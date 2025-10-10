About Cookies on This Site

LG Black Friday hétvége!

15% kuponkedvezmény
regisztrált vásárlóknak a promócióban
résztvevő termékekre az LG Webáruházban.

LG Black Friday hétvége 15% kuponkedvezménnyel, csak hétfő délig!

 

A 15% kuponkedvezményt regisztrált vásárlóink vehetik igénybe és a kedvezmény a feltüntetett árakból vonódik le a kosárba helyezés után!

 

A kedvezményhez használja a blackfriday15 kuponkódot!

 

Ingyenes házhozszállítás: a Magyarországon regisztrált vásárlóknak az LG Webáruházban kapható TV, audio, monitor, projektor, porszívó, mikrohullámú sütő, mosogatógép, és WashTower termékekre ingyenes szállítást biztosítunk!

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

 

Vásároljon kedvezményesen az alábbi kategóriákban elérhető termékek közül. A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak.

Televíziók

Konyhagépek és porszívók

Textilápolás

Projektor

Monitorok

Audio készülékek

A kedvezmény igénybevételéhez:
 

1. Amennyiben rendelkezik saját LG felhasználói fiókkal, jelentkezzen be, és a termékek kosárba helyezését követően a legördülő menüből válassza ki a kuponkódot.
 

2. Amennyiben nem rendelkezik felhasználói fiókkal, itt regisztrálhat.
 

3. A 15% kuponkedvezmény a termék feltüntetett árából az LG Webáruházban leadott rendelés véglegesítésekor a blackfriday15 kuponkód használatával kerül levonásra! 

 

A promóció időtartama: a fent felsorolt akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az LG Webáruházban 2025. november 14. 09:00 – november 17. 12:00-ig leadott rendelések esetén vehetők igénybe!

 


A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel és csomagajánlatokkal nem összevonhatók.