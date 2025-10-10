Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró

LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró

LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró

XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S parti hangszóró, XL5S

Fő tulajdonságok

  • 200 W kimeneti teljesítmény és 6,5 colos mélysugárzó
  • Többszínű hangulat fény és dupla stroboszkóp
  • IPX4
  • 12 órás akkumulátor-üzemidő
Több
Piros-narancssárga színátmenetes fénnyel világító LG XBOOM Go XL5S egy színpadon. A színpad mögött emberek élvezik a zenét.

Piros-narancssárga színátmenetes fénnyel világító LG XBOOM Go XL5S egy színpadon. A színpad mögött emberek élvezik a zenét.



Nagyobb hanggal
jobb a buli

Dobd föl a bulit a még nagyobb hanggal! Az LG XBOOM XL5S erőteljes bulihangzása megtölti a táncteret.

Az LG XBOOM GO XL5S látható a végtelen térben. A falon négyzetes grafika ábrázolja a hangot. A hangszóró közepén lévő, óriási, 6,5 colos mélysugárzó felnagyított képe jelképezi a 200 W-os hangját. Hanghullámok érkeznek a mélysugárzóból.

Egyetlen óriási mélysugárzó

Ami erőteljes basszust biztosít

Lépj magasabb szintre a bulizásban, és érezd az LG XBOOM XL5S mély basszusát! A 6,5 colos, óriási mélysugárzója még erőteljesebb basszust biztosít minden eseményhez.
Dinamikus basszusoptimalizáló

Érezd a ritmust még alacsony hangerő mellett is!

Bármikor érezheted a dübörgő basszust. A dinamikus basszusoptimalizáló segítségével a mély hangok torzulása nélkül élvezheted a kiegyensúlyozott hangzást.

*A hang eltérhet a hangforrás függvényében.

2,5 colos, dóm magassugárzók

Tiszta és zajmentes hangzás

Tisztán hallhatod a magas frekvenciájú hangokat bel- és kültéren egyaránt. A jobb hangzás érdekében a hangszóró két darab 2,5 colos, dóm magassugárzóval rendelkezik.

*Szemléltetési célból készült szimulált képek.

A hangszóró elölnézete. Egy vonal tájékoztat a fények egyes részeiről. Dupla stroboszkópfények a felső és az alsó részen. Középen be van kapcsolva a rózsaszín és türkiz átmenetes, többszínű, gyűrűs világítás.

XBOOM party fények

Tegye a bulit felejthetetlenné

Az LG XBOOM party fényekkel menőbb a buli. A dupla stroboszkóp villogásával fényshow-t varázsolhatsz a bulidba.

Csak szöveg

A szöveg egy fekete színű területen látható, és egy piktogram mutatja be a többszínű, gyűrűs világítás mozgását: az óramutató járásával megegyező és ellentétes irányok, alsó és felső félkörök, bal és jobb félkörök, illetve villogás. A hangszóró bal oldalra fordítva, 45 fokos szögben áll. Lila átmenetes színek láthatók alatta a dizájn érdekében. A 6,5 colos mélysugárzó felnagyítva látható a különböző színek kiemeléséhez.

Többszínű hangulat fények

Bulihangulat party fényekkel

Az LG XBOOM XL5S bemutatja a ritmusvezérelt fényshow-t többszínű, hangulat fényekkel. A fény együtt táncol a zenével, így dinamikus energiát hoz a buliba.

Szabályozd Te a buli fényeit!
A XBOOM alkalmazásban válaszd az „Én választásom” (My Pick) lehetőséget, és magad alakíthatod a bulid fényeit, ízlésed szerint.

Az XBOOM alkalmazás képernyőképe. Az alkalmazáson keresztül személyre szabhatja a fényeket.

Fentről lefelé: Emberek táncolnak a hangszóró körül. A parkban emberek egy csoportja élvezi a zenét a hangszóróval. Az utolsó képen a termék felső részének ráközelített nézete látható.

Fentről lefelé: Emberek táncolnak a hangszóró körül. A parkban emberek egy csoportja élvezi a zenét a hangszóróval. Az utolsó képen a termék felső részének ráközelített nézete látható.

*Minden kép csupán szemléltetési célokat szolgál. * A tényleges termék a termék fejlesztései miatt eltérhet az itt bemutatottól.

Egy nő énekel.

Egy nő énekel.

Bemenet mikrofonhoz és gitárhoz

Tartsd meg a saját koncerted!

Az LG XBOOM XL5S segítségével a bulin akár karaoke is lehet. Csatlakoztasd a mikrofont és már énekelhetsz is. Emellett akár még gitárt is csatlakoztathatsz, így könnyű szerrel lehet egy saját koncerted is!

Emberek élvezik az akusztikus koncertet az LG XBOOM XL5S hangszóróval. A kép alatt gitár látható.

Bárhová elviheted,
Bármikor élvezheted

Az LG XBOOM XL5S hangszóróval bárhol megoszthatod a zenéd a világgal. Ez a hangszóró úgy készült, hogy kültéren is megállja a helyét, így bárhová magával viheted anélkül, hogy aggódnod kellene.

Fogd és vidd!

Az LG XBOOM XL5S olyan fogantyúval rendelkezik, mellyel könnyedén mozgatható. Strapabíró kialakításával és az ergonomikus fogantyúival könnyen hordozható.

IPX4 vízállósági besorolás

Az LG XBOOM XL5S hangszóró IPX4 vízállósági besorolással rendelkezik; így ellenáll a ráfröccsenő víznek.

*Az IPX4-es besorolás vizsgálatát édesvízzel végezték. A hangszórót nem szabad vízbe meríteni. Víz – például uszoda vagy tengerpart – közelében körültekintően használja.

12 órás akkumulátor-üzemidő

Az LG XBOOM XL5S üzemidejével hajnalig is bulizhatsz. Élvezd a bulit anélkül, hogy le kellene állni a töltés miatt.

*A 12 órás üzemidő 50%-os hangerő esetén érvényes a fények használata nélkül. * Az akkumulátor üzemideje a használattól, a beállításoktól és a környezeti körülményektől függően eltér.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

HANGSZÓRÓ

  • Magassugárzó egység típusa

    Cone

  • Mélysugárzó egység

    6.5" x 1

  • Magassugárzó egység mérete

    2.5" x 1

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    5.1

  • USB

    1

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Csatornák száma

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    200 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Igen

  • Alapértelmezett

    Igen

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Igen

HANGFORMÁTUM

  • SBC

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

TÁPEGYSÉG

  • AC Adapter Jack

    Igen

AKKUMULÁTOR

  • Akkumulátor töltési idő (Óra)

    3.5

  • Akkumulátor idő (Óra)

    12

ENERGIAFELHASZNÁLÁS

  • Bekapcsolt mód

    55 W

  • Készenléti mód

    0.5 W

KÉNYELEM

  • Multipoint

    Igen

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Igen

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Igen

  • Frissítéskezelő (FOTA)

    Igen

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Igen

  • Lighting

    Igen

  • Víz/fröccsenésálló

    IPX4

  • Akkumulátor visszajelző

    Igen

  • Biztonsági zár

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • Hangszóró

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Doboz

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

SÚLY

  • Nettó tömeg

    11,2 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    13,6 kg

TARTOZÉK

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

  • AC Adapter

    Igen

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható