100 colos LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
100QNED86A6 EU.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

100 colos LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

100QNED86A6
Elölnézet az LG QNED evo QNED85 TV-ről, LG QNED evo AI Logo látható a felső sarokban. Az LG QNED evo QNED85 TV festékszerű textúrákat ábrázol, amelyek összeérnek.
LG QNED evo QNED85 TV balra néző oldalnézete
dimension view
Alpha 8 2. generációs 4K AI processzor összefoglalva
QNED színek új LG TV-n
Élénk színű papagáj egy faágon. A cím arról szól, hogy az LG Al Picture Pro impresszív képfejlesztést végzett a jelenet felbontása, fényereje, mélysége és tisztasága érdekében.
Egy lány és egy kutya ülnek egy LG Soundbar feletti falra szerelt LG QNED TV előtt, amelyen három, kifelé sétáló elefánt látható. A cím arról szól, minden mozzanat mennyivel izgalmasabb egy masszív képernyőn.
AI Magic Remote távirányító tulajdonságai
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Hihetetlenül gazdag színpaletta az újgenerációs dinamikus QNED színekkel
  • 4K képminőség, felskálázott kép-és hang az alpha 8 2. generációs 4K AI processzornak köszönhetően
  • AI Magic Remote távirányító dedikált új AI gombbal és "Drag&Drop" funkcióval
  • A Local dimming élesíti a képet és finomítja a részleteket
  • Nagy felbontás ultranagy TV képernyőn
Több
iF Desig Award nyertes logó

iF Desig Award nyertes (QNED85, 100”)

Szerintem ez a sor itt az alt tag akar lenni

CES Innovation Awards jelvény, 2025 Díjazott felirattal

CES Innovációs díj - 2025 Díjazottja

Kiberbiztonság

AVForum szerkesztői díjának logója az LG webOS 24 számára mint 2024/2025 legjobb okos TV rendszere.

AVForums szerkesztői díj – Legjobb okostévé rendszer 2024/25

„A webOS 24 továbbra is gyors, letisztult és könnyen kezelhető okos élményt nyújt, amely friss és átlátható."

 *A CES Innvocáviós Díj (CES Innovation Awards) a zsűrinek benyújtott leíró anyagok alapján kerül kiosztásra. A CTA (Consumer Technology Association) nem ellenőrizte a beérkezett anyagok vagy az állítások pontosságát, és nem tesztelte a díjjal jutalmazott terméket.

LG QNED TV képernyőn élénk műalkotás bemutatja a QNED színtechnológiáját, a színárnyalatok széles spektrumának kontrasztját.

LG QNED TV képernyőn élénk műalkotás bemutatja a QNED színtechnológiáját, a színárnyalatok széles spektrumának kontrasztját.

Az élmény és a színek új szintje

*A QNED és a QNED evo különböző színmegoldásokkal van felszerelve, amelyek az LG legújabb és egyedülállóan széles színskálájú technológiáját használják, amely a kvantumpontokat helyettesíti.

KépminőségwebOS és AIKialakításHangminőségLenyűgöző filmek és játékok

Újgenerációs dinamikus QNED színek

Valósághű színmegjelenítés az LG legújabb és egyedülálló -a kvantumpontost leváltó- színalkotó technológiájával

A padlóról felfelé változatos színű festékfoltok törnek elő.

Intertrek tanúsítvány a 100%-os színskálához a DCI-P3 szabvány szerint

Intertrek tanúsítvány a 100%-os színskálához a DCI-P3 szabvány szerint

Tanúsítottan 100% Színtérfogat az LG QNED evo technológiával

*Az Interek független tesztek által tanúsítja, hogy a képernyő színtartományának értéke (Color Gamut Volume, CGV) megegyezik vagy túlszárnyalja a DCI-P3 színtér CGV-értékét.

MiniLED Precíz fényerőszabályozási technológiával

Az új alpha AI processzorral a MiniLED ultraéles kontrasztot és élethű részleteket biztosít az LG QNED evo TV-ken.

3D holografikus virág különböző színekben. Részletgazdagsága kiemeli a QNED szín-, fényerő-, kontrasztmegjelenítését.

*A specifikációk méretenként, modellenként és régiónként változhatnak.

*A Precíz fényerőszabályozás a QNED85 100 colos változatára, a továbbfejlesztett fényerőszabályozási technológia pedig a QNED85 86/75/65/55/50 colos változatára vonatkozik.

Az évtizedes innovációból származó okosabb és gyorsabb alpha 8 2. generációs AI processzor

A processzorunk AI motorja képes felismerni a tartalmat műfaj szerint és ezen információk alapján kínálja fel a legoptimálisabb képbeállításokat, nagyobb mélység és részletesség érdekében.

A 2. generációs alpha 8 AI-processzor lila és rózsaszín fénnyel világít, és színes fénycsóvák lövellnek ki belőle. A cím arról szól, hogy a processzor 4K minőséget, lenyűgöző színeket és fényerőt biztosít. A kép szövege szerint körülbelül 1,7-szer nagyobb az NPU-s AI Neural Processing és 1,4-szer gyorsabb a CPU működés.

*Belső specifikációs összehasonlítás alapján, azonos évjáratú belépőszintű Smart TV alpha 7 8. generációs AI Processzorhoz képest.

Élethű kép az AI Picture Pro-val

Az AI Szuper Felskálázás és a Dynamic Tone Mapping (Dinamikus színárnyalat leképezés) technológiák minden egyes képkocka részleteit elemzik, hogy javítsák a megjelenített kép felbontását, fényerejét, mélységét és élességét.

Fakó, papagájt ábrázoló kép. Egy lézer végigpásztázza majd feljavítja, hogy fényesebb, élesebb és színesebb legyen.

*Az AI Szuper Felskálázás és a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro funkciók a QNED92, QNED9M és QNED85 modellekre vonatkoznak.

*Az AI Picture Pro nem lép működésbe az OTT szolgáltatások szerzői jogvédelem alatt álló tartalmainak lejátszásakor.

*A felskálázott tartalom képminősége a forrás felbontásától függően változhat.

Az LG AI TV-k új generációja

További információk

Teljes értékű AI élmény a dedikált AI gombbal rendelkező AI Magic Remote távirányítóval

Könnyedén irányíthatja a tévéjét az AI Magic Remote távirányító segítségével – nincs szükség extra eszközre! Mozgásérzékelőjével és görgetőjével csak mutasson és kattintson a kijelző egyes pontjaira.

LG AI Magic Remote távirányító amivel a felhasználó elérheti az AI Chatbot, AI Képvarázsló és AI Hangvarázsló funkciókat.

*Az AI Magic Remote kialakítása, elérhetősége és funkciói régiónként és támogatott nyelvenként változhatnak, még ugyanazon modell esetében is.

*A használathoz internetkapcsolat szükséges.

*Az AI hangfelismerés csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

*Az AI Magic Remote távirányító külön beszerzésére lehet szükség a TV-mérettől, -modelltől és a régiótól függően.

Sci-fi LG QNED TV-n. AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, ami megoldásokat kínál.

Sci-fi LG QNED TV-n. AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, ami megoldásokat kínál.

AI Chatbot

Az AI Magic Remote távirányítón keresztül elérheti az AI Chatbotot, amely segítségére lesz a megfelelő beállítások megtalálásától a különböző problémák megoldásáig. Az AI képes megérteni az felhasználók szándékát és azonnali megoldásokat kínálni. 

*Az AI Chatbot azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

*Az AI Chatbot összekapcsolható az ügyfélszolgálattal.

*Internetkapcsolat szükséges.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Picture Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. A képen képsorozatok láthatók, kiemelve a felhasználó választásait. Egy betöltés ikon jelenik meg, és egy tájkép kerül feljavításra balról jobbra.

AI Képvarázsló

Válassza ki kedvenc képeit, és az AI Képvarázsló 1,6 milliárd lehetőség közül elkészíti pontosan az Ön egyedi ízlésére szabott képet, majd menti azt a profiljába.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Sound Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Hangklipek ikonjai kerülnek egymás után kiválasztásra. Egy jazzénekes és szaxofonos látható, a személyre szabott hangot jelképező hanghullámok mozognak a látványelemen.

AI Hangvarázsló

Válassza ki a kedvenc hangját a hangklippek közül. Az AI 40 millió paraméter alapján egy személyre szabott hangprofilt készít, melyet pontosan az Ön ízléséhez igazít.

webOS Re:New Program logó és név, mellette a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree jelvénnyel.

webOS Re:New Program logó és név, mellette a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree jelvénnyel.

5 éven át tartó operációsrendszer-frissítés a díjnyertes webOS Re:New programmal

Élvezze a legújabb funkciók és szoftverek előnyeit az évenkénti operációsrendszer frissítésnek köszönhetően. A CES Innovációs Díjának kiberbiztonság kategóriájában díjazottjaként, a webOS használata közben biztonságban érezheti magát, hiszen a rendszer vigyáz személyes- és egyéb adataira.

*A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a TV készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen 5 verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is. A frissítés a 2022-es OLED és 8K QNED készülékekre, a 2023 után megjelenő modelleknél pedig az UHD, NanoCell, QNED és OLED modellekekre érvényes.

Tapasztalja meg mit nyújt egy LG AI TV!

AI Chatbot és AI Kép/Hangvarázsló

TV távirányító az LG TV képernyője előtt a Home Hub készülékkel. Minden funkció és vezérlő a többi okoseszköz felett látható.

Home Hub, az okosotthon minden egyben platformja

Irányítsa egyszerűen, egyhelyről LG háztártatási gépeit, valamint Google Home eszközeit - élje át azt a határtalan kényelmet, amelyet az összes készülékének egy egyszerű, intutív kezelőfelületen történő működtetése nyújt!

*Az LG támogatja a „Matter” Wi-Fi eszközöket. A „Matter” által támogatott szolgáltatások és funkciók a csatlakoztatott eszközöktől függően változhatnak. A ThinQ és a Matter kezdeti csatlakoztatásának a ThinQ mobilalkalmazáson keresztül kell történnie.

*A kéz nélküli hangalapú funkció távirányító nélküli használata csak az alpha 9 AI és az alpha 11 AI processzorral lehetséges. Ez termékenként és régiónként változhat.

Ultranagy TV, akár 100 colos nagyságban is

Élvezze kedvenc filmjeit, sportmérkőzéseit és játékait Ultranagy képernyős LG TV-n és merüljön bele a magas felbontás adta minőségi élménybe, szuper széles kijelzőjén!

Egy lány és egy kutya ülnek egy LG Soundbar feletti falra szerelt LG QNED TV előtt, amelyen három, kifelé sétáló elefánt látható.

*Az LG QNED85 maximum 100 colos méretben kapható. Az elérhető méretek régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

Szupervékony kialakítás

A vékony kialakítás kifinomult hangulatot kölcsönöz a térnek.

*A szuper vékony kialakítás a QNED85 86/75/65/55/50 hüvelykes modelljeire vonatkozik.

AI Sound Pro virtuális 9.1.2 csatornával

*Aktiválni kell a "Hangprojektor mód" menüben.

*A hang a hallgatási környezet függvényében változhat.

Magasabb szintű hangélmény az LG TV és LG Soundbar együttesével

*A hangprojektor és a tv külön vásárolható meg.

*A "Hangprojektor mód vezérlés" modelltől függően változhat.

*Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez internetkapcsolat szükséges. 

*Az LG TV távirányítója csak bizonyos funkciókhoz használható

*A WOW Orchestra a QNED92, QNED9M és a QNED85-ös modellekben elérhető.

Synergy konzol

A Synergy konzolt úgy tervezték, hogy tökéletesen illeszkedjen az LG QNED TV-hez a vizuális harmóniáért és a jobb hangteljesítményért.

*A Synargy konzol a QNED85 86/75/65/55/50 colos modellekre vonatkozik.

*A Synergy konzol 1 pontos állvánnyal vagy 2 pontos állvánnyal kerül forgalomba, amely országonként/termékenként eltérő lehet.

*A Synergy konzol külön vásárolható meg.

Az LG TV-jéhez legjobban illő LG Soundbar-ok:

 *A funkciók modellenként eltérőek lehetnek. Kérjük, tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat a részletes műszaki adatokért.

Egy személy a nappalijában a telefonjával a kezében. A telefonon egy átviteli ikon jelzi, hogy a képernyő a TV-n tükröződik.

Maximalizálja a szórakozást: használjon több képernyőt a Multi View funkcióval!

Hozza ki a legtöbbet a TV-ből a Multi View funkció segítségével: Tükrözze egyéb eszközeinek képét Google Cast-on vagy AirPlay-en keresztül a TV készülékére, és használja a képernyő-felosztó előnyeit, hogy egyszerre lásson több tartalmat egymás mellett!

*A kép- és hangbeállítások mindkét képernyőn azonosak. 

*Az Apple, az Apple logó, az Apple TV, az AirPlay és a HomeKit az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyeztek.

*Az AirPlay 2, HomeKit és a Google Cast támogatása régiótól és nyelvtől függően eltérő lehet.

 LG AI TV + Gaming Portal =  csúcskategóriás játék központ 

Több ezer játékot játszhat közvetlenül LG AI TV-jén a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut és Boosteroid alkalmazásokkal! Élvezze a játékélmények széles skáláját - a gamepaddal játszható AAA címektől a távirányítóval játszható hagyományos játékokig.

Gaming Portal kezdőképernyő. A játékokat a játékvezérlő típusától függően választhatja ki, legyen gamepad vagy távirányító.

*A Gaming Portal támogatása országonként eltérő lehet.

*A felhőalapú játékszolgáltatások és a Gaming Portalon belüli játékok támogatása országonként változhat.

*Egyes játékszolgáltatások használatához előfizetés és kompatibilis gamepad/kontroller csatlkoztatás szükséges lehet.

Továbbfejlesztett játékélmény

Élvezze a csúcsminőségű játékélményt 144 Hz VRR-rel és AMD FreeSync Premiummal. Játsszon késlekedés nélkül, anélkül, hogy bármi hátráltatná a teljesítményét.

2 kép autóról egy videojátékban. Az egyiken elmosódás, a másik éles, megmutatva az LG QNED TV magas képfrissítési sebességét.

*A 100/86/75/65 colos QNED85 modellek 144 Hz-et, az 55/50 colos QNED85 modellek pedig 120 Hz-et támogatnak.

*Csak olyan játékoknál vagy PC-bemeneteken működik, amelyek támogatják a 144Hz-et.

*Az HGiG egy önkéntes cégek csoportja a játék- és tévéképernyő-iparágakból, akik azért dolgoznak, hogy nyilvános irányelveket dolgozzanak ki és tegyenek elérhetővé a fogyasztói játékélmények javítása érdekében HDR-ben

*Az HGiG támogatás országonként eltérő lehet.

Dolby Vision és Ambient FILMMAKER üzemmód

Élvezze a filmet úgy, ahogy azt a rendező elképzelte: A Dolby Vision és az Ambient FILMMAKER üzemmód a környezeti fénykompenzációval alkalmazkodik a helyiség körülményeihez, így a képek minél inkább megőrizik az eredeti mivoltukat.

Rendező a vezérlőpult előtt, miközben filmet vág egy LG QNED TV-n. Lent a Dolby Vision logó és a FILMMAKER MODE logó látható.

*Az Ambient FILMMAKER üzemmód logó az UHD Alliance, Inc. védjegye.

*Az Ambient FILMMAKER üzemmód a Dolby Vision-t is támogatja.

*Az Ambient FILMMAKER üzemmód automatikusan elindul az AppleTV+ és az Amazon Prime Video alkalmazásokban.

*A Dolby Atmos kizárólag a 100 colos QNED85 modellre vonatkozik.

LG TV-k képernyőjén az LG QNED új, élénk és vibráló színvisszaadású technológiáját kiemelő színes műalkotásokkal láthatók.

LG TV-k képernyőjén az LG QNED új, élénk és vibráló színvisszaadású technológiáját kiemelő színes műalkotásokkal láthatók.

Ismerje meg az Újgenerációs LG QNED evo TV-ket!

*A fenti képek csupán illusztrációk, kérjük, tekintse meg a galéria képeit a pontosabb ábrázolásért.

*Az összes fenti kép szimulált.

*A szolgáltatások elérhetősége régiótól és országtól függően változhat.

*A személyre szabott szolgáltatások a harmadik féltől származó alkalmazások szabályzatától függően változhatnak.

*Az AI Magic Remote távirányító megvásárlására külön is szükség lehet a TV méretétől, típusától és régiójától függően.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

KÉP/KIJELZŐ

  • Kijelző típusa

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Kijelző Felbontása

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Háttérvilágítás típusa

    Mini LED

  • Képfrissítés

    Natív 120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS

  • Processzor

    α8 AI Processzor 4K Gen2

  • AI Felskálázás

    α8 AI Szuper Felskálázás 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Igen (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Műfaj Választás

    Igen (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Fényerő Szabályozás

    Igen

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Igen

  • Dimming Technológia

    Precision Dimming

  • Mozgásmegjelenítés

    Motion Pro

  • Kép üzemmód

    10 mód

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Igen

  • Automatikus kalibrálás

    Igen

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Igen

GAMING

  • FreeSync Kompatibilis (AMD)

    Igen

  • HGIG Mód

    Igen

  • Játékoptimalizáló

    Igen (Játékirányítópult)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Igen

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Igen (akár 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision játék (4K 120Hz)

    Igen

KISEGÍTŐ LEHETŐSÉGEK

  • Nagy Kontraszt

    Igen

  • Szürkeárnyalat

    Igen

  • Fordított Színek

    Igen

MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG

  • TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    2 230 x 1 277 x 49,9

  • TV mérete talppal (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    2 230 x 1 372/1 324 x 434

  • Csomagolás mérete (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    2 380 x 1 500 x 275

  • TV Állvány (SzéxMé mm)

    380 x 434

  • TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    65,9

  • TV tömege talppal (kg)

    75,6

  • Csomag tömege (kg)

    92,1

  • VESA (SzéxMa mm)

    600 x 400

AUDIÓ

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen (Automatikus hangerő)

  • WiSA Támogatás

    Igen (2.1 Csatornáig)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Igen

  • Sound Mode Share

    Igen

  • Egyidejű hangkimenet

    Igen

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Igen (kétirányú lejátszás)

  • Audio Teljesítmény

    40W

  • AI Akusztikus Hangolás

    Igen

  • Audió Kodek

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Lásd a kézikönyvet)

  • Hangszórók Iránya

    Lefelé szóló

  • Hangrendszer

    2.2 Csatorna

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

MŰSORSZÓRÁS VÉTELE

  • Analóg TV vétel

    Igen

  • Digitális TV vétel

    DVB-T2/T (Földfelszíni), DVB-C (Kábel), DVB-S2/S (Műholdas)

CSATLAKOZÓK

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Támogatás

    Igen (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Bemenet

    1db

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Igen

  • SPDIF (Optikai Digitális Hang Kimenet)

    1db

  • CI Foglalat

    1db (Kivéve UK, Írország)

  • HDMI Bemenet

    4db (4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS támogatással (HDMI 4))

  • RF Bement (Antenna/Cable)

    2db

  • USB Bemenet

    2db (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Apple Airplay2 kompatiblis

    Igen

  • Operációs Rendszer (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Kamera Kompatibilis

    Igen

  • AI Chatbot

    Igen

  • Folyamatos Készenlét

    Igen

  • Böngésző

    Igen

  • Google Cast

    Igen

  • Google Home / Hub

    Igen

  • Kezdőlap Hub

    Igen

  • Intelligens Hangfelismerés

    Igen

  • LG Channels

    Igen

  • Magic Remote

    Kompatibilis

  • Multi View

    Igen

  • Telefonos Applikáció

    Igen (LG ThinQ)

  • Apple Home kompatibilis

    Igen

ENERGIA

  • Energiaellátás (Feszültség, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Készenléti Fogyasztás

    0.5W alatt

TARTOZÉKOK A CSOMAGBAN

  • Távirányító

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Olaszország)

  • Tápkábel

    Igen (Integrált)

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

