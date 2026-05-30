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LG Hangprojektor S30A WOW Orchestra és WOW kezelőfelülettel

LG Hangprojektor S30A WOW Orchestra és WOW kezelőfelülettel

S30A
Front view of LG Hangprojektor S30A WOW Orchestra és WOW kezelőfelülettel S30A
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) előnézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) felülnézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) hátulnézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) és mélynyomó 45 fokos nézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) 45 fokos nézete rács nélkül
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) jobb oldali közelképe
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) gombjainak közelképe.
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) elölnézete közelről.
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) portjainak közelképe
Mélynyomó 45 fokos nézete
Mélynyomó alulnézete
Front view of LG Hangprojektor S30A WOW Orchestra és WOW kezelőfelülettel S30A
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) előnézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) felülnézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) hátulnézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) és mélynyomó 45 fokos nézete
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) 45 fokos nézete rács nélkül
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) jobb oldali közelképe
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) gombjainak közelképe.
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) elölnézete közelről.
LG Hangprojektor (soundbar) portjainak közelképe
Mélynyomó 45 fokos nézete
Mélynyomó alulnézete

Fő tulajdonságok

  • WOW kezelőfelület
  • WOW Orchestra
  • 2.1 csatornás térhatású hangzás
  • AI Sound Pro
Több
Az LG S30A hangprojektor (soundbar) letisztult háttér előtt, megvilágításban.

AI‑optimalizált hangzás. Sokoldalú társ az LG TV‑je mellé.

Élje át a gazdagabb, még magával ragadóbb 2.1 csatornás hangzást a WOW Orchestra és az AI Sound Pro erejével.

3 TV jelenet és S30A hangprojektor (soundbar) EQ‑grafikával, középen koncerttel, jobb oldalon WOW kezelőfelületet bemutatva.

WOW Orchestra

Kifinomult hangzás: TV és hangprojektor összehangolva

A hang egyszerre szól a TV‑ből és a hangprojektorból, így tágasabb és immerzív hangteret hoz létre. A hangprojektor adja a fő hangzást, míg a TV a közép‑ és magas hangtartományokkal növeli a tisztaságot.

LG TV-n koncert, a TV‑ből és az S30A hangprojektorból érkező virtuális hanghullámokkal szemléltetve a WOW Orchestra működését

Szimulált képernyőképek.

A WOW Orchestra lehetővé teszi a hangprojektor és a TV hangszórók egyidejű használatát, hogy javítsa az audioélményt. A képek csak szemléltetési célokat szolgálnak; a TV hangszórójának tényleges iránya eltérhet.

WOW Orchestra kompatibilis TV-k: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (A QNED 80 támogatása a következőkre korlátozódik: 2022, 2023 és 2025-ös modellek), NANO 90/80 (csak 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (csak 2025), A kompatibilis TV-k a megjelenési évtől függően eltérőek lehetnek.

Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez hálózati kapcsolat és/vagy LG ThinQ alkalmazás szükséges.

WOW kezelőfelület

Egyszerű vezérlés – kezelje a hangprojektort az LG TV távirányítójával

Tapasztalja meg az LG TV‑vel alkotott páratlan szinergiát. A hangprojektor üzemmódját, hangerejét, csatlakozásait és további beállításait könnyedén szabályozhatja a képernyőről a TV távirányítójával.

LG TV WOW kezelőfelülettel, alatta S30A hangprojektor, balra részben látható távirányítóval és jobbra WOW Interface ikonok.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

Az LG TV távirányító használata csak bizonyos funkciókra korlátozódik.

WOW Kezelőfelület kompatibilis TV-k:OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. A kompatibilis TV-k a megjelenési évtől függően eltérőek lehetnek.

Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a WOW kezelőfelület szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez hálózati kapcsolat és/vagy LG ThinQ alkalmazás szükséges.

2.1 csatornás, kiemelkedő hangélmény

Minden irányból körülölelő hangzás

Legyen részese a jelenetnek: a 140 W‑os, 2.1 csatornás hangzás és a mélynyomó együtt valósághű, életteli hangteret teremt.

Robbanás jelenet LG TV-n S30A hangprojektorral és mélynyomóval, szélesen kiáradó hanghullámokkal a térhangzás bemutatására.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

AI Sound Pro

AI által tökéletesített hangzás minden műfajhoz

Az AI felismeri a tartalom jellegét, és a három dedikált hangmód közül automatikusan a legjobban hozzáillő beállítást választja.

Szimulált képernyőképek.

LG ThinQ

Vezérelje hangprojektorát okostelefonról, LG ThinQ alkalmazással

Minden fontos beállítás – csatlakozás, hangerő, hangmód – kényelmesen beállítható a ThinQ appban.

Elkötelezetten egy jobb jövőért

Elkötelezettek vagyunk amellett, hogy jobb életet teremtsünk mindenki számára. Átalakítjuk gyártási folyamatainkat, és egyre több fenntartható anyagot – köztük újrahasznosított gyantát – használunk. Folyamatosan új technológiákat kutatunk és vezetünk be a fenntarthatóság érdekében. Termékeink pedig ennek az ígéretnek a bizonyítékai.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Általános jellemzők - Csatornák száma

    2.1

  • Általános jellemzők - Kimeneti teljesítmény

    140 W

  • Méretek (SzéxMaxMé) - fő

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Méretek (SzéxMaxMé) - Mélynyomó

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

Összes adat

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • Optikai bemenet

    1

  • HDMI Ki

    1

  • USB

    Igen (1)

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Kodek

    SBC / AAC

KÉNYELEM

  • Távirányító App - iOS/Android OS

    Igen

  • TV Hangmód Megosztás

    Igen

  • Soundbar mód vezérlése

    Igen

  • WOW interfész

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • 720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

  • Doboz Méret

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Csatornák száma

    2.1

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    140 W

  • Hangszórók száma

    3 EA

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (fő)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (fő)

    15 W

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    18 W

HANG EFFEKTUS

  • AI Sound Pro

    Igen

  • Alapértelmezett

    Igen

  • Cinema

    Igen

  • Game

    Igen

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

SÚLY

  • 1,7 kg

  • Mélynyomó

    4,5 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    7,9 kg

HANGFORMÁTUM

  • Dolby Digital

    Igen

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

TARTOZÉK

  • Távirányító

    Igen

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

HDMI TÁMOGATÁS

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Igen

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Igen

  • HDMI Verzió

    1.4

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.
Ha többet szeretne megtudni arról, hogyan kezeli ez a termék az adatokat és milyen jogai vannak felhasználóként, kérjük, látogasson el a „Adatkezelés és specifikációk” oldalra: LG Privacy

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