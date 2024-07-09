LG Streaming Week

SonyLIV : -This code is issued and is the property of by Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited India (CMEPL) (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited) -This code can only be redeemed in India and is valid till 13 / 10 / 2024. (will confirm date here) - This code cannot be used/clubbed with an existing subscription / offer on the SonyLIV app or website or any other source. - This code is non-refundable and cannot be transferred for value or redeemed for cash. It is not a credit/debit code. This code is not a legal tender & does not entail any civil/criminal liability on CMEPL. - Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited India shall not be held responsible for any misuse, theft, transfer occurred after the purchase of the code. - Any dispute arising with respect to the code will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of competent courts in Mumbai. The existence of any dispute if any will not constitute any claim towards CMEPL. - Use of this code constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions as available on https://www.sonyliv.com/terms-of-use. © 2022 Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited India (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited). All rights reserved.