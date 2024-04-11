We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Low input lag / 1ms response time
LG OLED TVs have extremely low input lag with an incredible 1ms response time. This ensures that every move you input on the controller is displayed instantly on screen, giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning.
Enhanced Gaming
LG OLED C1 and G1 models are the world's first TVs to support the incredible Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming, enhancing the playing experience to previously unseen levels. As well as supporting VRR* and ALLM* to match frame rate changes and reduce image tearing — LG OLED TVs are certified as HDMI 2.1. This reduces motion blur and ghosting to barely visible levels with fast motion transitions and seamless gameplay, all at the highest resolution.
*Release time of firmware updates for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming varies by model.
*4K 120Hz and VRR are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC is only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
*AMD FreeSync™ Premium is only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
LG OLED joins forces with XBOX series X
*Xbox Series X supports both Dolby Atmos (available at launch) and Dolby Vision (coming soon).
*A1 model isn't certified as HDMI 2.1.
Game optimizer
Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including, FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound settings. And you can also toggle VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD freesync™ technologies. This added control ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
*The service will be available from the second half of the year.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD freesync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
*Wi-Fi 6 is only supported on the Z1 8K model.
HGiG
LG has joined some of the biggest developers and tech companies in gaming to ensure the best HDR gaming experience. Combined with the picture quality provided by self-lit pixels, HGiG delivers graphics that best match the specifications and performance levels of your TV. Play a vast selection of games with the confidence that your LG OLED TV will display every one of them just as the developers intended.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.