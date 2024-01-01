Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

LG Life's Good AI Hetek az LG Webáruházban



Regisztráljon az LG Webáruházba, vásároljon exkluzív kedvezménnyel és nyerjen LG AI terméket! Ráadásul a kiválasztott készüléket regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenesen házhoz is szállítjuk (kivéve a hűtőszekrényeket).

 

A promóció időtartama: 2025. május 8. - 2025. június 6. 12:00.

5% kedvezmény minden LG Webáruházban kapható termékre!


Az 5% kedvezmény a termék kosárba helyezése után regisztrált vásárlóinknak automatikusan levonódik.

Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény kiemelt termékekre!

 

Kattintson a kiemelt termékek megtekintéséhez! 

15% kedvezmény két termék együttes vásárlása esetén!


Válogassa össze személyre szabott csomagajánlatát! 

Nyerhet egy LG AI prémium terméket!


Vásároljon az LG Webáruházban és mi egy szerencsés vásárlónak egy prémium LG terméket adunk ajándékba. Részletek itt.

Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény

Válogassa össze személyre szabott csomagajánlatát! Válasszon 2 vagy több terméket -15% kedvezményért!

Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény

Kiemelt ajánlatok akár 50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel!


Vásároljon az alábbi kategóriákban elérhető termékek közül és takarítson meg akár 50 000 Ft-ot!

Televíziók

Konyhagépek

Textilápolás

Projektor

Monitorok

Audio készülékek

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

Részletek

Nyerje meg prémium LG termékeink egyikét!

Egy szerencsés vásárlónk választhat egyet az LG innovatív AI termékei közül!

 

Választható nyeremények:

OLED55C5ELB


55 colos LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025*

Részletek

39GS95QE-B


39”-os UltraGear™ OLED 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor

Részletek

WT1210EGF


LG WashTower™, 12/10 kg, max. 1400 ford./perc, Steam™, TurboWash™360˚

Részletek

GBG5160CEV


InstaView™ alulfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia

Részletek

A sorsolás időpontja: 2025. június 26.

 

A játék során egyetlen nyertest sorsolunk azok közül a vásárlók közül, akik a promóció ideje alatt az LG Webáruházban vásároltak legalább egy LG terméket és a termék kiszállítását követő 14 napon belül indoklás nélkül nem álltak el a termék vásárlásától.


A nyertes játékos egy terméket választhat a fent bemutatott négy termék közül.

A nyereményjáték játékszabályzatát itt találja.

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

A promóció időtartama: 2025. május 8. - 2025. június 6. 12:00

 

A kiemelt ajánlatokra vonatkozó akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény csak a “Kiemelt ajánlatok” blokkban felsorolt termékekre vonatkozik. A “Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény” 15% kedvezménye csak a “Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény” blokkban felsorolt termékekre vonatkozik.

 

Amennyiben a vásárló a jogszabály által biztosított 14 napos elállási jogát gyakorolja, részben, vagy egészben elveszti a jogát a kedvezményre. Ennek következtében az általa visszaküldött készülék vagy készülékek árának jóváírásakor, a másik készülékre vagy készülékekre adott kedvezmény összege levonásra kerül a jóváírásból a visszaküldést követően megmaradó darabszámok függvényében, amennyiben továbbra is jogosult a kedvezményre.
 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

*Forrás - Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2024 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból való következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalon talál.