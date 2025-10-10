About Cookies on This Site

LG hűtőszekrény külső vízszűrő (FSS-002, csere 6 havonta)

LG hűtőszekrény külső vízszűrő (FSS-002, csere 6 havonta)

ADQ73693903
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Cserélhető LG hűtőszekrény vízszűrők
  • FSS-002 vízszűrő
  • Hatékony szűrés
  • Eredeti LG hűtőszekrény vízszűrők
  • Könnyen elérhető, könnyen cserélhető
Több

Hogyan kell kicserélni

A termék cseréjére vonatkozó utasítások kis mértékben eltérhetnek az alábbi információktól.

Részletesebb információkért kérjük, olvassa el a modellhez tartozó termékhasználati útmutatót.

* A termék képei és jellemzői reklámszövegeket tartalmazhatnak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges terméktől. A termék megjelenése, műszaki adatai stb. a termék fejlesztése érdekében előzetes értesítés nélkül változhatnak.

* Az összes termékfotó kivágott kép, és eltérhet a tényleges terméktől. A termék színe a monitor felbontásától, a fényerő beállításaitól és a számítógép specifikációitól függően változhat.

* A termék teljesítménye a használati környezettől függően változhat, és az elérhetőség üzletenként eltérő lehet.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

ADQ73693903

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Cikkszám

    ADQ73693903

  • Kategória

    Vízszűrő

MÉRETEK ÉS SÚLY

  • Átmérő (cm)

    5

  • Belső átmérő (cm)

    0.6

  • Hossz (cm)

    23

  • Nettó tömeg (g)

    266

  • Külső átmérő (cm)

    1

