérhetővé az iparági szereplők által közösen megvalósított innovációk előnyeit.”
 
# # #
 
LG Electronics
Az LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) az elektronikai termékek egyik legjelentősebb szállítója és technológiai megújítója, amely világszerte 140 helyen több mint 70 ezer alkalmazottat foglalkoztat. A vállalat 2019-ben 53 milliárd dolláros (62,3 ezer milliárd koreai wonos) éves forgalmat ért el globális szinten. Az LG öt üzleti területen – szórakoztatóelektronika, mobilkommunikáció, háztartási elektronikai és légkondicionáló megoldások, járműalkatrészek valamint üzleti megoldások – végzi tevékenységét, és a világ egyik vezető televízió-, hűtőszekrény-, légkondicionáló-, mosógép- és mobilgyártója. További hírek és információk a www.LGnewsroom.com címen érhetők el.
