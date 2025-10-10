About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 colos LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV 2025
43QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

43 colos LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV 2025

43QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

43 colos LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV 2025

43QNED70A6A
QNED80 USP bemutató videó.
Elülső kép az LG QNED TV-ről, LG QNED AI logó a felső sarokban. Az LG QNED TV festékszerű textútákat ábrázol, amelyek összeérnek.
LG QNED TV szögben kissé jobbra néző oldalnézetben
43qned70a6a méretei mm-ben, képátló colban
Az alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 sárgán világít, és színes fénycsóvák lövellnek ki belőle. A cím arról szól, hogy a processzor 4K minőséget, lenyűgöző színeket és fényerőt biztosít.
A padlóról felfelé változatos színű festékfoltok törnek elő. Intertrek tanúsítás a DCI-P3 szerinti 100%-os színtartalomra. A cím az LG új és egyedi széles színskála technológiájáról szól, amely lehetővé teszi, hogy élénk színeket lásson a képernyőn.
Annak összehasonlítása előtt és után, hogy az LG 4K szuper felskálázás hogyan javítja a képminőséget. Két panel ugyanazt a képet mutatja egy erdőben egy ágon ülő színpompás madárról, a jobb oldali fakóbb. A cím arról szól, a 4K szuper felskálázás hogyan fejleszti a felbontást, a fényerőt és a tisztaságot.
Egy család egy kanapén ül a falra szerelt LG QNED TV készüléket néz felette egy LG Soundbar egy kislánnyal, aki két delfint ábrázoló képernyőre mutat. A cím arról szól, minden mozzanat mennyivel izgalmasabb egy masszív képernyőn.
AI Magic Remote távirányító összefoglalva, LG TV tartozék.
QNED80 USP bemutató videó.
Elülső kép az LG QNED TV-ről, LG QNED AI logó a felső sarokban. Az LG QNED TV festékszerű textútákat ábrázol, amelyek összeérnek.
LG QNED TV szögben kissé jobbra néző oldalnézetben
43qned70a6a méretei mm-ben, képátló colban
Az alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 sárgán világít, és színes fénycsóvák lövellnek ki belőle. A cím arról szól, hogy a processzor 4K minőséget, lenyűgöző színeket és fényerőt biztosít.
A padlóról felfelé változatos színű festékfoltok törnek elő. Intertrek tanúsítás a DCI-P3 szerinti 100%-os színtartalomra. A cím az LG új és egyedi széles színskála technológiájáról szól, amely lehetővé teszi, hogy élénk színeket lásson a képernyőn.
Annak összehasonlítása előtt és után, hogy az LG 4K szuper felskálázás hogyan javítja a képminőséget. Két panel ugyanazt a képet mutatja egy erdőben egy ágon ülő színpompás madárról, a jobb oldali fakóbb. A cím arról szól, a 4K szuper felskálázás hogyan fejleszti a felbontást, a fényerőt és a tisztaságot.
Egy család egy kanapén ül a falra szerelt LG QNED TV készüléket néz felette egy LG Soundbar egy kislánnyal, aki két delfint ábrázoló képernyőre mutat. A cím arról szól, minden mozzanat mennyivel izgalmasabb egy masszív képernyőn.
AI Magic Remote távirányító összefoglalva, LG TV tartozék.

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Hihetetlenül gazdag színpaletta az újgenerációs dinamikus QNED színekkel
  • 4K képminőség, felskálázott kép-és hang az alpha 7 8. generációs 4K AI processzornak köszönhetően
  • AI Magic Remote távirányító dedikált új AI gombbal és "Drag&Drop" funkcióval

Az alábbi termékismertetőben használt képek csak tájékoztató jellegűek. A pontosabb ábrázolásért tekintse meg az oldal tetején található képgalériát.

Kiberbiztonság

CES Innovációs díj - 2025 Díjazottja

webOS Re:New Program

*A CES Innvocáviós Díj (CES Innovation Awards) a zsűrinek benyújtott leíró anyagok alapján kerül kiosztásra. A CTA (Consumer Technology Association) nem ellenőrizte a beérkezett anyagok vagy az állítások pontosságát, és nem tesztelte a díjjal jutalmazott terméket.

LG QNED TV egy színes, sötét háttér előtt. A képernyőn egy élénk és színgazdag műalkotás látható, amely bemutatja a QNED színtechnológiáját és annak képességét, hogy széles színskálát jelenítsen meg kiváló kontraszttal. Az LG QNED AI logó látható. A cím: Színek újragondolva a dinamikus QNED színekkel.

LG QNED TV egy színes, sötét háttér előtt. A képernyőn egy élénk és színgazdag műalkotás látható, amely bemutatja a QNED színtechnológiáját és annak képességét, hogy széles színskálát jelenítsen meg kiváló kontraszttal. Az LG QNED AI logó látható. A cím: Színek újragondolva a dinamikus QNED színekkel.

Az élmény és a színek új szintje

*A QNED és a QNED evo kategóriás készülékek különböző színmegjelenítési megoldásokat alkalmaznak az LG legújabb, egyedülálló széleskörű-színmegjelenítési technolgóiája részeként, amely a kvantumpontos technológia helyettesítésére szolgál.

KépminőségwebOS 25KialakításHangminőségFantasztikus filmek és játékok

Újgenerációs dinamikus QNED színek

Valósághű színmegjelenítés az LG legújabb és egyedülálló - a kvantumpontost leváltó- színalkotó technológiájával.

A padlóról felfelé változatos színű festékfoltok törnek elő.

Ismerje meg a az erős és okos alpha 7 8. generációs AI Processzort!

Az alpha 7 8. generációs AI Processzor általi jelentős teljesítmény növeléssel és a gyorsabb feldolgozással már olyan 4K minőségű képet képes biztosítani, amely sokkal élesebb és mélyebb, mint az valaha volt.

Az alpha 7 8. generációs AI Processzor felvillan, és sárga, színes fénycsíkok törnek ki belőle.

Élethű kép 4K Szuper Felskálázással

Az LG erőteljes processzora eredeti minőségűre javítja a felbontást. Élvezze a 4K Szuper Felskálázással megnövelt felbontást, fényerőt és tisztaságot!

Annak összehasonlítása előtt és után, hogy az LG 4K szuper felskálázás hogyan javítja a képminőséget. Két panel ugyanazt a képet mutatja egy erdőben egy ágon ülő színpompás madárról, a jobb oldali fakóbb.

*A felskálázott tartalom képminősége a forrás felbontásától függően változhat.

Az LG AI TV-k új generációja

Tudjon meg többet!

Teljes értékű AI élmény a dedikált AI gombbal rendelkező AI Magic Remote távirányítóval

Könnyedén irányíthatja a tévéjét az AI Magic Remote távirányító segítségével – nincs szükség extra eszközre! Mozgásérzékelőjével és görgetőjével csak mutasson és kattintson a kijelző egyes pontjaira.

LG AI Magic Remote távirányító, kiemelt AI gombbal. A grafikus felhasználói felület ikonokat tartalmaz, amelyek bemutatják, hogyan segíti az AI gomb a felhasználókat különböző AI funkciók elérésében. A szolgáltatások között szerepel az AI hangfelismerés, AI Keresés, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Képvarázsló és AI Hangvarázsló. A funkcionalitás akkor jelenik meg, amikor az egérmutató egy felületen megjelenik, bemutatva, hogyan használható a távirányító egérként, csupán a mutatás és kattintás segítségével.

*Az AI Magic Remote távirányító kialakítása, elérhetősége és funkciói régiónként és a támogatott nyelvek szerint eltérhetnek, még ugyanazon modell esetén is.

*A használathoz internetkapcsolat szükséges.

*Az AI hangfelismerés csak olyan országokban elérhető, amelyek támogatják az NLP-t az anyanyelvükön.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó látható, amint végigmegy az AI Képvarázsló személyre szabási folyamatán. Egy sor kép jelenik meg, a felhasználó választásai kiemelve. Megjelenik egy betöltési ikon, majd egy tájképet mutat, amely balról jobbra haladva javul.

AI Képvarázsló

Válassza ki kedvenc képeit, és az AI Képvarázsló 1,6 milliárd lehetőség közül elkészíti pontosan az Ön egyedi ízlésére szabott képet, majd menti azt a profiljába.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó látható, amint végigmegy az AI Hangvarázsló személyre szabási folyamatán. Egy sor hangklip ikont választ ki. Egy jazz énekes és egy szaxofonista jelenik meg, a személyre szabott hangot jelképező hanghullámok animáltan futnak végig.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó látható, amint végigmegy az AI Képvarázsló személyre szabási folyamatán. Egy sor kép jelenik meg, a felhasználó választásai kiemelve. Megjelenik egy betöltési ikon, majd egy tájképet mutat, amely balról jobbra haladva javul.

AI Hangvarázsló

Válassza ki a kedvenc hangját a hangklippek közül. Az AI 40 millió paraméter alapján egy személyre szabott hangprofilt készít, melyet pontosan az Ön ízléséhez igazít.

Sci-fi tartalom látható egy LG QNED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó azt üzenete a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat ajánlott a kérésre. Az egész jelenet két részre van osztva: az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik pedig világosabb, bemutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot automatikusan a problémát a felhasználó számára.

Sci-fi tartalom látható egy LG QNED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó azt üzenete a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat ajánlott a kérésre. Az egész jelenet két részre van osztva: az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik pedig világosabb, bemutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot automatikusan a problémát a felhasználó számára.

AI Chatbot

Az AI Magic Remote távirányítón keresztül elérheti az AI Chatbotot, amely segítségére lesz a megfelelő beállítások megtalálásától a különböző problémák megoldásáig. Az AI képes megérteni az felhasználók szándékát és azonnali megoldásokat kínálni.

*Internetkapcsolat szükséges.

*Az AI Chatbot azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

*Az AI Chatbot összekapcsolható az ügyfélszolgálattal.

A webOS Re:New Program logója és neve, mellette a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree kitüntetés jelvénye.

A webOS Re:New Program logója és neve, mellette a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree kitüntetés jelvénye.

5 éven át tartó operációsrendszer-frissítés a díjnyertes webOS Re:New programmal

 

Élvezze a legújabb funkciók és szoftverek előnyeit az évenkénti operációsrendszer frissítésnek köszönhetően. A CES Innovációs Díjának kiberbiztonság kategóriájában díjazottjaként, a webOS használata közben biztonságban érezheti magát, hiszen a rendszer vigyáz személyes- és egyéb adataira.

*A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a TV készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen 5 verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is. A frissítés a 2022-es OLED és 8K QNED készülékekre, a 2023 után megjelenő modelleknél pedig az UHD, NanoCell, QNED és OLED modellekekre érvényes.

Ultranagy TV

Élvezze kedvenc filmjeit, sportmérkőzéseit és játékait Ultranagy képernyős LG TV-n és merüljön bele a magas felbontás adta minőségi élménybe, szuper széles kijelzőjén!

Egy család egy kanapén ül a falra szerelt LG QNED TV készüléket néz egy kislánnyal, aki két delfint ábrázoló képernyőre mutat.

Az LG QNED70 maximum 65 colos méretben kapható. Az elérhető méretek régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

Szupervékony kialakítás

A vékony keret finom eleganciát kölcsönöz a térnek

AI Sound Pro virtuális 9.1.2 csatornával

*Az AI Tiszta Hangzást (AI Clear Sound) a Hangbeállítások menüben kell aktiválni.

*A hangzás a hallgatási környezettől függően változhat.

Egyszerű hangbeállítások a WOW Kezelőfelület használatával

Kényelmesen vezérelheti a hangprojektor beállításait a TV készülékén keresztül.

Az LG Hangprojektor az LG QNED TV alatt helyezkedik el. A TV képernyőjén a hangprojektor és a tévé hangerővezérlő felülete látható.

*A hangprojektor és a tv külön vásárolható meg.

*A "Hangprojektor mód vezérlés" modelltől függően változhat.

*Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez internetkapcsolat szükséges.

*Az LG TV távirányítója csak bizonyos funkciókhoz használható.

Az LG TV-jéhez legjobban illő LG Soundbar-ok

Erőteljes játékélmény

Élvezze a csúcsminőségű játékélményt VRR-rel. Játsszon késlekedés nélkül, anélkül, hogy bármi hátráltatná a teljesítményét.

Kezek tartanak egy játékkontrollert egy képernyő előtt, amely egy versenyautós videójátékot ábrázol. A VRR logó a bal felső sarokban található. Az Nvidia GeForce Now logója és egyéb releváns tanúsítványok is láthatóak.

*Csak olyan játékokkal vagy PC bemenetekkel működik, amelyek támogatják a 60Hz-et.

Ambient FILMMAKER Üzemmód

Élvezze a filmet úgy, ahogy a rendező elképzelte: a FILMMAKER üzemmód segítségével, amely a fénykompenzációval alkalmazkodik a környezeti fényviszonyokhoz, hogy a megjelenítendő képek minél inkább megőrizzék az eredeti formájukat.

Egy rendező a vezérlőpult előtt, miközben a „Killers of the Flower Moon (Megfojtott virágok)” című filmet vágja egy LG QNED TV-n. A kép bal alsó részén a FILMMAKER MODE™ logó látható.

*Az Ambient FILMMAKER MODE logó az UHD Alliance, Inc. védjegye.
*Az Ambient FILMMAKER MODE automatikusan elindul az AppleTV+ és az Amazon Prime Video alkalmazásokban.

*A fenti képek csupán illusztrációk, kérjük, tekintse meg a galéria képeit a pontosabb ábrázolásért.

*Az összes fenti kép szimulált.

*A szolgáltatások elérhetősége régiótól és országtól függően változhat.

*A személyre szabott szolgáltatások a harmadik féltől származó alkalmazások szabályzatától függően változhatnak.

*Az AI Magic Remote távirányító megvásárlására külön is szükség lehet a TV méretétől, típusától és régiójától függően.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Kijelző típusa

    4K QNED

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS - Processzor

    α7 AI Processzor 4K Gen8

  • KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIÓ - Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • AUDIÓ - Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

  • MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG - TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG - TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    7,5

Összes adat

KÉP/KIJELZŐ

  • Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • Kijelző típusa

    4K QNED

  • Kijelző Felbontása

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Háttérvilágítás típusa

    Direct

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG

  • Csomagolás mérete (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    1 055 x 660 x 142

  • TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • TV mérete talppal (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    968 x 608 x 188

  • TV Állvány (SzéxMé mm)

    892 x 188

  • TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    7,5

  • TV tömege talppal (kg)

    7,6

  • Csomag tömege (kg)

    9,3

  • VESA (SzéxMa mm)

    200 x 200

KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS

  • Automatikus kalibrálás

    Igen

  • Processzor

    α7 AI Processzor 4K Gen8

  • AI Felskálázás

    4K Szuper Felskálázás

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Igen

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Igen

  • Kép üzemmód

    10 mód

ENERGIA

  • Energiaellátás (Feszültség, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Készenléti Fogyasztás

    0.5W alatt

GAMING

  • HGIG Mód

    Igen

  • Játékoptimalizáló

    Igen (Játékirányítópult)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Igen

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Igen (60Hz-ig)

SMART TV

  • Apple Home kompatibilis

    Igen

  • Apple Airplay2 kompatiblis

    Igen

  • Operációs Rendszer (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Kamera Kompatibilis

    Igen

  • AI Chatbot

    Igen

  • Böngésző

    Igen

  • Google Cast

    Igen

  • Google Home / Hub

    Igen

  • Kezdőlap Hub

    Igen

  • Intelligens Hangfelismerés

    Igen

  • Magic Remote

    Kompatibilis

  • Telefonos Applikáció

    Igen (LG ThinQ)

  • Apple Airplay-el működik

    Igen

AUDIÓ

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen (Automatikus hangerő)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Igen

  • Sound Mode Share

    Igen

  • Egyidejű hangkimenet

    Igen

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Igen (kétirányú lejátszás)

  • Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • AI Akusztikus Hangolás

    Igen

  • Audió Kodek

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Használati útmutató szerint)

  • Hangszórók Iránya

    Lefelé szóló

  • Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

CSATLAKOZÓK

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Igen

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Támogatás

    Igen (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Bemenet

    1db

  • SPDIF (Optikai Digitális Hang Kimenet)

    1db

  • HDMI Bemenet

    3db (eARC, ALLM támogatással)

  • CI Foglalat

    1db (Kivéve UK, Írország)

  • RF Bement (Antenna/Cable)

    2db

  • USB Bemenet

    1db (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen (Wi-Fi 5)

KISEGÍTŐ LEHETŐSÉGEK

  • Nagy Kontraszt

    Igen

  • Szürkeárnyalat

    Igen

  • Fordított Színek

    Igen

VONALKÓD

  • VONALKÓD

    8806096456743

TARTOZÉKOK A CSOMAGBAN

  • Távirányító

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Olaszország)

  • Tápkábel

    Igen (Különálló)

MŰSORSZÓRÁS VÉTELE

  • Analóg TV vétel

    Igen

  • Digitális TV vétel

    DVB-T2/T (Földfelszíni), DVB-C (Kábel), DVB-S2/S (Műholdas)

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható