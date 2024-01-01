Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell

Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell

THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)
()
  • A(z) Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф) elölnézete
  • LG Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell, THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)
  • LG Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell, THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)
  • LG Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell, THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)
A(z) Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф) elölnézete
LG Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell, THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)
LG Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell, THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)
LG Az új THERMA V Split – Közepes hőmérsékletű modell, THERMA V Split R410A (3Ф)

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Az új THERMA V split – közepes hőmérsékletű modell
  • Továbbfejlesztett dizájn, felhasználóbarát vezérlő
  • LG THERMA V Split – közepes hőmérsékletű modell
  • Energiahatékonyságot az LG inverter technológiával
  • Kényelmes fűtés az évszaknak megfelelő üzemmóddal
  • Megbízható fűtés a Smart Sensor érzékelővel
Több

Az új THERMA V split – közepes hőmérsékletű modell

Az új split típus továbbfejlesztett külső megjelenést kínál.
Az előlapi burkolat eltávolításával, a szélek lekerekítésével és könnyebb beltéri egységek alkalmazásával a készülék továbbfejlesztett funkciókat és kifinomultabb fűtési megoldást kínál otthona számára.

Továbbfejlesztett dizájn, felhasználóbarát vezérlő

A fűtésvezérlő továbbfejlesztett, 4,3 hüvelykes széles, színes LCD-kijelzővel, igényes üveg előlappal és reaktív LED-érintőképernyővel ellátott felhasználói felülettel rendelkezik. Ezek az új külső elemek gazdagabb felhasználói élményt biztosítanak.

LG THERMA V Split – közepes hőmérsékletű modell

A kültéri egység által a külső levegőhöz kapcsolódó hőcserélőn keresztül termelt hő a beltéri egységbe jut, ahol fűtést és meleg vizet szolgáltat.

Energiahatékonyság az LG Inverter technológiával

Az LG jelentős tapasztalatra tett szert a kompresszorok és motortechnológia terén, amelyek az energiahatékonyság lényegét adják.
Az LG inverter technológiája a teljesítmény optimalizálásán keresztül csökkenti az energiaköltségeket, mivel mindig csak a működéshez szükséges teljesítményt adja le.

Kényelmes fűtés az évszaknak megfelelő üzemmóddal

Az évszaknak megfelelő automatikus üzemmód a külső hőmérséklet alapján automatikusan állítja be a fűtést és a hűtést, valamint a meleg vizet.

*A képen szereplő hőmérséklet-beállítás csak példaként szolgál. A célhőmérséklet a felhasználó által kívánt beállítástól függ.

Megbízható fűtés
a Smart Sensor érzékelővel

Az LG nyomás- és hőmérséklet-szabályozáshoz használt egyedülálló Smart Sensor érzékelője gyorsabban érzékeli a nyomást, és pontosabban reagál a terhelésváltozásokra.

Vészüzemi működés

A THERMA V a készülék hirtelen meghibásodása esetén is tovább termeli a hőt a megfelelő javításig. A főként hibás érzékelőkre visszavezethető kisebb meghibásodások esetén a rendszer bekapcsolt állapotban tartja a hőszivattyút. Nagyobb meghibásodások, mint a hőkör alkatrészeinek hibái esetén egy elektromos fűtőegység tartja fent a fűtést.



Kérje az LG légkondicionálókat
viszonteladó és szerelő partnereinktől.
<br> LG klíma viszonteladók
Nyomtatás

Összes adat

SPECIFIKÁCIÓ A HN1616.NK3(12~16KW)BELTÉRI EGYSÉGHEZ

  • Teljesítmény

    12 ~ 16kW 1Φ

  • Méret - Szél. x mag. x mély. (mm)

    490 x 850 x 315

  • Tömeg (kg)

    42

  • Elektromos fűtőelem - Tápellátás (P/V/Hz)

    1/220-240/50

  • Elektromos fűtőelem - Teljesítmény (kW)

    6

  • Kimeneti víz hőmérsékleti tartománya - Fűtés (°C)

    15 ~ 57

  • Kimeneti víz hőmérsékleti tartománya - Hűtés (°C)

    6 ~30

  • Vízáramlás sebességének határértéke (LPM)

    Min 15.

  • Maximum víznyomás (m)

    7

  • Vízcsőcsatlakozás - Belépő - mm(inch)

    Male PT 25mm (1")

  • Vízcsőcsatlakozás - Kilépő - mm(inch)

    Male PT 25mm (1")

SPECIFIKÁCIÓ A HN1639.NK3(12~16KW)BELTÉRI EGYSÉGHEZ

  • Teljesítmény

    12 ~ 16kW 3Φ

  • Méret - Szél. x mag. x mély. (mm)

    490 x 850 x 315

  • Tömeg (kg)

    45

  • Elektromos fűtőelem - Tápellátás (P/V/Hz)

    3 / 380-415 / 50

  • Elektromos fűtőelem - Teljesítmény (kW)

    3 + 3 + 3

  • Kimeneti víz hőmérsékleti tartománya - Fűtés (°C)

    15 ~ 57

  • Kimeneti víz hőmérsékleti tartománya - Hűtés (°C)

    5 ~ 27

  • Vízáramlás sebességének határértéke (LPM)

    46

  • Maximum víznyomás (m)

    3

  • Vízcsőcsatlakozás - Belépő - mm(inch)

    Male PT 25mm (1")

  • Vízcsőcsatlakozás - Kilépő - mm(inch)

    Male PT 25mm (1")

SPECIFIKÁCIÓ A HU123.U33 KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉGHEZ

  • Teljesítmény

    12kW 3Φ

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A7/W35) - kW

    12

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A2/W50) - kW

    12.11

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-2/W50) - kW

    12.11

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-7/W35) - kW

    11.74

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Hűtés (A35/W18) - kW

    10.4

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A7/W35) - kW

    2.64

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A2/W50) - kW

    5.2

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-2/W50) - kW

    5.29

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-7/W35) - kW

    3.26

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Hűtés (A35/W18) - kW

    2.6

  • COP - Fűtés (A7/W35)

    4.55

  • COP - Fűtés (A2/W50)

    2.33

  • COP - Fűtés (A-2/W50)

    2.29

  • COP - Fűtés (A-7/W35)

    3.6

  • EER - Hűtés (A35/W18)

    4

  • Méret - Szél. x mag. x mély. (mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Tömeg (kg)

    94

  • Hangteljesítmény (fűtés) - dB(A)

    66

  • Kültéri levegő működési tartománya - Fűtés (°CDB)

    5°C ~ 48°C

  • Kültéri levegő működési tartománya - Hűtés (°CDB)

    -20°C ~ 35°C

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Csőátmérő (folyadék) - mm(inch)

    9,52 (3/8)

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Csőátmérő (gáz) - mm(inch)

    15,88 (5/8)

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Feltöltés előtti mennyiség (kg)

    2.3

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - TCO2 eq

    4.8

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - GWP

    2087.5

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Töltés nélküli csőhossz (m)

    7.5

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Hűtőközeg-utántöltés mennyisége (g/m)

    40

  • Csövezési hossz - Minimum (m)

    3

  • Csövezési hossz - Normál (m)

    7.5

  • Csövezési hossz - Maximum (m)

    50

  • Tápellátás (P/V/Hz)

    3/380-415/50

  • Ajánlott biztosíték (A)

    20/Φ

SPECIFIKÁCIÓ A HU143.U33 KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉGHEZ

  • Teljesítmény

    14kW 3Φ

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A7/W35) - kW

    14

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A2/W50) - kW

    12.44

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-2/W50) - kW

    12.27

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-7/W35) - kW

    13.11

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Hűtés (A35/W18) - kW

    12

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A7/W35) - kW

    2.64

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A2/W50) - kW

    5.35

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-2/W50) - kW

    5.36

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-7/W35) - kW

    3.86

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Hűtés (A35/W18) - kW

    3.08

  • COP - Fűtés (A7/W35)

    5.30

  • COP - Fűtés (A2/W50)

    2.33

  • COP - Fűtés (A-2/W50)

    2.29

  • COP - Fűtés (A-7/W35)

    3.4

  • EER - Hűtés (A35/W18)

    3.90

  • Méret - Szél. x mag. x mély. (mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Tömeg (kg)

    94

  • Hangteljesítmény (fűtés) - dB(A)

    66

  • Kültéri levegő működési tartománya - Fűtés (°CDB)

    5°C ~ 48°C

  • Kültéri levegő működési tartománya - Hűtés (°CDB)

    -20°C ~ 35°C

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Csőátmérő (folyadék) - mm(inch)

    9,52 (3/8)

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Csőátmérő (gáz) - mm(inch)

    15,88 (5/8)

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Feltöltés előtti mennyiség (kg)

    2.3

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - TCO2 eq

    4.8

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - GWP

    2087.5

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Töltés nélküli csőhossz (m)

    7.5

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Hűtőközeg-utántöltés mennyisége (g/m)

    40

  • Csövezési hossz - Minimum (m)

    3

  • Csövezési hossz - Normál (m)

    7.5

  • Csövezési hossz - Maximum (m)

    50

  • Tápellátás (P/V/Hz)

    3/380-415/50

  • Ajánlott biztosíték (A)

    20/Φ

SPECIFIKÁCIÓ A HU163.U33 KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉGHEZ

  • Teljesítmény

    16kW 3Φ

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A7/W35) - kW

    16

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A2/W50) - kW

    12.71

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-2/W50) - kW

    12.33

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-7/W35) - kW

    14.2

  • Névleges teljesítmény - Hűtés (A35/W18) - kW

    13

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A7/W35) - kW

    2.64

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A2/W50) - kW

    5.46

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-2/W50) - kW

    5.39

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Fűtés (A-7/W35) - kW

    4.44

  • Névleges felvett elektromos teljesítmény - Hűtés (A35/W18) - kW

    3.6

  • COP - Fűtés (A7/W35)

    6.06

  • COP - Fűtés (A2/W50)

    2.33

  • COP - Fűtés (A-2/W50)

    2.29

  • COP - Fűtés (A-7/W35)

    3.2

  • EER - Hűtés (A35/W18)

    3.61

  • Méret - Szél. x mag. x mély. (mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Tömeg (kg)

    94

  • Hangteljesítmény (fűtés) - dB(A)

    66

  • Kültéri levegő működési tartománya - Fűtés (°CDB)

    5°C ~ 48°C

  • Kültéri levegő működési tartománya - Hűtés (°CDB)

    -20°C ~ 35°C

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Csőátmérő (folyadék) - mm(inch)

    9,52 (3/8)

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Csőátmérő (gáz) - mm(inch)

    15,88 (5/8)

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Feltöltés előtti mennyiség (kg)

    2.3

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - TCO2 eq

    4.8

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - GWP

    2087.5

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Töltés nélküli csőhossz (m)

    7.5

  • Hűtőközeg (R410a) - Hűtőközeg-utántöltés mennyisége (g/m)

    40

  • Csövezési hossz - Minimum (m)

    3

  • Csövezési hossz - Normál (m)

    7.5

  • Csövezési hossz - Maximum (m)

    50

  • Tápellátás (P/V/Hz)

    3/380-415/50

  • Ajánlott biztosíték (A)

    20/Φ

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek