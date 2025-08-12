Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27”-os 16:9 képarányú QHD IPS monitor 100 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel
27U631A EU (E).pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

27”-os 16:9 képarányú QHD IPS monitor 100 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

27U631A EU (E).pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

27”-os 16:9 képarányú QHD IPS monitor 100 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

27U631A-B
()
  • -15 fokos oldalnézet
  • +15 fokos oldalnézet
  • a döntési szög beállításához mozgó képernyő +15 fokos oldalnézete
  • oldalnézet
  • közeli hátulnézet
-15 fokos oldalnézet
+15 fokos oldalnézet
a döntési szög beállításához mozgó képernyő +15 fokos oldalnézete
oldalnézet
közeli hátulnézet

Fő tulajdonságok

  • 27”-os QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS kijelző
  • sRGB 99% (tip.) / 100 Hz-es képfrissítés
  • USB-C (15W-os tápellátás)
  • Olvasó üzemmód és vibrálásmentesség
  • Dönthető állvány
  • LG Switch alkalmazás
Több

27”-os QHD IPS-kijelző

Élénk színek széles szögtartományban

Az IPS technológiával ellátott LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor tiszta és egyenletes képet biztosít. Élénken visszaadja a színeket és a felhasználók a képernyőt széles szögből láthatják.

Az asztalon egy QHD IPS monitor dokumentációs munkát jelenít meg. A monitor mellett egy asztali írószertartó, egy naptár, egy toll, egy billentyűzet, egy egér és egy csésze.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A billentyűzetet és az egeret nem tartalmazza a csomag.

 

Kijelző

27”-os QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

sRGB 99% (tip.)

100 Hz-es képfrissítési sebesség

Funkciók

USB-C (15W-os tápellátás)

LG Switch alkalmazás

Komfort

Ergonomikus állvány

Olvasó üzemmód és vibrálásmentesség

A gyors, 100 Hz-es képfrissítés hibátlan képkockafeltöltést biztosít a különböző programokban.

100 Hz-es képfrissítési sebesség

Folyamatos megjelenítés.
Zökkenőmentes munkavégzés.

A gyors, 100 Hz-es képfrissítés hibátlan képkockafeltöltést biztosít a különböző programokban. Emellett élvezheti a valósághű játékmenetet, ami kevesebb akadozással és mozgási elmosódással jár.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A frissítési sebesség funkció a felhasználó számítógépének körülményeitől függően változhat.

 

IPS és sRGB 99% (Tip.)

Valósághű színek és széles betekintési szög

Az IPS kijelzőnk széles betekintési szöget kínál és az sRGB spektrum 99%-át lefedi, ezzel kifogástalan színpontosságot biztosítva.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

USB-C

 

Egy port az Ön igényeihez igazítva

Csatlakoztassa a laptopot a monitorhoz USB-C kábellel** az akár 15 W-os tápellátás és a kijelző megjelenítése érdekében.

Kijelző piktogram.

Kijelző

Tápellátás-piktogram.

Tápellátás

(akár 15W)

Kép egy laptopról és egy monitorról egyetlen USB-C kábellel csatlakoztatva.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

**A megfelelő működés érdekében egy USB-C kábelt csatlakoztasson a monitor USB-C portjához. Az USB-C kábelt nem tartalmazza a csomag (külön megvásárolható).

Fókuszban a vizuális kényelem

Olvasó üzemmód

Az olvasó üzemmód optimalizálja a színhőmérsékletet és a fényerőt, ezzel támogatva a megfelelő élményt a monitoron való olvasáshoz.

Vibrálásmentes kép

A vibrálásmentes funkció csökkenti a képernyő láthatatlan villódzását, ezáltal kényelmes látványt biztosít.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A fenti funkció a felhasználó valós használati körülményeitől függően változhat.

Zavartalan játékélmény

Dynamic Action Sync

A bemeneti késést csökkentő Dynamic Action Sync segítségével a játékosok valós időben érzékelhetik a kritikus pillanatokat, és gyorsan reagálhatnak.

Feketestabilizátor

A feketestabilizátor segít a játékosoknak felismerni a legsötétebb sarkokban leselkedő mesterlövészeket, és gyors eligazodást biztosít a villanó robbanások között.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

LG Switch alkalmazás

Váltson gyorsan!

Az LG Switch alkalmazás segít az Ön munkájához és életéhez optimalizálni a monitort. Könnyedén feloszthatja a teljes kijelzőt akár 6 részre, megváltoztathatja a téma kialakítását, vagy akár elindíthat egy videohívási platformot egy hozzárendelt gyorsbillentyűvel.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*Az LG Switch alkalmazás legújabb verziójának letöltéséhez látogasson el az LG.COM weboldalra.

Egy QHD monitor áll az asztalon szupervékony állvánnyal, mellette egy asztali írószertartóval, szemüveggel, billentyűzettel és egérrel.

Szuper vékony állvány

Teljes felületén kihasználható asztal

A szuper vékony állvány kis helyet vesz igénybe az asztal felületéből, ezzel hatékonyabb munkaterület alakítható ki.

*Állvány vastagsága: 2,5 mm

*A billentyűzetet és az egeret nem tartalmazza a csomag.

Ergonomikus formatervezés

Egyszerű és kényelmes megoldás

A három oldalán vékony kerettel és elegáns állvánnyal rendelkező QHD monitorunk a kényelmes dőlésbeállítás révén ideális munkaterületet biztosít.

A képen a monitor vékony három oldali kerete, a vékony állvány, a különböző portok és a monitor dőlésszögének képei láthatók.

*Dőlésszög: -5~20°

A doboz tartalma

1. Állványtest  2. Állványtalp 3. Csavarok 4. Hálózati adapter  5. Tápkábel  6. HDMI-kábel  7. Beállítási útmutató

Állványtest, állványtalp, csavarok, hálózati adapter, tápkábel, HDMI-kábel és beállítási útmutató a dobozban.

*A kép csak illusztrációs célokat szolgál, és eltérhet a tényleges terméktől.

*Az adapter mérete és kialakítása országonként eltérő lehet.

*A tápkábel elérhetősége országonként eltérő lehet.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    27"

  • Felbontás

    2560 x 1440

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Színskála (tip.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

  • Válaszidő

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    27"

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Válaszidő

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Felbontás

    2560 x 1440

  • Képpontosztás [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Színmélység (színek száma)

    16.7M

  • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Kontrasztarány (tip.)

    1000:1

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

  • Fényerő (min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Kontrasztarány (min.)

    700:1

  • Képernyőméret [cm]

    68.47 cm

  • Színskála (tip.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

CSATLAKOZTATHATÓSÁG

  • HDMI

    Igen (1 db)

  • Daisy Chain

    Nem

  • DisplayPort

    Nem

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB-C

    Igen (1 db)

  • Fejhallgató kimenet

    3 pólusú (csak hang)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Nem

  • USB Upstream Port

    Nem

  • USB-C (tápellátás)

    15W

SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • HDR 10

    Igen

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Nem

  • Automatikus fényerő

    Nem

  • Color Weakness

    Igen

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Igen

  • Gyári színkalibráció

    Igen

  • PIP

    Nem

  • PBP

    Nem

  • Villódzásmentes kép

    Igen

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Nem

  • Hardveres szinkalibráció

    Nem

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Igen

  • Feketestabilizátor

    Igen

  • Célkereszt funkció

    Nem

  • Olvasó mód

    Igen

  • FPS számláló

    Nem

  • VRR

    Nem

  • Super Resolution+

    Igen

  • Dolby Vision™

    Nem

  • Mini-LED technológia

    Nem

  • Nano IPS™ technológia

    Nem

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    Nem

  • Mozgási elmosódáscsökkentés

    Nem

  • OverClocking

    Nem

  • Felhasználó által beállított billentyű

    Nem

  • Kamera

    Nem

  • Mikrofon

    Nem

  • Auto Input Switch

    Igen

MECHANIKA

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség

  • Falra rögzíthetőség [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

HANG

  • Bluetooth kapcsolódás

    Nem

  • Maxx Audio

    Nem

  • Rich Bass

    Nem

  • Hangszóró

    Nem

MÉRET/SÚLY

  • Méret - doboz (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    690 x 450 x 140 mm

  • Méret - talppal (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    613.2 x 454.8 x 215 mm

  • Méret - talp nélkül (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    613.2 x 362.5 x 43.7 mm

  • Súly - doboz [kg]

    5.7 kg

  • Súly - talppal [kg]

    4.4 kg

  • Súly - talp nélkül [kg]

    3.6 kg

INFORMÁCIÓ

  • Termék neve

    27”-os 16:9 képarányú QHD IPS monitor 100 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

  • Év

    2025

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Energiafogyasztás (alvó üzemmód)

    Kevesebb mint 0,5W

  • Energiafogyasztás (DC ki)

    Kevesebb mint 0,3W

  • AC bemenet

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Típus

    Külső áramforrás (Adapter)

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban)

    23W

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban) (ErP)

    22W

TARTOZÉKOK

  • Display Port

    Nem

  • DVI-D

    Nem

  • D-Sub

    Nem

  • HDMI

    Igen

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB-C

    Nem

SZOFTVER KOMPATIBILITÁS

  • Kettős vezérlés

    Igen

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Nem

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Nem

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    Nem

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Nem

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek