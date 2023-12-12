We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Az LG a 2024-es CES-en mutatja be új, kényelmesebb mindennapokat ígérő elektronikai innovációit
Az LG Electronics (LG) a CES kiállítás keretében “Újra feltalálni a jövőt” címmel online is követhető sajtókonferenciát tart 2024. január 8-án, helyi idő szerint 8 órakor a Mandalay Bay kongresszusi központban, Las Vegasban.
