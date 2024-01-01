Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD Smart Monitor Ergo állvánnyal és webOS platformmal
32SQ780S_NEW.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD Smart Monitor Ergo állvánnyal és webOS platformmal

32SQ780S-W
()
Fő tulajdonságok

  • 32 colos 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) kijelző
  • Ergonomikus talp C-bilinccsel és gumigyűrűvel
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Home irányítópult / Magic Remote távirányító támogatása
  • AirPlay 2 + Képernyőmegosztás + Bluetooth
  • USB Type-C™ (65 W tápellátás), 2 db HDMI, 3 db USB
Több
Prohardver

Prohardver

32SQ780S-W

Az első okosmonitor az LG-től

LG MyView Smart Monitor – Saját térben, saját képernyővel.

A saját térben,
saját képernyővel

Magával ragadó élmény személyes képernyővel a saját térben.
Felnagyítja a kis dolgokat és közel hozza a távoliakat - egyszerű csatlakozás és navigáció.

*2024-től az „LG SMART Monitor” az „LG MyView Smart Monitor” márkanevet kapta. A vásárlás időpontjától függően ugyanaz a modell a dobozon és a kézikönyvben LG SMART Monitor címkével szerepelhet.

Dolgozzon okosabban, játsszon jobban!

Az LG Smart monitort többfunkciós folyamatokra terveztük.
Nemcsak a csatlakoztatott asztali számítógép, laptop vagy játékkonzol képét képes megjeleníteni, de a különböző alkalmazásokkal zökkenőmentesen nézheti kedvenc tartalmait is.
Smart
webOS Smart monitor
ThinQ Home irányítópult
Magic Remote támogatás
Kijelző
32 colos képernyő
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Tip.)
Használat
Ergo talp
Vezeték nélküli kapcsolódás
Különféle portok

*A képek szimuláltak a funkció jobb megértése érdekében. Eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.
*A csomag nem tartalmazza a Magic Remote távirányítót (külön kapható), és annak technikai adatai országonként eltérhetnek.

A 32 colos UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) kijelző tiszta képet és pontos színeket biztosít DCI-P3 90% (tip.) színterjedelemmel.
32 colos 4K UHD kijelző

Lebilincselő 4K képminőség

A 32 colos 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) kijelző tiszta képet és pontos színeket biztosít DCI-P3 90% (tip.) színterjedelemmel. Így a drámai vizuális élménybe belemerülve élvezhet számos tartalmat a vígjátékoktól kezdve a filmeken át a sportközvetítésekig.
webOS22 és sztereó hangszórók

Állítson be saját profilokat!

A webOS22 rendszernek köszönhetően elérhető alkalmazásokkal felfedezhet különböző műsorokat és filmeket, például a Netflix, a Prime Video, a Disney+ és a YouTube tartalmait, valamint hozzáférhet az LG Channels közvetítéseihez. Ráadásul 2 db 5 W-os sztereó hangszóró teszi teljessé a lebilincselő hangélményt.

AA webOS22 rendszernek köszönhetően elérhető alkalmazásokkal felfedezhet különböző műsorokat és filmeket, ráadásul 2 db 5 W-os sztereó hangszóró teszi teljessé a lebilincselő hangélményt.

*A képek szimuláltak a funkció jobb megértése érdekében. Eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.
*Az internetes alkalmazások szolgáltatásaihoz internetkapcsolatra és előfizetésre van szükség.
*A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként eltérhetnek. Az LG Channels csatornáinak száma változhat.

ThinQ Home irányítópult

Készülékek könnyű vezérlése

A ThinQ Home irányítópult kényelmesebb életet biztosít. A távirányítóval ellenőrizheti és vezérelheti az otthonában lévő készülékek állapotát a monitor képernyőjén.

*A képek szimuláltak a funkció jobb megértése érdekében. Eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.
*Hogyan lehet csatlakozni a ThinQ Home irányítópulthoz: 1. lépés: Telepítse az LG ThinQ alkalmazást a telefonjára, és regisztrálja az eszközeit. 2. lépés: Az LG ThinQ alkalmazásban regisztrált eszközöket csatlakoztassa a ThinQ Home irányítópulthoz.
*A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként eltérhetnek.

Hangfelismerés a Magic Remote távirányítóval

Csak mondja ki, mit szeretne!

A Magic Remote távirányítóval vezérelheti és működtetheti az AI hangfelismerési technológiát támogató készülékeket, illetve lejátszhatja a kedvenc tartalmait hangparancsok segítségével.

*A csomag nem tartalmazza a Magic Remote távirányítót (külön kapható), és annak technikai adatai országonként eltérhetnek.
*A csomag tartalmazza a monitor távirányítóját.
*A képek szimuláltak a funkció jobb megértése érdekében. Eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

Kényelmes és rugalmas munkaállomás

A kompakt kialakításnak köszönhetően kis helyet foglal az asztal felületén.

Teljes felületén használható asztal

Kompakt kialakításával az Ergo talp rendkívül kis helyet foglal az asztal felületén és bármely testhelyzethez kényelmesen beállítható.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

Különböző irányokba mozgatható kijelző

Légy modern és ergonomikus!

Az Ergo talp* rendkívül rugalmasan állítható, így nagyobb mértékű ergonómiai beállítást – közelítést, távolítást, elforgatást, tájolást, magasságállítást és döntést – tesz lehetővé, így kényelmesebb és fenntarthatóbb felhasználói élményt biztosít.

*Ergo talp: közelítés/távolítás (180 mm), elforgatás (±280°), tájolás (90° – egy oldalra), magasság (130 mm), magasság alsó helyzetben (127 mm), döntés (±25°) (Az automatikus tájolás funkció elérhető lehet a PC-n, amikor a kijelző helyzete állóra változik.).
**A képek szimuláltak a funkció jobb megértése érdekében. Eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

Egyszerű telepítés

Az újratervezett C-bilincs, gumigyűrű és egyetlen kattanással rögzíthető talp segítségével könnyedén telepíthető, és nincs szükség egyéb eszközökre.

  • C-bilincs és gumigyűrű

    C-bilincs és gumigyűrű

  • Egyetlen kattanással rögzíthető

    Egyetlen kattanással rögzíthető

*Az Ergo állvány asztalra történő felszereléséhez az asztalnak 75 mm-nél (2,9 col) vékonyabbnak kell lennie a C-bilincs számára, vagy egy 45 mm-nél (1,7 col) nagyobb furattal kell rendelkeznie.

A fejlett vezeték nélküli kapcsolattal kényelmesen megoszthatja a képet és a hangot is.
AirPlay 2 + Képernyőmegosztás + Bluetooth

Intelligens, vezeték nélküli kapcsolat

Az AirPlay 2* (Apple eszközök esetén) vagy a Képernyőmegosztás** (Android eszközök esetén) funkcióval könnyedén megoszthatja az okoseszközön megjelenő tartalmat. Bluetooth-párosítással pedig gazdag hangzással élvezheti a tartalmakat.

*Az Apple és a többi kapcsolódó védjegy és logó az Apple Inc. védjegyei. * A támogatott funkciók országonként és régiónként eltérhetnek.
*A monitor kompatibilis az AirPlay 2 és a HomeKit technológiával, és iOS 12.3 vagy újabb, illetve macOS 10.14.5 vagy újabb rendszert igényel.
**Képernyőmegosztás: Android, illetve 8.1 verziójú vagy újabb Windows készülékeken működik.
***Az eszköznek és a monitornak ugyanarra a WiFi hálózatra kell csatlakoznia.

USB Type-C™

Könnyen kezelhető és csatlakoztatható

Az USB Type-C™ portok támogatják a 4K képminőséget, az adatátvitelt és a csatlakoztatott eszközök töltését is (akár 65 W teljesítménnyel), így minden támogatást megad a laptop számára egyetlen kábelen keresztül.

Az USB Type-C™ portok egyetlen kábelen keresztül lehetővé teszik a 4K képminőséget, az adatátvitelt és csatlakoztatott eszközök töltését is (akár 65 W teljesítménnyel).

*A képek szimuláltak a funkció jobb megértése érdekében. Eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.
*A megfelelő működés érdekében az USB Type-C™ kábelt a monitor USB Type-C™ portjára kell csatlakoztatni.
*A csomag nem tartalmazza az USB Type-C™ kábelt (külön kapható).

Az összes port megtekintése

USB Type-C™ port

2 db HDMI port

3 db USB-port*

LAN port

*Amennyiben a monitor (USB IN port) a PC egyik USB portjára csatlakozik, a monitor két szélső USB portja USB hubként működik, és azokkal a PC-hez lehet csatlakozni.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Képernyőméret

    31.5"

  • Paneltípus

    VA

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Fényerő

    tip.: 250 cd/m²

  • Fényerő

    tip.: 250 cd/m², min.: 200 cd/m²

  • Kontrasztarány

    3000:1

  • Kontrasztarány (DFC)

    Mega

  • Válaszidő (GTG)

    5ms (GtG)

  • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Színskála (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Ívelt

    Nem

CSATLAKOZÓK

  • D-Sub

    Nem

  • DVI-D

    Nem

  • HDMI

    Igen (2 db)

  • DisplayPort

    Nem

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB type-C

    Igen (1 db)

  • USB

    USB 2.0 (3 db)

  • CI csatlakozás

    Nem

  • Audió vonalkimenet

    Nem

  • RCA

    Nem

  • Fejhallgató-kimenet

    Nem

  • USB Upstream Port

    Nem

  • USB Downstream Port

    Nem

HANG

  • Hangszóró

    Igen

  • Audio kimenet

    Nem

  • Bluetoothos kapcsolódás

    Igen

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Típus

    Külső áramforrás (Adapter)

  • Bemenet

    100-240V, 50/60Hz

  • Kimenet

    19V

  • Normál bekapcsolt állapotban (gyári állapot típ.)

    42W

  • Teljesítmény felvétel készenlétben

    Kevesebb, mint 0.5W

  • Képernyő kikapcsolt állapotában

    Kevesebb, mint 0.5W

FREKVENCIA

  • HDMI (Max. felbontás / Hz)

    30kHz~83kHz

SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • HDCP

    Igen

  • Plug & Play

    Igen

  • Villódzásmentes kép

    Nem

  • Szem-komfort Mód

    Igen

  • Feketestabilizátor

    Igen

  • Játékmód

    Nem

  • PIP

    Nem

  • MaxxAudio

    Nem

  • Virtual surround

    Nem

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Igen

  • Super resolution +

    Nem

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Nem

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ kompatibilis

    Nem

  • Mikrofon

    Nem

  • Kamera

    Nem

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Igen

MECHANIKA

  • Levehető alap

    Igen

  • Dönthetőség

    Igen

  • Forgathatóság

    Igen

  • Állítható magasság

    Igen

  • Pivot

    Igen

MÉRET/SÚLY

  • Méret - talppal

    714.3 X 647.2 X 408

  • Méret - talp nélkül

    714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

  • Méret - doboz

    804 X 526 X 242

  • Falra Rögzíthetőség

    100 x 100

  • Súly - talppal

    11.1 kg

  • Súly - talp nélkül

    7.2 kg

  • Súly - doboz

    14.9 kg

TARTOZÉKOK

  • Tápkábel

    Igen

  • D-Sub kábel

    Nem

  • DVI-D kábel

    Nem

  • HDMI kábel

    Igen

  • PC-audio kábel

    Nem

  • Display Port

    Igen

  • USB 3.0 Upstream kábel

    Nem

  • Adapter

    Igen

  • Távkapcsoló

    Igen

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB Type C

    Nem

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

