43 colos LG HD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

43LR60006LA
Front view
Side view
side view
Top view
close view
Front view
Side view
side view
Top view
close view

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Természetes és élénk színek a HD képernyőn
  • Gazdag, élethű kép az alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzorral
  • Magával ragadó, moziszerű filmnézés otthon a HDR10 Pro segítségével
  • Továbbfejlesztett játékélmény a Game Dashboard és az Optimizer segítségével
Több

Az alábbi termékáttekintésben használt képek szemléltetési célokat szolgálnak. A pontos ábrázolásért lásd az oldal tetején található képgalériát.

Narancssárga, citromsárga, rózsaszín és kék színű, kavics alakú műalkotás egy LG HD TV-n.

Merüljön el az élénk színekben és a tiszta képben

Kedvenc tartalmai az LG HD TV-n élénken tiszta és gazdag színvilágot nyújtanak.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

HDR10 Pro

Rávilágít a legapróbb részletekre is

Lépjen be abba a csodálatos világba, ahol minden szín és fényerő úgy van feljavítva, hogy az lélegzetelállító látványt nyújtson - mindezt a HDR10 Pro technológia teszi lehetővé. 

Egy férfi arca osztott képernyőn, lilás árnyékos szobában, bal oldalon fehér SDR, jobb oldalon fehér HDR10 Pro felirattal.

A HDR10 Pro az LG Electronics által kifejlesztett technológia, amely a „HDR10” képminőségi szabványon alapul.

alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzor

Éljen át minden pillanatot még élethűbben

alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzor alulról sugárzó sárga fénnyel és az AI processzorból kiágazó színes áramköri vezetékekkel

Az alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzor feljavítja a képet és a hangot a még lebilincselőbb élmény érdekében.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

5.1 csatornás Virtuális térbeli hangzás

Merüljön el a térbeli hangzásban

Fedezze fel az 5.1 csatornás Virtuális térhatású hangrendszer magával ragadó érzését, és halljon meg minden lélegzetvételt a gazdag, részletes hangzásvilág segítségével.

LG TV, amelynek a képernyőjéről hangbuborékok és hullámok indulnak ki, és betöltik a teret.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

A hangmód menüben kell aktiválni.

A hang a lejátszási környezettől függően változhat. 

webOS 23

Tegye sajátjává a tévézés élményét!

Ismerje meg az Ön számára készített TV-t, amely a Személyes profillal és a Gyorskártyák segítségével igazán személyreszabott.

A támogatott menük és alkalmazások országonként változhatnak, és a kiadástól függően eltérőek lehetnek.

A kulcsszó-ajánlások az alkalmazástól és a napszaktól függően változnak, és csak azokban az országokban érhetőek el, amelyek anyanyelvükön támogatják az NLP-t. 

A 2023-ban és az azt követően gyártott OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD modellekre vonatkozik.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

Korlátlan számú profil hozható létre, azonban a kezdőképernyőn csak legfeljebb 10 profil jeleníthető meg.

A fenti támogatott funkciók, menük és alkalmazások országonként és a kiadástól függően eltérőek lehetnek. 

A szolgáltatás elérhetősége régiónként és sorozatonként változhat.

„Kulcsszó az Ön számára” az AI Concierge szolgáltatásban csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyek anyanyelvükön támogatják az NLP-t. 

Az ajánlott kulcsszavak az előtérben futó alkalmazás és az idő függvényében változnak. 

Szimulált képernyőképek.

Az LG Magic Remote középső gombja neonlila fénnyel kiemeli a gombokat, lila fény veszi körül a fekete háttéren.

Az LG Magic Remote középső gombja neonlila fénnyel kiemeli a gombokat, lila fény veszi körül a fekete háttéren.

 Magic Remote távirányító

A varázslat az Ön
kezében van

Szabaduljon meg a régimódi gombok korlátaitól. Az LG Magic Remote távirányítóval egyszerűen, egy kattintással vagy görgetéssel elérheti az LG TV okos funkcióit.

A Magic Remote távirányító nem a csomag része.

A Magic Remote távirányító funkciói és jellemzői régiónként és nyelvenként változhatnak.

Végtelen tartalom, amikor csak szeretné

Hat film és tévéműsor miniatűrképe jelenik meg, alatta LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ logók.

OTT szolgáltatások

Fedezze fel kedvenc streaming szolgáltatásait egyszerűen

A beépített gyorseléréssel elérheti kedvenc streaming szolgáltatásait, applikációt, így egyszerűen belemerülhet kedvenc sorozataiba.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

A Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime és Apple TV+ esetében külön előfizetés, telepített applikáció és internetkapcsolat szükséges.

Az Apple, az Apple logó és az Apple TV az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyeztek.

Az Amazon, a Prime Video és minden kapcsolódó logó az Amazon.com, Inc. vagy kapcsolt vállalkozásainak védjegye.

A nappaliban a TV-n koncert szól, a Hangprojektor-vezérlés átfedésként jelenik meg, és a beállításokhoz navigál.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

WOW kezelőfelület

Egyszerűség az Ön keze ügyében

Az LG TV-jéről egyszerűen hozzáférhet a WOW kezelőfelülethez, amelyről egyszerűen vezérelheti a hangprojektorát, beállíthatja a hangmódokat, profilokat és irányíthat további funkciókat is.

A hangprojektor külön megvásárolható, és a Hangprojektormód-vezérlés (Soundbar Mode Control) funkció modellenként eltérő lehet.

Az LG TV távirányító használata csak bizonyos funkciókra korlátozódik. 

Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez internet kapcsolat szükséges.

A HD kompatibilis a WOW kezelőfelülettel.

Merüljön el a határtalan filmek és játékok világában

Otthoni moziélmény

A mozik varázsvilága saját otthona kényelmében

A mozi hangulata, újrateremtve otthon. A HDR10 Pro biztosítja, hogy minden film valódi pompájában jelenjen meg a képernyőn, kivételesen pontos színekkel és kontrasztokkal a még magával ragadóbb filmnézés érdekében.

Család tagjai egy gyengén világított nappali padlóján ülnek, és felfelé néznek az LG TV-re, ami a Földet mutatja.

A HDR10 Pro az LG Electronics által kifejlesztett technológia, amely a „HDR10” képminőségi szabványon alapul.

Erőteljes játékélmény

Emelje a játékélményt magasabb szintű funkciókkal

A magával ragadó HGiG minden pillanatot fantasztikussá varázsol, az eARC pedig biztosítja, hogy minden hang lenyűgözően szóljon.

Autóverseny játék a célvonalnál, "WIN!" felirattal, a játékos joystickkel irányít, eARC és HGiG logóval a bal alsó sarokban.

A HGiG a játék- és TV kijelzők iparágában tevékenykedő vállalatok önkéntes csoportja, amely arra jött létre, hogy meghatározzák és a nyilvánosság számára elérhetővé tegyék a fogyasztói játékélményt javító iránymutatásokat a HDR-ben.

A HGiG támogatása országonként eltérő lehet.

Vezérlőelemek ott, ahol szükség van rájuk

Nem kell szünetet tartani a Játékoptimalizáló (Game Optimizer) és a Játékirányítópult (Game Dashboard) használatához.

FPS játékjelenet, a képernyő felett megjelenik a Game Dashboard, alatta a Game Optimizer menü egy sötét, téli háttérrel.

A Game Dashboard csak akkor aktiválódik, ha a „Game Optimizer” és a „Game Dashboard” is be van kapcsolva. 

Szimulált képernyőképek.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Kijelző típusa

    FHD

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS - Processzor

    α5 AI Processzor 6. generáció

  • KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIÓ - Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • AUDIÓ - Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

Összes adat

VONALKÓD

  • VONALKÓD

    8806096520963

KÉP/KIJELZŐ

  • Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • Kijelző típusa

    FHD

  • Kijelző Felbontása

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Háttérvilágítás típusa

    Direct

ENERGIA

  • Energiaellátás (Feszültség, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Készenléti Fogyasztás

    0.5W alatt

KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS

  • Processzor

    α5 AI Processzor 6. generáció

  • AI Felskálázás

    Felbontás felskálázó

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Igen

GAMING

  • HGIG Mód

    Igen

  • Játékoptimalizáló

    Igen (Játékirányítópult)

SMART TV

  • Operációs Rendszer (OS)

    webOS 23

  • ThinQ

    Igen

  • Intelligens Hangfelismerés

    Igen (with LG ThinQ app-al)

  • Magic Remote

    Kompatibilis (Magic Remote távirányítóval)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Kompatibilis (Magic Remote távirányítóval)

  • Apple Airplay2 kompatiblis

    Igen

  • Telefonos Applikáció

    Igen (LG ThinQ)

  • Böngésző

    Igen

  • LG Channels

    Igen

  • Családi Beállítások

    Igen

  • USB Kamera Kompatibilis

    Igen

  • Apple Home kompatibilis

    Igen

  • Kezdőlap Hub

    Igen

AUDIÓ

  • Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

  • Hangszórók Iránya

    Lefelé szóló

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen (Automatikus hangerő)

  • AI Akusztikus Hangolás

    Kompatibilis (Magic Remote távirányítóval)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Igen

  • Sound Mode Share

    Igen

  • Egyidejű hangkimenet

    Igen

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Igen (kétirányú lejátszás)

  • Audió Kodek

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

MŰSORSZÓRÁS VÉTELE

  • Digitális TV vétel

    DVB-T2/T (Földfelszíni), DVB-C (Kábel), DVB-S2 (Műholdas)

  • Analóg TV vétel

    Igen

CSATLAKOZÓK

  • HDMI Bemenet

    2db (eARC, ALLM támogatással)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Igen

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Bemenet

    1db (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen (Wi-Fi 5)

  • Bluetooth Támogatás

    Igen (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Bemenet

    1db

  • CI Foglalat

    1db

  • RF Bement (Antenna/Cable)

    2db

  • SPDIF (Optikai Digitális Hang Kimenet)

    1db

KISEGÍTŐ LEHETŐSÉGEK

  • Nagy Kontraszt

    Igen

  • Szürkeárnyalat

    Igen

  • Fordított Színek

    Igen

TARTOZÉKOK A CSOMAGBAN

  • Távirányító

    Standard Távirányító

  • Tápkábel

    Igen (Integrált)

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

