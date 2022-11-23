Breathe Cleaner Air with LG Air Purifiers

Today, air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular partly due to the rising concerns over deteriorating air quality. These carefully designed air filters greatly enhance the quality of air by eliminating harmful particles. The pollutants may include dust, smoke, pet dander, allergens, and environmental pollution that always seem to find their way indoors.

Since most people spend most of their time indoors, they are exposed to more indoor pollutants and particles. According to EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. They may even induce or aggravate lung-related issues.

The risk of several health issues can be reduced by using air purifiers. In order to trap chemicals and return clean air to the room, our air purifiers use an advanced filtering technique that uses a highly porous type of carbon.

However, air purifiers can help freshen up the stale air and therefore reduce any chances of respiratory diseases caused by bad indoor air quality. We at LG offer air purifiers that can eliminate all types of indoor air pollutants. In this article, let us talk about the benefits of air purifiers and why you should invest in our air purifiers.