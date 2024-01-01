Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Ismerje meg az LG bajnok termékeit testközelből!

Ismerje meg az LG bajnok termékeit testközelből!

Látogasson el az LG Bemutatótermébe és rúgjon kapura
kedvezményes LG Webáruház ajánlatokért és ajándékokért!

Ismerje meg az LG bajnok termékeit testközelből!

Látogasson el az LG Bemutatótermébe és rúgjon kapura kedvezményes LG Webáruházban beváltható ajánlatokért és ajándékokért!

 

Jöjjön el 2024. június 19. és július 14. között az LG Bemutatótermébe nyitvatartási időben és ismerkedjen meg az LG innovatív és prémium háztartási- és szórakoztatóelektronikai termékeivel, amikből egy igazán bajnok csapatot állíthat össze otthonában!


Ezen időszak alatt képzett tanácsadó kollegánk a helyszínen nem csak segít Önnek kiválasztani az igényeinek legjobban megfelelő készülékeket, de egy speciális lehetőséget is ad Önnek:

Rúgjon kapura és zsebeljen be LG Webáruház kedvezményeket és LG ajándékokat!

Igazán exkluzív élményt szeretne? Kerülje el a sorbanállást és foglaljon időpontot, hogy tanácsadó kollegánk biztosan Önnel foglalkozzon!

Foglalja le időpontját!

További részletek az időpont foglalásról:
https://www.lg.com/hu/bemutatoterem-tovabbi-informaciok#vip-latogatas

Felhívjuk figyelmét, hogy időpontfoglalás nélkül előfordulhat, hogy egy rövid ideig várakoznia kell, amíg tanácsadó kollegánk elérhetővé válik.

Az ajánlat 2024. június 19-től, 200 ajándékcsomag erejéig, de legfeljebb 2024. július 14-ig érvényes.

A fenti promócióban elérhető kedvezmény mértékéről az LG Bemutatóterem tanácsadó kollegája ad bővebb felvilágosítást a személyes látogatás során.
Az ajándék egy LG merchandising tárgyakat tartalmazó ajándékcsomag.