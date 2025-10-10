About Cookies on This Site

Téli vásár az LG Webáruházban

Téli vásár az LG Webáruházban

Téli vásár az
LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft megtakarítás,
vagy 15% kedvezmény 2 termék
együttes vásárlásakor!

Téli vásár az LG Webáruházban

Kezdje az új évet a legmodernebb szórakoztató és háztartási elektronikai termékekkel most jelentős kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházból!



A promóció időtartama:
2025. december 19. - 2026. január 12.

Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény a promócióban résztvevő termékekre!

Fizessen akár 4 havi részletben 0% THM Cofidis hitellel

15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor az LG OtthonPlusz ajánlatban szereplő termékekre.

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

Vásároljon kedvezményesen az alábbi kategóriákban elérhető termékek közül. A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak.

Televíziók

Hűtőszekrények

Mosogatógépek, porszívók és mikrohullámú sütők

Textilápolás

Projektor

Monitorok

Audio készülékek

LG OtthonPlusz


Válasszon a promócióban résztvevő innovatív termékeink közül legalább kettőt most 15% kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházból, és biztos lehet benne, hogy tökéletesen illeszkednek majd otthonába, ahol hosszú távon számíthat megbízható működésükre.

Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

*Ingyenes házhozszállítás: az ingyenes kiszállítás Magyarország területén érvényes, regisztrált vásárlóknak az LG Webáruházban kapható TV, audio, monitor, projektor, porszívó, mikrohullámú sütő, mosogatógép, WashTower termékekre.

A fenti ajánlatunk kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. december 19. – 2026. január 12. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!



Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!


Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

A “Téli vásár” promóció "OtthonPlusz" részében ajánlott 15% kedvezmény csak a jelen promóciós oldalon felsorolt termékekre vonatkozik.



Amennyiben a vásárló a jogszabály által biztosított 14 napos elállási jogát gyakorolja, részben, vagy egészben elveszti a jogát a kedvezményre. Ennek következtében az általa visszaküldött készülék vagy készülékek árának jóváírásakor, a másik készülékre vagy készülékekre adott kedvezmény összege levonásra kerül a jóváírásból a visszaküldést követően megmaradó darabszámok függvényében, amennyiben továbbra is jogosult a kedvezményre.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei