Make Every Game a Home Game with LG OLED TV

LG has joined some of the biggest developers and tech companies in gaming to ensure the best HDR gaming experience. Combined with the picture quality provided by self-lit pixels, HGiG delivers graphics that best match the specifications and performance levels of your TV. Play a vast selection of games with the confidence that your LG OLED TV will display every one of them just as the developers intended.
How LG OLED TV makes every game a home game
Low Input Lag / 1ms Response Time
LG OLED TVs have extremely low input lag with an incredible 1ms response time. This ensures that every move you input on the controller is displayed instantly on-screen, giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning.
Enhanced Gaming
LG OLED C1 and G1 models are the world’s first TVs to support the incredible Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming, enhancing the playing experience to previously unseen levels. As well as supporting VRR* and ALLM* to match frame rate changes and reduce image tearing — LG OLED TVs are certified as HDMI 2.1. This reduces motion blur and ghosting to barely visible levels with fast motion transitions and seamless gameplay, all at the highest resolution.
G-SYNC compatible
LG continue to work with industry-leader NVIDIA to make LG OLED TV the only G-SYNC compatible TV. LG OLED TVs use the precision and control of individual self-lit pixels to take full advantage of the G-SYNC compatibility, allowing fast response times and smoother gaming, even at high resolution.
AMD FreeSync Premium
We also partnered with AMD to bring FreeSync™ Premium to LG OLED TVs. Less flicker and low latency allow action-packed games to perform at their absolute peak with clear and fluid gameplay.
LG OLED joins forces with XBOX SERIES X
Imagine what’s possible when the most innovative TV meets the fastest and most powerful Xbox. Rapid response times, smooth graphics and enhanced immersion with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos on supporting TVs. For serious gamers with both the console and PC, four HDMI 2.1 ports allow for more connections. Set yourself up for victory and unleash your full potential.
HGiG
Combined with the picture quality provided by self-lit pixels, HGiG delivers graphics that best match the specifications and performance levels of your TV. Play a vast selection of games with the confidence that your LG OLED TV will display every one of them just as the developers intended.
Game Optimizer
Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including, FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound settings. And you can also toggle VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync™ technologies. This added control ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing.
Game Dashboard
The new Game Dashboard is a simplified menu that allows you to quickly check or make adjustments to some Game Optimizer settings on the fly — all during gameplay. While the dashboard is open, you can go back to the optimizer to access more settings or change the color of the gaming style head-up display.
Game Apps
LG OLED delivers the latest gaming experiences. Google Stadia is a real-time cloud gaming service that lets you instantly play an exciting array of games on your TV with just a controller and no additional gaming hardware. And you can also access Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming platform for games. Enjoy these platforms at their best thanks to Wi-Fi 6, which offers greater reliability for cloud gaming with shorter latency and faster speeds.
