About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED, QNED TV vásár

LG OLED, QNED TV vásár

LG OLED, QNED TV vásár


Akár 100 000 Ft kedvezmény, 0% THM
és akár ingyen házhozszállítás
2025-ös tévékre az LG Webáruházban!
 

Promóció időtartama: 2026. március 18. – 2026. április 13.

2025-ös LG OLED, LG QNED AI TV vásár!

 

Vásároljon lenyűgöző képminőségű 2025-ös LG OLED evo AI, vagy LG OLED AI tévét akár 100 000 Ft megtakarítással kedvezményes áron az LG Webáruházban!
Válassza ki az otthonába legjobban illő televíziót és akciós audio terméket a tökéletes moziélményért.

 

Fizessen akár 4 havi részletre 0% THM Cofidis hitellel! Ráadásul a kiválasztott terméket regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenesen házhozszállítjuk.


Az LG OLED AI TV-k immár 13 éve viselik a világ első számú OLED TV márkája címet*.
A tökéletes feketével és végtelen kontraszttal, lélegzetelállítóan valósághű színekkel az LG OLED AI tévé igazi moziélményt teremt otthonában. Ugyanakkor elegáns, vékony kialakításával bármely nappali éke lehet.


Szerezze be most a prémium OLED élményt hihetetlen áron!
 

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak.

OLED TV-k

QNED TV-k

Audio készülékek

TV + hangprojektor akár 15% kedvezménnyel!

Teljes értékű házimozi élmény remek áron!

Részletek

LG OtthonPlusz

15% megtakarítás 2 termék együttes
vásárlásakor és akár 0% THM!

Részletek

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag a fentebb felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2026. március 18. – 2026. április 13. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!



Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!


Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei

*Forrás - Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2026 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból való következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalon talál.