360° purification with 3 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled
Key Benefit Summary
Thorough Air Purification
Visible Air Quality
Smart Air Care
Compact in Size
Purify the Air All Around You
in every direction, no matter where you place it.
Clean Air with Multi-filtration System
There is a Puricare air purifier, and three filters are seen filtering dust in front of it.
Bring Air Quality to Light
The front of the air purifier is visible, and an enlarged LED indicator is located on the right. Above the indicator, a line describing the air condition is visible. The window shows bad air, and the LED indicator shows a red light. This is a video showing the situation in which the air purifier operates, purifies the air, changes from orange to yellow and green, and the air in the house becomes clean.
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™
There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Give Your Air a Deep Clean
LG PuriCare-360-HIT Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.
Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria
At the top of the air purifier, the air is released and bubbles representing +/- ions are displayed.
Fits Anywhere,
Covers More Space
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
62
-
Power input (W)
41
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
483
-
CADR (CMM)
8.05
-
Central Control
No
-
Color
White
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
-
Rated Voltage
No
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
No
-
Battery
No
-
Battery Charge Time
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Mosquito Away
No
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
No
-
Pet Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
No
-
Remote controller
No
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
No
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
6 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Violet/Pink/Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
-
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
-
UVnano
No
-
UWB Sensor
No
-
Voice guidance
No
-
Wireless
N/A
SMART FEATURES
-
Auto On / Off
Yes
-
AQI Status / Report
No
-
Filter Life Monitoring
No
-
Puricare Mini Application
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
USB Type
No
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
6.75
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
8.05
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
411 x 591 x 411
-
Weight_Net (g)
6700
ACCESSORIES
-
Moving Wheel
No
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
AAFA Certification
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-07
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS60GHWG0.AIDA
-
Importer Address
A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044, India
-
Importer Name
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Manufacturer Address
No.30 Ma An Road, Tong An District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, P.R.China.
-
Manufacturer Name
Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.
