LG S75Q hangprojektor

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Meridian
  • TV-hang módjának megosztása és hangprojektor módjának vezérlése
  • Magas felbontású audió
  • Dolby Atmos és DTS:X
  • AI Sound Pro
Több
LG S75Q hangprojektor és LG TV együtt elhelyezve egy nappaliban. A TV be van kapcsolva, és egy fekete-fehér kép látható rajta.

LG S75Q hangprojektor és LG TV együtt elhelyezve egy nappaliban. A TV be van kapcsolva, és egy fekete-fehér kép látható rajta.



A legjobb az LG 
TV-khez

Csatlakoztassa az LG hangprojektort egy LG TV-hez a magával ragadó hangzás érdekében.

Segít LG TV-jéből a legtöbbet kihozni

Az LG hangprojektorokat úgy terveztük, hogy azok még inkább kiegészítsék az LG TV-ket. A zökkenőmentes csatlakoztathatóságukkal és illeszkedő designjukkal még nagyobb teljesítményt hoznak ki belőlük, így a két készülék együtt biztosítja az elérhető legjobb hangélményt.

A WOW Orchestra magával ragadó hangzást biztosít

Az LG hangprojektor tökéletesen harmonikus hangzást biztosít LG TV-hez. Az LG TV hangját és a hangprojektort egyszerre használja a lehető legjobb hangélmény érdekében. Érezze a hang minden részletét.

Különböző alakú, kék színű hanghullámok érkeznek a hangprojektorból és a TV-ből. A „NEW” jelzés a bal felső sarokban látható.

*Kompatibilis TV-k: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Felhívjuk a figyelmét, hogy ez a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez hálózati kapcsolat szükséges.

Egyszerű kezelés a WOW kezelőfelülettel

Azonnali kényelem az Ön kezében. Egyetlen távirányítóval vezérelheti a hangprojektort az LG TV-n keresztül. A távirányító egyetlen gombjának megnyomásával láthatja a hangprojektor menüjét és beállításait a TV képernyőjén. Például a hangerőszabályzást, a kapcsolat ellenőrzését, vagy akár a hangmód kiválasztását.

*A hangprojektor üzemmódjának vezérlése a hangprojektor típusától függően változhat.
**Az LG TV távirányítójával csak bizonyos funkciók érhetők el.
***Kompatibilis TV-k: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Ez a funkció támogatja a hangprojektor állapot-ellenőrzését és a beállítások megváltoztatását a TV képernyőjén keresztül, a hangerő összehangolását (40–100) és a hangprojektor üzemmódjának vezérlését.
*****Felhívjuk a figyelmét, hogy ez a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez hálózati kapcsolat szükséges.

Úgy terveztük, hogy illjen hozzá

Az LG hangprojektorok remekül illenek az LG TV-khez, hogy Ön még jobban szórakozzon és otthona lakberendezése is szintet lépjen. Az LG hangprojektorok és LG TV-k együttesével igazán modern légkört teremthet.

Magasabb szintű hangzás az LG TV-k AI processzorának köszönhetően

Tökéletesen illeszkedik LG TV-jéhez, hiszen az LG hangprojektor rendelkezik TV hangmódmegosztás (Sound Mode Share) funkcióval, amely az LG TV hangfeldolgozó processzora segítségével elemzi az Ön által lejátszott tartalmat, így tisztább, jobb minőségű hangot biztosít. A hírműsoroktól a játékokig, biztos lehet benne, hogy a legjobbat hozza ki LG TV-jéből.

*A TV hangmódmegosztás (Sound Mode Share) elérhetőség eltérhet a tévék típusától függően.
**A TV AI processzor verziója eltérhet a TV típusainak függvényében.

Valódi térhatást nyújtó 3.1.2 csatornás mozihangzás

3.1.2 csatornás hang, 380 W teljesítmény – az LG S75Q hangprojektorral kedvenc műsorait térhatású hang mellett élvezheti.
Az LG TV a nappali falára van felszerelve. A TV képernyőjén egy film látható. Az LG hangprojektor közvetlenül a TV alatt van egy bézs polcon, mellette balra pedig egy hátsó hangszóró. A kép alján, középen Dolby Atmos és DTS:X logó látható.

Az LG TV a nappali falára van felszerelve. A TV képernyőjén egy film látható. Az LG hangprojektor közvetlenül a TV alatt van egy bézs polcon, mellette balra pedig egy hátsó hangszóró. A kép alján, középen Dolby Atmos és DTS:X logó látható.

*A Dolby és a Dolby Vision a Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation bejegyzett védjegyei. A kettős D szimbólum a Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation védjegye.

A háromszintű térbeli hangzás virtuális hangkupolát képez.

Az LG S75Q hangprojektor kitolja a szórakozás élményének határait. Az Ön hangprojektora háromszintű térbeli hangzást kínál, így még inkább magával ragadó és pontosabb hangélményt nyújt. A HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) technológiás 3D motor segítségével a hangprojektor egy virtuális középréteget hoz létre. Ez azt jelenti, hogy a hangrétegek olyan minőségű, bonyolult térhatású hangot képeznek, amelyet normál esetben csak a moziban tapasztalni.

Kék, kupola alakú, 3 rétegű hanghullámok fedik le a hangprojektort, és egy TV látható a nappaliban. A „NEW” jelzés a bal felső sarokban látható.

*A háromszintű térbeli hangzás a hangprojektor CINEMA / AI Sound Pro módjában elérhető.
**A középréteget a hangprojektor hangszórójának csatornája hozza létre. Az elöl és a felül lévő elülső hangszórók szintézise alkotja a hangteret.
***Ha nincsenek hátsó hangszórók, a hátsó mezőt nem lehet létrehozni.

Többcsatornás hangélmény, amely meghaladja az elvárásokat

Az LG S75Q hangprojektorral a tartalmak hangzása jobb, mint korábban. A készülék a kétcsatornás hangot többcsatornás hanggá osztja fel, így optimalizálja a hangzást.

*Az AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game üzemmódokban elérhető.

Bal oldalon egy hátsó hangszóró, egy LG TV ráközelített képe, a képernyőjén egy heggyel, alatta pedig egy LG hangprojektor látható. Jobb oldalon fentről lefelé haladva az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban: az LG hangprojektor ráközelített képe. A nappaliban egy LG TV látható a képernyőjén egy tengerparti naplementével, mellette hátsó hangszóróval.

Bal oldalon egy hátsó hangszóró, egy LG TV ráközelített képe, a képernyőjén egy heggyel, alatta pedig egy LG hangprojektor látható. Jobb oldalon fentről lefelé haladva az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban: az LG hangprojektor ráközelített képe. A nappaliban egy LG TV látható a képernyőjén egy tengerparti naplementével, mellette hátsó hangszóróval.

A Meridian Audio technológiája

Együtt a még jobb hangzásért

Az LG és a Meridian Audio (a nagyfelbontású audio piacvezetője) partnerkapcsolata egy olyan megoldást jelent, amely új szintre emeli a zene és filmek hangzásának élményét. Az LG hangprojektoraival megtapasztalhatja, milyen is a határtalan hangteljesítmény.

Az LG hangprojektor bal oldalának közeli képe, egy termék bal alsó sarkában a Meridian logója látható.

MERIDIAN, a hangtechnika neves brit szakértője
A Meridian elkötelezett az iránt, hogy bármely környezetben is, de a legjobb hangzást biztosítsa, hiszen a pszichoakusztika (a hangok hallásának és emberi feldolgozásának tudománya) terén szerzett tapasztalatok birtokában rájött arra, hogy mi a legfontosabb az emberi fül számára. A Meridian DSP technológiáinak alkalmazása és a hang szükséges finombeállítása biztosítja, hogy bármit, bárhol hallgatva is, a lehető legpontosabb és legeredetibb hanghatásokban legyen része.

Kollázs. Az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban haladva: egy mikrofon egy állványon és egy reflektor, a Meridian közeli nézete, egy fekete Meridian hangszóró és egy Meridian R

A Meridian vezető technológiái és szakértelme
A Meridian szigorú, kutatáson alapuló filozófiája folyamatosan feszegeti a hangtechnika határait. A magas felbontású hang brit úttörőjeként és a digitális jelfeldolgozás (DSP) mestereként a Meridian fontos szerepet töltött be az úttörő technológiák fejlesztésében és bevezetésében.

Csak szöveg

Digitális jelfeldolgozás (DSP)
A DSP abszolút vezérlést biztosít az audiojel fölött, és így olyan fejlett technológiákat és hangbeállításokat tesz lehetővé, amelyek bármely környezetben egy magasabb szintű hangzás biztosítására képesek.

Egy DSP-csip képe

A Meridian Horizon egy egyedülálló felskálázási technológia, amely a sztereó tartalomból többcsatornás térbeli hangzást generál.
Kétcsatornás sztereó felvételek hallgatásakor nagyon szűk az a legjobb hangzást biztosító tartomány, ahol a pontos hangkép jöhet létre, és ha a hallgató akár kis mértékben is a tengelyen kívülre kerül, a hangkép szétesik. A Meridian Horizon bármilyen hangszóró-elrendezéshez felskálázza a kétcsatornás sztereó hangot, adaptív felskálázási technológiája pedig külön kezeli a magas és alacsony frekvenciákat, így pszichoakusztikai módszerrel optimalizálja a hang helyére vonatkozó adatokat. Ez stabilabb hangképet eredményez, kiszélesíti a legjobb hangzást biztosító helyet, és nagyobb térélményt biztosít.
A Meridian Horizon bélyegképe. Videó lejátszása.

Magas felbontású hang, ahogy azt hallani kell

A magas felbontású hang 96 Hz-es mintavételezési sebessége és 24 bites mélysége a hangzást pontosabbá, a hallgatás élményét pedig élvezetesebbé teszi. A kristálytiszta hangzást biztosító magas felbontású hangnak köszönhetően úgy élvezheti a zenét, ahogy azt az előadók megálmodták.

Az LG hangprojektor teljes képe, a termék jobb alsó sarkában az LG logó látható. A kép jobb oldalán a Hi-Res AUDIO logó látható.

A teljes értékű otthoni szórakoztatás élménye

Egyszerűen csatlakoztassa az LG hangprojektort az LG TV-hez, és máris élvezheti a lenyűgöző hangot és a lélegzetelállító látványt, amelyek igazán egyedülálló élményt nyújtanak.
Egy LG TV-n egy kötélugrást végző személy látható, az LG hangprojektor pedig a TV alatt van elhelyezve.
Filmek

4K Passthrough technológia a veszteségmentes felbontás érdekében

Az LG S75Q hangprojektor minimális minőség-, illetve teljesítmény vesztességgel szólaltatja meg a többek között, HDR-rel és Dolby Vison-nal támogatott 4K tartalmakat, hogy Önnek csak élveznie kelljen a TV-hez csatlakoztatott audio eszköz által nyújtott kivételes élményt!

*A Dolby, a Dolby Atmos és a dupla D szimbólum a Dolby Laboratories bejegyzett védjegye.

Ezt a hangzást élvezni fogja!

Az AI Sound Pro, az LG hangprojektorok intelligens algoritmusa elemzi a tartalmat, és optimális hangzást hoz létre, nézzen akár filmet vagy híreket - de zenehallgatás közben is ideális.
Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Csatornák száma

    3.1.2

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    380 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • DTS:X

    Igen

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

  • 890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

Összes adat

HANG EFFEKTUS

  • AI Sound Pro

    Igen

  • Alapértelmezett

    Igen

  • Music

    Igen

  • Cinema

    Igen

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen

  • Sport

    Igen

  • Game

    Igen

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Igen

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Mintavétel

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit/upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • HDMI Be

    1

  • HDMI Ki

    1

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Igen

  • USB

    1

  • Optikai bemenet

    1

HDMI TÁMOGATÁS

  • Pass-through

    Igen

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Igen

  • HDR10

    Igen

  • Dolby Vision

    Igen

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Igen

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Igen

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Igen

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Csatornák száma

    3.1.2

  • Hangszórók száma

    8 EA

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    380 W

HANGFORMÁTUM

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • Dolby Digital

    Igen

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Igen

  • DTS:X

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

  • AAC+

    Igen

KÉNYELEM

  • Távirányító App - iOS/Android OS

    Igen

  • Soundbar mód vezérlése

    Igen

  • TV Hangmód Megosztás

    Igen

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • 890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

SÚLY

  • 3,79 kg

  • Mélynyomó

    5,8 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    13,7 kg

TARTOZÉK

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

  • HDMI Kábel

    Igen

  • Fali konzol

    Igen

  • Távirányító

    Igen

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (fő)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (fő)

    38 W

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    33 W

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

