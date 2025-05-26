Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32”-os UltraFine™ 16:9 képarányú 4K IPS Ergo monitor 60 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel
32UN880K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

32”-os UltraFine™ 16:9 képarányú 4K IPS Ergo monitor 60 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

32UN880K-B
()
  • a monitor elölnézete, a kar a jobb oldalon
  • a monitor elölnézete, a kar középen
  • térbeli nézet
  • térbeli nézet, a monitor felfelé állítva
  • térbeli nézet, a monitor lefelé állítva
  • felülnézet, a monitor ± 280˚-kal elforgatva
  • a monitor hátsó térbeli nézete, -70 fokban elforgatva
  • a monitor hátsó térbeli nézete, +70 fokban elforgatva
  • hátulnézet
  • a monitor hátsó nézete, a kar jobbra kihúzva
Fő tulajdonságok

  • 31,5”-os UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (Tip.) / HDR10
  • Ergonomikus talp
  • Dönthetőség / Állítható magasság / Forgathatóság / Elforgatás / Kinyújtás / Behúzás
  • USB-C (60W-os tápellátás)
Több
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.

Az Ön igényeire tervezve

Tegye hatékonyabbá munkáját az ergonómiai és munkahelyi innovációkkal!

Kivételes képminőség

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Tip.) / HDR10

Ergonómia

Ergonomikus talp

Minden irányba mozgatható monitor

Kényelmes használat

USB-C

Egyszerű telepítés

UHD 4K IPS kijelző

Tiszta kép és nagyméretű képernyő a vizuális kényelem érdekében

A DCI-P3 és a HDR10 technológiákkal az LG UltraFine™ Ergo monitor kivételes képminőséget nyújt. A 31,5"-os 4K IPS kijelző csökkenti a színeltolódást különböző betekintési szögek esetén is.

UHD 4K IPS képernyő: Tiszta kép és nagy képernyő a vizuális kényelem érdekében, 31,5 colos IPS kijelző, DCI-P3 95% Tipikus, HDR.

Ergo talp, minden irányba mozgatható kijelző, tökéletesen követi a szemmagasságot.

Minden irányba mozgatható monitor

Tökéletesen követi a szemmagasságot

Az Ergo talp rugalmasan állítható, és nagyobb mértékű ergonómiai beállítást – kinyújtást, behúzást, elfordítást, elforgatást, magasságállítást és döntést – tesz lehetővé, így a képernyő tökéletes helyzetbe állítható a hosszú távon is kényelmesebb felhasználói élmény érdekében.

Kinyújtás / Behúzás: 0~180 mm

±280˚-ban elforgatható

Állítható magasság: 0–130 mm

90˚-ban állítható tájolás

±25˚-ban dönthető

*A fenti értékek a funkciók elérhető tartományait képviselik.

 

Minden testhelyzettel kompatibilis

Az Ergo talp hasznos mindazok számára, akik jelentős időt töltenek az íróasztaluknál. Az LG technológiailag és ergonómiailag fejlett állványa nagyfokú állíthatósága révén segíti a helyes testtartás kialakítását, így minden felhasználó tökéletesen testre szabott munkaállomást hozhat létre.

 

Jelenet egy Ergo talpat használó építésszel.
Jelenet egy Ergo talpat használó gamerrel.
Jelenet egy Ergo talpat használó fényképésszel.
Jelenet egy Ergo talpat használó építésszel.
Jelenet egy Ergo talpat használó gamerrel.
Jelenet egy Ergo talpat használó fényképésszel.

Hozza létre a tökéletesen személyre szabott munkaállomást, pl. a fényképésznek, a kreatív szakembernek vagy az irodai dolgozónak.

Megoldás a rendezett asztalhoz

Teljes felületén kihasználható asztal

A kompakt kialakítású Ergo talp kis helyet vesz igénybe az asztal felületéből, és még telepíteni is egyszerű. A rendezett környezet elérésében a felhasználóknak segítséget nyújt továbbá az USB-C bemenet is, ami egyetlen kábelen keresztül biztosítja a gyors adatátvitelt és a laptop töltéséhez szükséges áramellátást.

A stabil és nagy teljesítményű kapcsolat használata.

USB-C

Stabil és nagy teljesítményű kapcsolat

Az egyszerű kábelkezelés használata.

Egyszerű kábelkezelés

A C-bilincs és a gumigyűrű használata.

C-bilincs és gumigyűrű

Az egykattanásos rögzítés használata.

One Click talp

*A részletes telepítési utasításokat lásd a termék használati útmutatójában, az LG.com támogatás oldalán.

LG Switch alkalmazás

Váltson gyorsan!

Az LG Switch alkalmazás segít az Ön munkájához és életéhez optimalizálni a monitort. Könnyedén feloszthatja a teljes kijelzőt akár 6 részre, megváltoztathatja a téma kialakítását, vagy akár elindíthat egy videohívási platformot egy hozzárendelt gyorsbillentyűvel.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A legújabb LG Switch alkalmazás letöltéséhez keressen rá a 32UN880K típusra az LG.com támogatási menüjében.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5"

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Színskála (tip.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    60 Hz

  • Válaszidő

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség / Állítható magasság / Forgathatóság / Pivot / Kinyújtás / Behúzás

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5"

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Válaszidő

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Képpontosztás [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Színmélység (színek száma)

    1.07B

  • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Kontrasztarány (tip.)

    1000:1

  • Színskála (tip.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    60 Hz

  • Fényerő (min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Kontrasztarány (min.)

    700:1

  • Képernyőméret [cm]

    80 cm

CSATLAKOZTATHATÓSÁG

  • D-Sub

    Nem

  • DVI-D

    Nem

  • HDMI

    Igen (2 db)

  • Daisy Chain

    Nem

  • DisplayPort

    Igen (1 db)

  • DP verzió

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB-C

    Igen (1 db)

  • Fejhallgató kimenet

    3 pólusú (csak hang)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Igen (2 db /ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Nem

  • USB-C (adatátvitel)

    Igen

  • USB-C (tápellátás)

    60W

SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • HDR 10

    Igen

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Nem

  • Automatikus fényerő

    Nem

  • Color Weakness

    Igen

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Igen

  • Gyári színkalibráció

    Igen

  • PIP

    Nem

  • PBP

    Nem

  • Villódzásmentes kép

    Igen

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Nem

  • Hardveres szinkalibráció

    Igen

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Igen

  • Feketestabilizátor

    Igen

  • Célkereszt funkció

    Nem

  • Olvasó mód

    Igen

  • FPS számláló

    Nem

  • VRR

    Nem

  • Super Resolution+

    Igen

  • Dolby Vision™

    Nem

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    Nem

  • Mini-LED technológia

    Nem

  • Nano IPS™ technológia

    Nem

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    Nem

  • Mozgási elmosódáscsökkentés

    Nem

  • OverClocking

    Nem

  • Felhasználó által beállított billentyű

    Nem

  • Auto Input Switch

    Nem

  • Kamera

    Nem

  • Mikrofon

    Nem

MECHANIKA

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség / Állítható magasság / Forgathatóság / Pivot / Kinyújtás / Behúzás

  • Falra rögzíthetőség [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

HANG

  • Bluetooth kapcsolódás

    Nem

  • Maxx Audio

    Igen

  • Rich Bass

    Nem

  • Hangszóró

    5W x 2

MÉRET/SÚLY

  • Méret - doboz (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247 mm

  • Méret - talppal (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8 mm

  • Méret - talp nélkül (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm

  • Súly - doboz [kg]

    14.6 kg

  • Súly - talppal [kg]

    10.3 kg

  • Súly - talp nélkül [kg]

    6.5 kg

INFORMÁCIÓ

  • Termék neve

    32”-os UltraFine™ 16:9 képarányú 4K IPS Ergo monitor 60 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

  • Év

    2024

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Energiafogyasztás (alvó üzemmód)

    Kevesebb mint 0,5W

  • Energiafogyasztás (DC ki)

    Kevesebb mint 0,3W

  • AC bemenet

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Típus

    Külső áramforrás (Adapter)

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban)

    29.7W

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban) (ErP)

    33W

TARTOZÉKOK

  • Display Port

    Nem

  • DVI-D

    Nem

  • D-Sub

    Nem

  • HDMI

    Igen

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB-C

    Igen

SZOFTVER KOMPATIBILITÁS

  • Kettős vezérlés

    Igen

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Igen

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Nem

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    Nem

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Nem

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

