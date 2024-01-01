Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Előrendelési akció az LG Webáruházban!

2022-es LG TV + LG hangprojektor csomagban, a TV áráért!

Kedvezményes előrendelés időszaka: 2022. március 11. – március 31.

Rendelje meg szettben 2022-es LG TV-jét + LG hangprojektorát a TV áráért!

Válasszon az LG Webáruház kedvezményes csomagajánlataiból, és vásároljon előrendelési akciónk keretén belül a promócióban részt vevő 2022-es TV + hangprojektor szettek közül 2022. március 11. – március 31. között, és élvezze ingyenes házhozszállítási és TV üzembehelyezési szolgáltatásunkat. Igény szerint, akár részletekben is fizethet, ha a Cetelem 0% THM Online Áruhitelt választja. Regisztráltak és vendégként vásárlók számára is elérhető az ajánlat.

Előrendelési kedvezmények

Vásároljon LG TV-t + hangprojektort csomagban, és élvezze kényelmi szolgáltatásainkat!

Ingyenes üzembe helyezés

0% THM kamatmentes hitel

TV + hangprojektor a TV áráért

Ingyenes házhoz szállítás

Az előrendelés menete

1. Helyezze a kosárba és fizesse ki a kiválasztott TV + hangprojektor szettet az előrendelési időszak alatt.
2. A kiszállítás a készülék raktárra érkezése után kezdődik.
3. A kiszállítás pontos időpontjáról előzetesen értesítjük.

Díjmentes üzembehelyezési szolgáltatásunk kizárólag az LG Webáruházban 2022. március 11-től – március 31-ig tartó és a promócióban részt vevő 2022-es OLED és QNED TV vásárlások esetén érvényesíthető. Az üzembe helyezendő TV készülék tartozékát nem képező, de szükséges kiegészítők és alkatrészek elérhetőségéről (pl. televízió tartó fali konzol), illetve a telepítés körülményeiről a szerelést végző kollegáinkkal konzultálhat a kiszállási időpont egyeztetésekor.
A hangprojektor a TV készülékkel együtt kerül kiszállításra.

Kérjük olvassa át az ajánlat pontos részleteit és a díjmentes üzembe helyezés feltételeit az alábbi linkre kattintva!

*A díjmentes üzembehelyezési szolgáltatásunk keretében a következőket biztosítjuk Önnek:

• A termék kicsomagolása, telepítése
• A TV internetre és set-top-boxhoz történő csatlakozása
• A termék vízszintbe állítása vagy igény szerint falra történő rögzítése
• Általános ismertetés a termék helyes működtetéséről
• A telepítési munkálatok befejezését követően a keletkezett szennyeződés felporszívózása