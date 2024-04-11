Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The Pure Colors

Nano
Creates Pure Colors

LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles
to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience.

A TV is floating with a purple background. There is a crystal on the screen.

How to Create
Pure Colors

Nanoparticles filter and refine impure colors
to reproduce pure and realistic images.

  1. Impure Colors
  2. Pure Colors

Nanoparticles Filter out Impure Colors

  1. Conventional

    RGB wavelength with
    impure colors

  2. lg nanocell logo

    Pure RGB wavelength with
    impure colors removed.

RGB Wavelength

  1. The RGB spectrum graph that shows the filtering of dull colors and images is shown above a comparison of color purity between conventional and NanoCell tech
  2. The RGB spectrum graph that shows the filtering of dull colors and images is shown above a comparison of color purity between conventional and NanoCell tech

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure Colors
Now in Real 8K

Pure colors, when combined with 8K resolution, take picture quality to the next level.
To get a proper sense of realism from 8K, each of the 33 million pixels should appear
separate and distinct. LG NanoCell far exceeds the *CTA’s definition for 8K TV.
That’s why LG NanoCell 8K presents the ‘Real 8K’.

A Nanocell TV is hanging on the wall. You can see landscape scenery on the screen.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA certification is given to a product that complies with the official industry requirements.

A comparison image showing how the sharpness decreases as the CM value decreases from 100 to 50. The TUV-certified logo is on it.

Real 8K

Exceeds International
Standards

According to the CTA – when defining resolution – a contrast
modulation (CM) must be 50% or more. The higher the CM value,
the clearer the image. NanoCell TV, which has a 97.8% of CM level,
exceeds international standards, making pure colors even clearer.

*Images simulated.
*CM values based on 65NANO97/98 models tested by TUV.
*The CM value mentioned is tested in horizontal.

Pure Colors
Synchronize with Optimal 8K

8K contents goes one step further with pure colors. LG NanoCell offers you
a real 8K contents experience through a various of 8K contents optimization feature.

A woman is watching TV in the living room. Landscape scenery is on the screen.

α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K

Pure Colors
Meet Next Gen
Intelligence

The α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K uses deep-learning
algorithms to analyze on-screen content and deliver
more immersive experience with enhanced picture
and sound. All adjustments are automatic to make
every viewing a spectacular one.

  1. Before upscaled (2K)
  2. After upscaled (8K)

*Images simulated.

AI 8K Upscaling

Upscale Your
Favorites into
8K Definition

LG NanoCell uses deep-learning algorithms
to transform 2K or 4K content into lifelike 8K.
Enjoy clearer text and images with enhanced detail
and definition and reduced noise.

  1. hevc, av1, vp9
  2. youtube, usb, streaming

1) With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
2) Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
     8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.

Built in Video Decoder

Supports More
8K Codecs

HEVC, AV1, and VP9 1) codec support lets you
watch 8K videos from YouTube, USB,
or streaming services 2).

See Pure Colors with Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL),
ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

A living room with a wall-mounted TV screen showing a natural scene.

No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International
Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards
including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful
effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2),
NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission

Pure Colors
Meet Next Gen Intelligence

The α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K uses deep-learning algorithms to analyze on-screen content
and deliver a more immersive experience with enhanced picture and sound.
All adjustments are automatic to make every viewing a spectacular one.

Pure Colors
on Your Wall

The wall mount sits flush on your wall, blending with your space and creating the feeling of an art gallery.
With a minimal-gap wall mount and gallery mode, LG NanoCell fits on your wall like a piece of art,
giving your space a more sophisticated look.

A living room with a wall-mounted TV screen showing a natural scene.

*It includes a TV stand. The slim wall mount bracket is sold separately.

Pure Colors
Honored with Major Awards

  1. CES 2020 Innovation Awards logo
    CES 2020
    Innovation Awards

    86NANO90

  2. reddot award 2020 winner logo
    Red Dot Design Award
    2020 Winner

    75NANO99

  1. EISA AWARD Best Product 2020-20201 logo
    LG’s 75NANO99 8K TV is
    Sure to Please

    75NANO99

  2. tech radar june.2020 logo
    “65NANO906 is by Far LG’s Best
    Ever LCD TV.”

    65NANO90

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG NanoCell Lineup

nano99 image

NANO99

75(190.5cm),65(165.1cm)

nano91 image

NANO91

86(218.44cm),75(190.5cm),
65(165.1cm),55(139.7cm)

nano85 image

NANO86

65(165.1cm),55(139.7cm)

nano80 image

NANO80

65(165.1cm),55(139.7cm),49(124.46cm)

Display Technology Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology		 Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology		 Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology		 Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology
Resolution Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		Real 4K
(3,840 X 2160)		 Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)		 Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
AI Processor α9 Gen3
AI Processor 8K		 α7 Gen3
AI Processor 4K		 α7 Gen3
AI Processor 4K		 Quad Core
Processor 4K
Design Gallery Design /
Nano Bezel		 Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel

See How Pure Colors in Real 8K
Enhance Your TV Experience

