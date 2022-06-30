We all have tap water connectivity in our homes. But have you ever thought that tap water could be harmful to our health as it contains all types of bacteria and pollutants? If we continue to consume tap water for long, there are high chances that we might get diagnosed with water-borne diseases, which may lower our immunity levels and harm our body as well.

This is the reason most people have now started opting for RO water purification in their homes. RO water purifier basically uses Reverse Osmosis which is a process to eliminate all types of contaminations and pollutants, giving you purified, safe to drink water.

In this article, we will look at a few reasons why you should invest in the best water purifier in India.

1. Stainless Steel Tank

A water purification system is basically installed in households for the purpose of avoiding water-related health hazards. This is because drinking water out of a plastic tank that is used by most RO water purifier companies comes with its own set of diseases.

Therefore, it is preferable to go for purifiers that have a stainless-steel tank instead. They prevent your water from algae and bacteria and keep water fresher and more hygienic for longer.





Stainless steel RO water purifiers have other numerous benefits, i.e., they are resistant to corrosion, easy to clean and maintain. Since stainless steel doesn’t deteriorate quickly and is energy efficient, your water purifier will have an increased lifespan keeping costs to a minimum.

Moreover, our LG’s advanced water purifier's unique one-touch hot and cold function, you can enjoy the best of both worlds. Enjoy making cocktails, smoothies, tea, coffee and much more, all just at one touch.

2. Sensitive Digital Care

In today’s world of a time crunch, everybody is looking for a technological alternative to make their work easier and more efficient. That is to say, LG’s technologically advanced water purifiers require no manual intervention for maintenance. They have an innovative digital care system, i.e., a hygiene method that sterilize the water path, faucet and tank without the use of any harmful chemicals.

3. Safe Water

The best water purifier removes the unwanted constituents and impurities to provide you with healthy and safe water to consume. LG’s water purifier offers 100% pure RO water, whereas the other water purifiers fail to do so.





LG’s modern multi-stage reverse osmosis system delivers safe drinking water by removing contaminants as tiny as 0.0001 micrometres unlike the other water purifiers in the market. Moreover, choose the best water purifier for home that has a mineral booster which adds a few essential minerals like magnesium and calcium to your water.

4. Save Water

Conventional RO water purifier wastes a huge amount of water during the process of purification. However, the advanced RO water purifier for home significantly reduces water wastage by providing more than 60% water recovery solution. That is why it is important to invest in the best water purifier for home.

5. Surety

There are so many RO water purifiers available in the market. As a consumer, you should indulge in thorough research and look for a certified RO water purifier. Moreover, look for all necessary certificates to check whether your purifier follows all the necessary guidelines.

