A tisztaság bajnokai szinte varázsütésre gondoskodnak a ruhái és otthona tisztaságáról.

 

Válogasson mosógépeink, mosó-szárítógépeink, szárítógépeink és porszívóink széles kínálatából most akár 50 000 Ft megtakarítással és akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel 4 havi törlesztőrészletre. Élvezze a modern technológia előnyeit, amely gyorsabbá, könnyebbé és hatékonyabbá teszi a mosást és a takarítást. Legyen szó ragyogóan tiszta ruhákról vagy gondosan takarított lakásról, készülékeink a mindennapi kényelem és a valódi tisztaság bajnokai.

 

Ne hagyja ki a lehetőséget, szerezze be most kedvezőbb áron őket az LG Webáruházból!

 

Nyugodtan dönthet a vásárlás mellett, mivel a mosógépekbe épített LG Inverter Direct Drive motorra, a szárítógépekben található LG Dual Inverter hőszivattyús kompresszorra és a porszívó Smart Inverter motorjára az LG 10 év alkatrészgaranciát vállal.

 

A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak. 

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

*Ingyenes házhozszállítás: az ingyenes kiszállítás Magyarország területén érvényes, regisztrált vásárlóknak az LG Webáruházban kapható TV, audio, monitor, projektor, porszívó, mikrohullámú sütő, mosogatógép, WashTower termékekre.

A fenti ajánlatunk kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. augusztus 26. – 2025. szeptember 18. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!
 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

