A HŰTÉS BAJNOKAI HÁZHOZ JÖNNEK

 

 

Nagyobb kapacitás,
nagyobb kedvezmény

Akár 10% kedvezmény mosógépekre, szárítógépekre
és mosó-szárítógépekre az LG Webáruházban.
0% THM a megjelölt termékekre, fizessen 4 részletben!
+ Ingyenes házhozszállítás

Mert most a méret a lényeg!

 

 

A nagyobb kapacitás most nagyobb kedvezményt ér.

Vásároljon új, legalább 10kg kapacitású mosógépet, mosó-szárítógépet vagy szárítógépet10% kedvezménnyel, vagy 9 kg kapacitásig 5% kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban kijelölt promóciós kínálatból.

Fizesse akár 4 havi részletben 0% THM Cetelem hitellel és élvezze az ingyenes házhozszállítás előnyét is!

 

Miért éri meg nagyobb kapacitású mosógépet vagy mosó-szárítógépet választania?

✓ Mert energiát spórol, hiszen ritkábban elég elindítania a mosást

✓ Mert gazdaságosabb lesz a mosószer és öblítő használat

✓ Mert szabadidőt spórol, amit saját magára vagy a családjára, barátaira fordíthat

✓ Mert a nagyobb ágytakarókat, téli kabátokat sem kell a tisztítóba vinnie

 

Bátran dönthet a vásárlás mellett, mivel az LG Inverter Direct Drive motorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk (alkatrész garancia).

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

10kg kapacitás felett 10% kedvezmény

9kg kapacitásig 5% kedvezmény

Szárítógépek 5% kedvezménnyel

Az árkedvezményen kívül éljen az LG Webáruház adta további előnyökkel:

A promóció időtartama: 2024. szeptember 9. - 2024. október 10.

A promócióban felsorolt árkedvezmény a feltüntetett árból automatikusan levonásra kerül a készülék kosárba helyezésekor!

 

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók. A felsorolt kedvezmények csak az LG Webáruházban leadott rendelésekre vonatkoznak!

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK:

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, 2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.

Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft



A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cetelem Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges dokumentumok meghatározásának, a hitelbírálatnak a jogát fenntartja, valamint az ajánlati kötöttségét kizárja. További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cetelem.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.


Érvényes: 2024. szeptember 9. napjától 2024. október 10. napjáig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cetelem hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei