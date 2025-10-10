Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG S60Q hangprojektor

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Dolby Atmos(Virtual) vezeték nélküli mélynyomóval
  • AI Sound Pro
  • Bluetooth
LG S60Q hangprojektor és LG TV együtt elhelyezve egy nappaliban. A TV be van kapcsolva, és a képernyőn egy ábra látható.


A legjobb az LG TV-khez

Csatlakoztassa az LG hangprojektort egy LG TV-hez a magával ragadó hangzás érdekében.

Segít LG TV-jéből a legtöbbet kihozni

Az LG hangprojektorokat úgy terveztük, hogy azok még inkább kiegészítsék az LG TV-ket. A zökkenőmentes csatlakoztathatóságukkal és illeszkedő designjukkal még nagyobb teljesítményt hoznak ki belőlük, így a két készülék együtt biztosítja az elérhető legjobb hangélményt.

Egyszerű kezelés a WOW kezelőfelülettel

Azonnali kényelem az Ön kezében. Egyetlen távirányítóval vezérelheti a hangprojektort az LG TV-n keresztül. A távirányító egyetlen gombjának megnyomásával láthatja a hangprojektor menüjét és beállításait a TV képernyőjén. Például a hangerőszabályzást, a kapcsolat ellenőrzését, vagy akár a hangmód kiválasztását.

*A hangprojektor üzemmódjának vezérlése a hangprojektor típusától függően változhat.
**Az LG TV távirányítójával csak bizonyos funkciók érhetők el.
***Kompatibilis TV-k: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Ez a funkció támogatja a hangprojektor állapot-ellenőrzését és a beállítások megváltoztatását a TV képernyőjén keresztül, a hangerő összehangolását (40–100) és a hangprojektor üzemmódjának vezérlését.
*****Felhívjuk a figyelmét, hogy ez a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez hálózati kapcsolat szükséges.

Úgy terveztük, hogy illjen hozzá

Az LG hangprojektorok remekül illenek az LG TV-khez, hogy Ön még jobban szórakozzon és otthona lakberendezése is szintet lépjen. Az LG hangprojektorok és LG TV-k együttesével igazán modern légkört teremthet.

Magasabb szintű hangzás az LG TV-k AI processzorának köszönhetően

Tökéletesen illeszkedik LG TV-jéhez, hiszen az LG hangprojektor rendelkezik TV hangmódmegosztás (Sound Mode Share) funkcióval, amely az LG TV hangfeldolgozó processzora segítségével elemzi az Ön által lejátszott tartalmat, így tisztább, jobb minőségű hangot biztosít. A hírműsoroktól a játékokig, biztos lehet benne, hogy a legjobbat hozza ki LG TV-jéből.

*A TV hangmódmegosztás (Sound Mode Share) elérhetőség eltérhet a tévék típusától függően.
**A TV AI processzor verziója eltérhet a TV típusainak függvényében.

Erőteljes 2.1 csatornás mozihangzás

2.1 csatornás hang, 300 W teljesítmény mélynyomóval — az LG S60Q hangprojektorral kedvenc műsorait térhatású hang mellett élvezheti.
Az LG TV a nappali falára van felszerelve. A TV képernyőjén egy film látható. Az LG hangprojektor közvetlenül a TV alatt van egy bézs polcon, mellette balra pedig egy hátsó hangszóró.

Az LG TV a nappali falára van felszerelve. A TV képernyőjén egy film látható. Az LG hangprojektor közvetlenül a TV alatt van egy bézs polcon, mellette balra pedig egy hátsó hangszóró.

Bal oldalon egy hátsó hangszóró, egy LG TV ráközelített képe, a képernyőjén egy heggyel, alatta pedig egy LG hangprojektor látható. Jobb oldalon fentről lefelé haladva az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban: az LG hangprojektor ráközelített képe. A nappaliban egy LG TV látható a képernyőjén egy tengerparti naplementével, mellette hátsó hangszóróval.

Bal oldalon egy hátsó hangszóró, egy LG TV ráközelített képe, a képernyőjén egy heggyel, alatta pedig egy LG hangprojektor látható. Jobb oldalon fentről lefelé haladva az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban: az LG hangprojektor ráközelített képe. A nappaliban egy LG TV látható a képernyőjén egy tengerparti naplementével, mellette hátsó hangszóróval.

A teljes értékű otthoni szórakoztatás élménye

Egyszerűen csatlakoztassa az LG hangprojektort az LG TV-hez, és máris élvezheti a lenyűgöző hangot és a lélegzetelállító látványt, amelyek igazán egyedülálló élményt nyújtanak.
A falra szerelt LG TV képernyőjén két pár fekszik a füvön. Előttük egy lámpa látható. Az LG hangprojektor az LG TV alatt helyezkedik el. Hangot jelképező grafika érkezik a hangprojektor elejéből. A kép jobb alsó sarkában a DTS Virtual:X logó látható.
Filmek

4K Passthrough technológia a veszteségmentes hang érdekében

Az LG S60Q hangprojektor minimális minőség-, illetve teljesítmény vesztességgel szólaltatja meg a többek között HDR-rel és Dolby Vison-nal támogatott 4K tartalmakat, hogy Önnek csak élveznie kelljen a TV-hez csatlakoztatott audio eszköz által nyújtott kivételes élményt!

*A Dolby, a Dolby Atmos és a dupla D szimbólum a Dolby Laboratories bejegyzett védjegyei.

Az LG hangprojektor látható egy fehér polcon. Hangot jelképező grafika jön ki a hangprojektorból. A hangprojektor bal sarkában az LG logó látható.
Zene

Egyszerű párosítás Bluetooth-on keresztül

Élvezze a zenét Bluetooth kapcsolaton keresztül.

Ezt a hangzást élvezni fogja!

Az AI Sound Pro, az LG hangprojektorok intelligens algoritmusa elemzi a tartalmat, és optimális hangzást hoz létre, nézzen akár filmet vagy híreket - de zenehallgatás közben is ideális.
Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Csatornák száma

    2.1

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    300 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • 760 x 63 x 90 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Csatornák száma

    2.1

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    300 W

  • Hangszórók száma

    3 EA

HANG EFFEKTUS

  • AI Sound Pro

    Igen

  • Music

    Igen

  • Cinema

    Igen

  • Game

    Igen

HANGFORMÁTUM

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • Dolby Digital

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • Optikai bemenet

    1

  • HDMI Be

    1

  • HDMI Ki

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Igen

HDMI TÁMOGATÁS

  • Pass-through

    Igen

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Igen

  • HDR10

    Igen

  • Dolby Vision

    Igen

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Igen

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Igen

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Igen

KÉNYELEM

  • Távirányító App - iOS/Android OS

    Igen

  • TV Hangmód Megosztás

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • 760 x 63 x 90 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

SÚLY

  • 1,98 kg

  • Mélynyomó

    5,3 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    9,02 kg

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (fő)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (fő)

    20 W

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    30 W

TARTOZÉK

  • HDMI Kábel

    Igen

  • Fali konzol

    Igen

  • Távirányító

    Igen

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható