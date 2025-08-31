Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

Termékinformációs adatlap

Alulfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, Fresh Converter és ThinQ™ technológia, 344L kapacitás

GBV3100APY
  • Elölnézet
  • Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
  • Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
  • Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
  • Elölnézet, csak a felső ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
  • Door cooling és LED világítás
  • Fiók élelmiszerekkel
  • Jégkocka tálca, 1-es nézet
  • Jégkocka tálca, 2-es nézet
  • Fogantyú közeli nézet
  • Bal oldali nézet, nyitott ajtóval élelmiszerekkel
  • Bal oldali nézet, nyitott ajtóval élelmiszerek nélkül
  • Oldal nézet
Elölnézet
Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
Elölnézet, csak a felső ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
Door cooling és LED világítás
Fiók élelmiszerekkel
Jégkocka tálca, 1-es nézet
Jégkocka tálca, 2-es nézet
Fogantyú közeli nézet
Bal oldali nézet, nyitott ajtóval élelmiszerekkel
Bal oldali nézet, nyitott ajtóval élelmiszerek nélkül
Oldal nézet

Fő tulajdonságok

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • FRESHConverter™
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • Smart Inverter Kompresszor
  • LG ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval
Több

A videóban a termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

NatureFRESH™  

Kényeztesse érzékeit a NatureFRESH™ segítségével

Élvezze a friss zöldségek és gyümölcsök zamatát. Kényeztesse érzékeit, hogy az étkezés igazán örömteli legyen!

A videóban a termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.  

LinearCooling™

Tartsa hosszabb ideig frissen ételeit

Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszor csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így hosszabb ideig képes megőrizni a gyümölcsök és zöldségek frissességét.

1

2

3

A videóban a termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.  

1

Egyenletes hűtés 24 órán keresztül

Precíz hőmérséklet-szabályozás

*UL-teszteredmények alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva vizsgálták a hűtőrészen belül a csúcsértékek közötti hőmérséklet-ingadozást az alulfagyasztós LGE GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), a French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), a Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), a Felülfagyasztós B607S(±0.5℃) és a Felülfagyasztós B606S(±1.0℃) modellek esetén.

*Üres és normál telítettségnek megfelelő hőmérséklet beállítás esetén. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

1

DoorCooling+™

Frissesség egyenletesen és gyorsan

Az ételek frissek maradnak, az italok bármelyik polcon kellemesen hidegek lesznek az egyenletes és gyorsabb hűtésnek köszönhetően.

*UL-teszteredmények alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva az LG DoorCooling+ funkció nélküli (GBB60NSZHE) és a DoorCooling+ funkciós (GBB72NSDFN) modellek esetén azt vizsgálták, hogy mennyi időre van szükség ahhoz, hogy az ajtóra szerelt felső kosárban a hőmérséklet 24.8°C-ról 8°C-ra csökkenjen. A DoorCooling+™ az ajtó kinyitásakor leáll.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

1

FRESHConverter™

Válassza ki az optimális hőmérsékletet ételeinek

A FRESHConverter™ tároló ideális körülményeket biztosít a húsok, halak és zöldségek tárolásához, így tovább maradnak frissek.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

1

Moist Balance Crisper™

A Moist Balance Crisper™ egy speciálisan bordázott felületű lemez a fiók felett, amely optimális szinten tartja a páratartalmat. Segítségével tovább maradnak frissek a gyümölcsök és ropogósak a zöldségek.

1

Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos és Tartós

Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszor energiahatékony, tartós és csendes működést garantál. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.*

*10 év garancia a Smart  Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

1

LG ThinQTM

A hűtő beállításai távolról is módosíthatók

Az LG ThinQ™ technológiának köszönhetően okostelefonjának segítségével távolról is módosíthatja hűtőszekrényének főbb beállításait, hogy készen álljon a nagybevásárlás utáni feltöltésre.*

*Az elérhető okos funkciók és a hangalapú irányítás országtól és modelltől függően változnak. Kérdezze a helyi kereskedőt vagy a LG szakszervízt a szolgáltatások elérhetőségével kapcsolatban.

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás futtatásához Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) vagy újabb Android, illetve iOS 9 vagy újabb iOS operációs rendszert futtató kompatibilis okostelefonra van szükség. Mobil és otthoni Wi-Fi adatkapcsolat szükséges.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Prémium és Kompakt kialakítás

Elegáns és praktikus minimalizmus

Az új alulfagyasztós hűtőszekrény a kifinomultság netovábbja mind funkciók, mind stílus szempontjából. A minimalista kialakítása magas szintű eleganciát és kényelmet biztosít. Így egyszerre élvezheti a praktikumot és a luxust a saját konyhájában.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

/hu/images/spec/GBV22NCCSW_HU_spec_dimension_mobile.jpgadc

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    344

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 675

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    110

  • Energiaosztály

    A (A - G skálán)

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

Összes adat

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Alulfagyasztós

  • Szabványos/Pult mélység

    Pult mélység

  • Energiaosztály

    A (A - G skálán)

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    344

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    110

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    190

  • Fagyasztó kapacitás (L)

    44

KIJELZŐ

  • Belső LED kijelző

    Igen (Belső kijelző)

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    98

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    95

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 860

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 860

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    608

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 675

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Igen

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

  • InstaView

    Nem

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Manuális jégkészítő

  • Vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Automatikus jégkészítő

    Nem

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    VCM

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

  • Metal Fresh

    Belső tér színe fehér

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Rejtett fogantyú

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    110

  • Klíma osztály

    T

  • Zajszint (dB)

    33

  • Zajszint (osztály)

    B (A - G skálán)

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    3

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    2

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Igen (2 db)

  • Bortartó

    Nem

  • Friss 0-s zóna

    Nem

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Összecsukható polc

    Nem

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806096058350

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Fagyasztó fiók

    3 átlátszó

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

