ELSTARTOLT A<br>GAMEREK NYARA!1

ELSTARTOLT A GAMEREK NYARA!

A promóció időtartama: 2023. július 17-től 2023. szeptember 4-ig,
vagy a készlet erejéig.

A promócióban támogatott LG gamer monitorok vásárlása esetén most 5% kedvezményt, ezen felül kiemelt modell vásárlásakor további Redragon gamer egeret adunk ráadásként!

Rendeljen az LG Webáruház promóciós gamer monitor kínálatából ingyenes házhoz szállítással és az 5% kedvezmény mellett legyen Öné a Redragon Redragon gamer egerek egyike is!

A promóció időtartama: 2023. július 17-től 2023. szeptember 4-ig, vagy a készlet erejéig.

Az 5% kedvezmény az LG Webáruház akciós gamer monitor kínálatára érvényes, a ráadás gamer egeret pedig az alábbi modellhez adjuk ráadásként:

Redragon Cobra M711 egér

Kuponkód: Gamer5

További Gamer monitorok 5% kedvezménnyel

Kuponkód: Gamer5

Az ajánlat kizárólag az LG Webáruházból történő vásárlás esetén érvényes, a készlet erejéig a promócióban felsorolt termékekre.

Amennyiben a résztvevő a jogszabály által biztosított 14 napos elállási jogát gyakorolja az általa vásárolt készülék tekintetében, elveszíti jogát a ráadásként adott gamer kiegészítőkhöz kapcsolódó kedvezményre.

Ennek következtében a készülék árának jóváírásakor a ráadásként adott termék értéke levonásra kerül a jóváírt összegből az alábbiak szerint:

Redragon Cobra M711 egér 9,499 HUF