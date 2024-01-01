Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Uvnano Bluetooth fülhallgatók
Aktív zajszűrős Bluetooth fülhallgatók

Egy nő megérinti a fülén az LG TONE Free-t

LG TONE free UT90Q

A világ első Dolby Atmos fülhallgatója

A Dolby Head Tracking™ funkcióval minden szórakozásnál.

A világ első Dolby Atmos fülhallgatója

LG TONE Free

Egy nő zenét hallgat LG TONE Free fülhallgatóval

LG TONE Free UT90Q

Fit for SoundFit for Life

ÚJ vezeték nélküli fülhallgató prémium térhatású hangzással

Fit for SoundFit for Life
A képen a Dolby Atmos Head Tracking látható

Dolby Head Tracking™

A világ első Dolby Atmos vezeték nélküli fülhallgatója

Egy férfi zenét hallgat az LG TONE Free fülhallgatóval

Illeszkedő teljesítmény

Emelt hangzás kényelmes illeszkedéssel

Az LG TONE Free képe, UV Nano funkció bekapcsolva.

UVnano​

Elpusztítja a baktériumokat akár 99,9%-ban

LG TONE Free illeszkedés

Vízálló hatású LG TONE Free UTF8 képe.

LG TONE Free UTF8 illeszkedés

ÚJ vízálló sportfülhallgatót szeretne?

IP67 fokozatú védelmet nyújt víz, izzadság és por ellen is

ÚJ vízálló sportfülhallgatót szeretne?
IP67 fokozatú védelmet nyújt víz, izzadság és por ellen is
A kép a fülbe tökéletesen illeszkedő LG TONE Free-t mutatja

Biztonságos és kényelmes

Alkalmas a sportos mozgásokhoz

Kép az LG TONE Free UTF8-ról IP67 védelemmel Másolat

Víz- és porálló (IP67)

Koncentráljon az edzésre

Az LG TONE Free képe, UV Nano funkció bekapcsolva.

UVnano​

A baktériumok 99,9%-át elpusztítja

Tegye jobbá az életet tippjeinkkel

Kép a TONE Free App-ról

Az LG TONE Free APP letöltése és használata


UT90Q és UTF8 kép

Ismerje meg az új LG TONE Free alkalmazást


Nő vízzel locsolja az arcát, UTF8 a fülén.

Vízálló sportfülhallgatót keres?

