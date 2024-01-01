Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Alulfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ technológia, 384L kapacitás

GBP62DSNCN1
Fő tulajdonságok

  • LINEAR Cooling™
  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • FRESHConverter™
  • Smart Inverter Kompresszor
  • Szórt fényű LED világítás
Több

LINEARCooling™

Tartsa hosszabb ideig frissen ételeit

Az Smart Inverter Kompresszor csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így hosszabb ideig képes megőrizni a gyümölcsök és zöldségek frissességét.

*A videóban a termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

A FRISSESSÉG LÁTVÁNYA, A FRISSESSÉG ILLATA, A FRISSESSÉG ÍZE

A FRISSESSÉG LÁTVÁNYA, A FRISSESSÉG ILLATA, A FRISSESSÉG ÍZE

A FRISSESSÉG LÁTVÁNYA, A FRISSESSÉG ILLATA, A FRISSESSÉG ÍZE

Egyenletes hűtés 24 órán keresztül

Egyenletes hűtés 24 órán keresztül

Precíz hőmérséklet-szabályozás

*UL-teszteredmények alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva vizsgálták a hűtőrészen belül a csúcsértékek közötti hőmérséklet-ingadozást az alulfagyasztós LGE GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), a French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), a Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), a Felülfagyasztós B607S(±0.5℃) és a Felülfagyasztós B606S(±1.0℃) modellek esetén.
*Üres és normál telítettségnek megfelelő hőmérséklet beállítás esetén. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

Akár 32%*-kal gyorsabb és egyenletesebb hűtés

DoorCooling⁺™

Akár 32%*-kal gyorsabb és egyenletesebb hűtés

A DoorCooling+™ a hűtőszekrény elején lévő szellőzőnyílások segítségével egyenletesebb belső hőmérsékletet biztosít, ezáltal az ételek tovább megőrzik frissességüket.

*UL-teszteredmények alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva az LG DoorCooling+ funkció nélküli (GBB60NSZHE) és a DoorCooling+ funkciós (GBB72NSDFN) modellek esetén azt vizsgálták, hogy mennyi időre van szükség ahhoz, hogy az ajtóra szerelt felső kosárban a hőmérséklet 24.8°C-ról 8°C-ra csökkenjen.
*A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Válassza ki az optimális hőmérsékletet ételeinek
FRESHConverter™

Válassza ki az optimális hőmérsékletet ételeinek

A FRESHConverter™ tároló ideális körülményeket biztosít a húsok, halak és zöldségek tárolásához, így tovább maradnak frissek.

*A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

A Smart Inverter Kompresszorra vonatkozó 10 év garancia logó a Smart Inverter logo mellett található.
Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos és Tartós

Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszor energiahatékony, tartós és csendes működést garantál. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.*

*10 év garancia a Smart Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

Prémium és Kompakt kialakítás

Elegáns és praktikus minimalizmus

Az új alulfagyasztós hűtőszekrény a kifinomultság netovábbja mind funkciók, mind stílus szempontjából. A minimalista kialakítása magas szintű eleganciát és kényelmet biztosít. Így egyszerre élvezheti a praktikumot és a luxust a saját konyhájában.

*A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

GBP62PZNBC-m
KAPACITÁS
384 L
MÉRET (SZÉL X MAG X MÉLY)
595 x 2030 x 675 mm
ENERGIAOSZTÁLY
C (A - G skála)
KOMPRESSZOR TÍPUSA
Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Hűtőszekrény típusa

    Alulfagyasztós

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Alulfagyasztós

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    384

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    107

  • Nettó hűtő űrtartalom (liter)

    277

  • Hűtő kapacitás (liter)

    277

  • Belső víztartály

    Nem

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    79

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    83

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Termék méretei csomagolással (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    634 x 2 135 x 745

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Igen

  • Hűtőközeg

    R600a

  • Energiaosztály

    C (A-G skálán)

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    172

  • Zajszint (dB (A))

    35

  • Total No Frost

    Igen

  • Door Cooling+™

    Igen

  • WIFI

    Nem

KIJELZŐ

  • LED kijelző

    Belső LED

  • Gyerekzár

    Nem

DIZÁJN

  • Ajtófront színe

    Grafitszürke

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Rejtett fogantyú

  • Metal Fresh

    Nem

TOVÁBBI TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • Kompresszor

    Smart Inverter Kompresszor

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Igen

TOVÁBBI TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • 10 év garancia a kompresszorra

    Igen

  • Többszörös légáram

    Igen

  • Door-in-Door

    Nem

  • Vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Jégadagoló

    Nem

  • Törtjég készítő funkció

    Nem

  • Digitális szenzor

    Igen

  • Kijelző

    Belső LED

  • Expressz hűtés

    Igen

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

  • Energiatakarékos üzemmód

    lgen

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

  • Metal Fresh - hűtőtérben

    Nem

  • Metál dekoráció

    Nem

  • Bio Shield ajtószigetelés

    Nem

  • Nyitott ajtó figyelmeztetés

    lgen

  • Gyerekzár

    Nem

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok száma

    2

  • FRESH Balancer fiók

    Nem

  • FRESH Converter fiók

    Igen

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Nem

  • Hagyományos fiók

    Igen

  • Friss 0-s zóna

    Nem

  • Bortartó

    Nem

  • Snack/sajt rekesz

    Nem

  • Tojástartó

    Igen

  • Kihúzható polc a hűtőtérben

    Nem

  • Összecsukható polc a hűtőtérben

    Nem

  • Polcok anyaga

    Edzett üveg

  • Ajtófront színe

    Grafit szürke

  • Fagyasztó - világítás

    Nem

  • Metal Fresh - fagyasztótérben

    Nem

JELLEMZŐK

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter Kompresszor

  • 10 év garancia a kompresszorra

    Igen

  • Total No Frost

    Igen

  • Többszörös légáram

    Igen

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

  • Door Cooling+™

    Igen

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Energiaosztály

    C (A - G skálán)

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    172

  • Zajszint (Osztály)

    B (A - D skálán)

  • Zajszint (dB)

    35

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Igen

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    4 db

  • Összecsukható polc

    Nem

  • Felezhető Polc

    Nem

  • Snack/sajt rekesz

    Nem

  • Tojástartó

    Igen

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    4 db

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    2 db

  • Moist Balance Crisper fiók

    Nem

  • Fresh Balancer fiók

    Nem

  • Fresh Converter fiók

    Igen

  • Friss 0-s zóna

    Nem

  • Hagyományos fiók

    Igen

  • Energiatakarékos üzemmód

    Igen

  • Expressz hűtés

    Igen

  • Nyitott ajtó figyelmeztetés

    Igen

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Fagyasztótér-világítás

    Nem

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

  • Fagyasztó fiók

    3 db

MÉRETEK(MM)

  • Termék (szél x mag x mély)

    595 x 2030 x 675

  • Méret csomagolással (szél x mag x mély)

    634 x 2135 x 745

SÚLY(KG)

  • Nettó (kg)

    79

  • Bruttó (kg)

    83

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

