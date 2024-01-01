Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Professzionális LG monitorok minden élethelyzethez, most 5% kupon kedvezménnyel!1

Professzionális LG monitorok minden élethelyzethez, most 5% kupon kedvezménnyel!

A promóció 2021. szeptember 10-től október 15-ig tart.

Válasszon webáruházunkból a promócióban résztvevő monitorok közül, és 5% azonnali kupon kedvezményben részesül!

A kedvezményhez keresse saját LG Webáruház fiókjában a “monitor” kupont.

Amennyiben nem rendelkezik saját fiókkal, a termék kosárba helyezését követően használja a “monitor” kupon kódot a rendelési összesítő felületen.

UltraGear gaming monitorok
Urald te a játékot!

• Erőteljes, kifejezetten játékosok számára kifejlesztett kijelző
• Tisztább, simább és gyorsabb kép az AMD FreeSync™ technológiával
• Stílusos, lényegében káva nélküli kialakítás
• Gyorsabb reakció a Dynamic Action Sync használatával
• Célkereszt funkció a pontosabb célzás érdekében
• Ultragyors (akár 240 Hz-es) képfrissítési sebesség

UltraFine monitorok
Élvezd a tartalmakat tűéles felbontásban!

• Széles betekintési szög az IPS kijelzőnek köszönhetően
• Mesteri részletek UHD 4K felbontásban
• DCI-P3 90% (tip.) színtartomány és HDR technológia az élénkebb színek érdekében
• Letisztult, modern kialakítás
• Magával ragadó 4K játékélmény
• Egyszerűbb felhasználói felület az OnScreen Controllal

UltraWide monitorok
Láss többet, alkoss jobbat!

• Végtelen multitasking és szélesebb látótér 21:9-es képaránnyal
• Kiváló felbontás a professzionális munkavégzéshez
• Káprázatos színek és 99%-os lefedettség az sRGB színspektrumban
• Szélesebb látószöget biztosító IPS kijelző
• Részletes kontraszt a HDR 10 nagy dinamikatartománynak köszönhetően
• Olvasó üzemmód és vibrálásmentes kép a vizuális kényelem megteremtéséhez

UltraGear monitorok

UltraWide monitorok

UHD monitorok

IPS monitorok