Az LG a 2024-es CES-en mutatja be új, kényelmesebb mindennapokat ígérő elektronikai innovációit

CORPORATE 12/12/2023
Az LG Electronics (LG) a CES kiállítás keretében “Újra feltalálni a jövőt” címmel online is követhető sajtókonferenciát tart 2024. január 8-án, helyi idő szerint 8 órakor a Mandalay Bay kongresszusi központban, Las Vegasban.
 
A színpadon először William Cho, az LG vezérigazgatója beszél majd a vállalat 2024-re kitűzött legfontosabb céljairól. Az LG júliusban Future Vision 2030 néven már bejelentette, hogy intelligens életmód-megoldásokat kínáló vállalattá kíván válni, most pedig ennek hátteréről is beszámol. Az esemény témái között szerepel többek közt az is, hogy a társaság hogyan használja ki a mesterséges intelligencia lehetőségeit a vásárlói élmény bővítésére és javítására.
 
A sajtótájékoztatón debütáló új termékek mindegyike megtekinthető lesz a 2024-es CES kiállításon, az LG standján. A látogatók a lenyűgöző kijelzők, technológiai installációk és interaktív kiállítások mellett felfedezhetik és megismerhetik, hogyan tehetik szebbé az életet az LG innovációi az otthonokban, valamint a kereskedelem és a mobilitás területein.
 
Az LG sajtótájékoztatóját világszerte élőben követhetik majd az érdeklődők az LG weboldalán és az LG Global YouTube-csatornán.

# # #
 
LG Electronics
Az LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) az elektronikai termékek egyik legjelentősebb szállítója és technológiai megújítója, amely a világ szinte minden országában jelen van és több mint 74 ezer alkalmazottat foglalkoztat. A vállalat 2022-ben 83,5 ezer milliárd koreai von éves forgalmat ért el globális szinten. Az LG négy üzleti területen – szórakoztatóelektronika, háztartási elektronikai és légkondicionáló megoldások, járműalkatrészek valamint üzleti megoldások – végzi tevékenységét, és a világ egyik vezető televízió-, háztartásigép-, légkondicionáló-, monitor-, segítőrobot- és önvezetőjármű-alkatrészgyártója, a prémium LG SIGNATURE és az intelligens eszközöket összefogó LG ThinQ márkái pedig világszerte ismertek. További hírek és információk a www.LGnewsroom.com címen érhetők el.
