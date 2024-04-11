As the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to rise, LG Air Purifiers have been engineered and designed to cater to modern environments where people grapple with challenges stemming from pollution.



LG air purifiers are instilled with multiple features such as:



• 360˚ Purification: LG's "360˚ Purification" is a feature in select air purifiers that draws in air from all sides, enhancing filtration efficiency. It processes air through multiple filters to comprehensively remove pollutants, providing thorough air purification for improved indoor air quality.



• Multi-Filtration System: Multi-Filtration System is a thorough air cleaning process using multiple filters to remove various particles and pollutants, ensuring fresher air indoors. The Multi-filtration process eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, 99.999% of dust, allergens, and harmful gases, such as bad odours and smog.



• PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Indicator: It detects ultra-fine particles, indicating air quality. Users can check the air quality at a glance with a colour-coded indicator based on the PM 1.0 sensor detecting system. The PuriCare™ 360 HIT air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colours: red, orange, yellow, or green.



• LG ThinQ™: The Smart technology allows users to connect their purifier to their phone, letting them control and monitor air quality from anywhere.



• Compact in Size: The space-saving design of LG Air Purifiers fits well in any room, making it convenient to place and use while effectively purifying the air. Despite their compact size, these air purifiers have a wide coverage area.