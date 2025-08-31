Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
GMV860EPDE.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás

GMV860EPDE.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás

GMV860EPDE
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
  • InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
InstaView™ Keskeny négyajtós hűtőszekrény ThinQ™ technológia, 530L kapacitás

Fő tulajdonságok

  • InstaView™
  • LinearCooling™
  • Smart Inverter Kompresszor
  • LG ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval
Több
Az LG hűtő felső része látható, ami kiemeli a matt fekete színt és a sötétített üveget.

InstaView™

Kopogjon kétszer és Nézzen bele hideglevegő-veszteség nélkül

Kopogjon kétszer, így anélkül tekinthet be hűtőjébe, hogy az ajtót ki kellene nyitnia. Ezzel csökken a hideglevegő-veszteség és kedvenceit is könnyebben megtalálja.

*A video illusztráció, az InstaView™ ajtó megjelenése és működése a valóságban eltérő lehet.

LinearCooling™

Megőrzi a gyümölcsök és zöldségek valódi frissességét

LinearCooling™ technológia csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így hosszabb ideig képes megőrizni a friss élelemiszerek zamatát és állapotát.*

*UL-teszt eredmények alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva azt vizsgálták, hogy a frissentartó fiókba helyezett élelmiszer a kiszáradásból adódóan mennyi idő alatt veszíti el súlyának 5%-át az LGE Linear Cooling technológiával felszerelt GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ modellek esetén.

Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

(Logo) Smart Inverter compressor, 10 year warranty, Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos és Tartós

Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszor energiahatékony, tartós és csendes működést garantál. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.*

*10 év garancia a Smart  Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

Szabályozza a hűtő hőmérsékletét bárhonnan az LG ThinQ™ segítségével

LG ThinQ™ applikáció lehetővé teszi, hogy a főbb funkciókat akár az otthonától távolról is módosíthassa Wi-Fi-n keresztül. Így még arra is figyelmezteti, ha nyitva maradt az ajtó.

LG ThinQ™ applikáció lehetővé teszi, hogy a főbb funkciókat akár az otthonától távolról is módosíthassa Wi-Fi-n keresztül. Így még arra is figyelmezteti, ha nyitva maradt az ajtó.

*Az elérhető okos funkciók és a hangalapú irányítás országtól és modelltől függően változnak. Kérdezze a helyi kereskedőt vagy a LG szakszervízt a szolgáltatások elérhetőségével kapcsolatban.

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás futtatásához Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) vagy újabb Android, illetve iOS 9 vagy újabb iOS operációs rendszert futtató kompatibilis okostelefonra van szükség. Mobil és otthoni Wi-Fi adatkapcsolat szükséges.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

GMV860EPDE
Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)
530
Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)
835 x 1 787 x 730
Energiaosztály
E (A - G skálán)
Kompresszor típusa
Smart Inverter kompresszor

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    530

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    314

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • InstaView

    Igen

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

  • Ajtófront színe

    Matt éjfekete

Összes adat

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Négyajtós hűtőszekrény

  • Szabványos/Pult mélység

    Pult mélység

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    530

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    209

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    321

KIJELZŐ

  • Belső LED kijelző

    Belső kijelző

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    128

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    118

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 753

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 787

  • Mélység fogantyúval együtt (mm)

    721

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    610

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Nem

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

  • InstaView

    Igen

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Manuális jégkészítő

  • Jég- és vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Automatikus jégkészítő

    Nem

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    VCM

  • Ajtófront színe

    Matt éjfekete

  • Metal Fresh

    Nem

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Nem

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    314

  • Klíma osztály

    T

  • Zajszint (dB)

    40

  • Zajszint (osztály)

    C (A - G skálán)

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    6

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    2

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Igen (2 db)

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Összecsukható polc

    Nem

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806096065525

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Fagyasztótér-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    Nem

  • Fagyasztó fiók

    6/2 darab

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek