We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Overview: Discover the proper method to clean your Washing Machine, eliminate any odour’s, and maintain the well-being of your appliance.
Maintaining the cleanliness of your washing machine can seem daunting especially when you are dealing with odors, mold, and clogs. The essential step in keeping your washing machine in good condition is consistently taking care of your appliance.
Many LG washing machines actually make this process a bit easier for you, with the smart technologies enabled to help you clean your machine without the hassle. With features like, TubClean facility, LG washing machine makes cleaning easy. LG provides ScalGo Descaling Powder with washing machines, so it is like breeze to remove hard water marks from the machine.
However, if you have an older appliance, or don’t know how to get that smell out of your Washing Machine- we've compiled the best fool-proof hacks to keep the dirt at bay.
We will explore how you can clean each type of washing machine using affordable and home-based solutions - because who says appliance care has to be expensive?
What is ScalGo by LG?
LG's- ScaLGo is a powerful, & machine friendly anti scalant powder that:
1. Removes scales from the inner drum of your WM
2. Gives it new-like shine
3. Improves its performance & life
4. Helps to get rid of lime scales in washing machines and appliances
5. Reduces corrosive action of deposits and power consumed for heating
6. Eliminates foul odour inside a machine
7. Improves washing power of detergents and better drainage
Your washing machine deals with the dirt & grease of your clothes and water hardness. This leads to developing scales on the inner drum of your washing machine, which reduces its performance & life. However, with ScalGo powder, you do not have to worry about these problems. It is a complete solution that helps maintain the longevity of your washing machine.
I. How to Clean an Automatic Washing Machine?
Here are different approaches to clean a front-load washing machine versus a top-load washing machine.
1. Washing Machine Detergent Drawer
a. To clean the detergent drawer, first switch your machine off, and then pull the drawer out as far as you can before getting any resistance. Then, push the blue button to fully release and remove the drawer from the machine. Soak the drawer in a bowl of hot water. You can add dishwasher liquid or vinegar if you’re looking for that extra level of cleanliness.
b. While the drawer is soaking in your hot water mix, wipe down and clean the inside of the detergent drawer – you can do this with a microfiber cloth with some water and vinegar. It is important to get into the top of the compartment as this is where moulded and dirt build-up most. For any dirt stuck in crevices, use a toothbrush to release those final unwanted bits.
a) Meanwhile, your detergent drawer should have soaked for long enough to release any built-up mould and soap scum, which you can now remove with a cloth or sponge. After scrubbing, rinse your drawer in warm water and dry off completely before re-inserting into the machine
2. Washing Machine Drain filter
Before you start cleaning the filter of your Washing Machine, see if there's a self-cleaning filter under the agitator. If you find one, remember that it doesn't need to be cleaned as often as a standard filter.
a) To begin, switch off your Washing Machine and remove the cover panel in the bottom corner on the outside of the Washing Machine. If you cannot locate the filter check the manual.
b) To remove your filter, twist the cap on the outside, and it should pull out of place easily. If it feels stuck, try to gently manipulate it by moving it around loosening up any lint or built-up detergent.
c) When you remove the filter, it will likely be covered in a layer of wet liquid. Use a paper towel to remove the debris and excess liquid – this will take away any built-up detergent and lint on the outside. Once you have removed all debris, remove the screen and soak it in a bowl of hot water for 10 minutes to soften and remove any lingering detergent, fabric conditioner, or lint.
d) Before replacing the filter in the machine, check inside the machine for any loose lint, and use a sponge or cloth to remove any residue. Then replace the filter making sure to screw it in correctly, and then replace the cover to ensure it is secure.
3. Washing Machine Drum
a) Empty & switch off the machine to best clean the Washing Machine Drum.
b)Then spray the inside of the drum with white wine vinegar and wipe it down with a microfiber cloth. Make sure not to do this too frequently, especially near the machine seal, as the vinegar can corrode the rubber seal.
4. Washing Machine Rubber Seal
The main reason your Washing Machine emits unpleasant odors is usually the seal. This is because the seal collects the most mold and dirt, as it's the last line of defence that prevents moisture from escaping the Washing Machine, causing high levels of dampness.
a) One of the most effective ways to clean your seal is to add 100g of baking soda directly into the drum of your Washing Machine and run it on an empty cycle at 90 degrees Celsius.
b) Once the cycle is finished use a cloth with some warm water and washing up liquid to remove any excess dirt built up under the seal, not released in the wash.
You can also try different approaches to clean your Washing Machine seal. For instance, you could use white vinegar along with a cotton bud, or carefully apply bleach around the seal.
5. Exterior of the Front Loading Washing Machine
a) You can use a variety of different products to clean the exterior of your Washing Machine. One of the simplest ways is to use an antibacterial spray or white vinegar on the exterior and wipe it down with a cloth to remove any dirt or germs.
b) If you have a stainless steel exterior Washing Machine, such as the LG FHP1411Z9B, you may want to invest in a stainless-steel spray to ensure you get the smoothest finish with no unwanted marks or spray residue.
Cleaning a top-load washing machine is essential to maintain its performance and prevent odours. Follow these steps to clean your machine. Here are several home products that can effectively clean your washing machine:
• White vinegar
• Baking soda
• Microfiber cloth or sponge
• Toothbrush or soft bristle brush
• Hot water
1.) Exterior:
• Wipe down the control panel, lid, and other exterior surfaces with a damp cloth.
• Dry with a clean cloth.
2.) Clean the Dispenser and Agitator:
• Remove the detergent and fabric softener dispensers if they're removable.
• Soak them in warm, soapy water and scrub away the residue with a brush.
• Rinse and dry before placing them back.
3.) Run a Cleaning Cycle:
• Fill the drum with hot water.
• Add about 1 cup of white vinegar to the water.
• Run the machine on the longest and hottest cycle without any clothes.
4.) Scrub the Drum and Agitator:
While the washing machine is empty, use a toothbrush or soft brush to scrub the agitator and drum's interior.
• Pay attention to any nooks and crannies where dirt might accumulate.
a) Remove Stains:
• For stubborn stains, make a paste using baking soda and water.
• Apply the paste to the stained areas and let it sit for a while.
• Scrub with a brush and rinse thoroughly.
b) Rinse Cycle:
• After the vinegar cycle is complete, run an additional cycle with plain water to rinse any remaining vinegar.
c) Clean the Filter:
• Consult your washing machine's manual to locate the lint filter.
• Remove and clean the filter if your washing machine has one.
• Rinse and reattach it.
d) Leave the Lid Open:
• To prevent mould and mildew growth, leave the lid open after each wash to allow air circulation.
e) Regular Maintenance:
• Clean your washing machine every 1 month, depending on usage.
• Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for maintenance.
Remember, a clean washing machine ensures cleaner clothes and better efficiency. Regular cleaning also prolongs the machine's lifespan.
II. How to Clean Semi-Automatic Washing Machine?
Cleaning an automatic washing machine and a semi-automatic washing machine shares common principles, yet disparities arise due to their distinct designs. Here's how the cleaning procedure for Semi-automatic washing machine.
1. Interior Cleaning:
• Semi-automatic washing machines usually have a single tub for washing and rinsing. Cleaning involves running a cleaning cycle with white vinegar or mild detergent to eliminate dirt and odours.
• Stir the cleaning solution for a few minutes, and then let it sit before completing the cycle.
2. Filter Cleaning:
• Semi-automatic machines typically have a lint filter to capture lint and debris. Cleaning this filter under running water is essential for preventing blockages and maintaining proper drainage.
3. Exterior and Tub Cleaning:
• Wipe down the machine exterior, control panel, and tub with a damp cloth to remove stains and detergent residue.
• Some semi-automatic models might have an exterior tub, which should be cleaned to prevent build-up.
While the basic steps are similar, the key differences lie in the configuration of the drum and the presence of components like agitators and lint filters. It is essential to refer to your washing machine's user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model. Regular cleaning ensures optimal performance, extends the life of the machine, and keeps your laundry fresh and clean.
Comparison: Automatic Washing Machine Vs Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
|Elements
|Automatic Washing Machine
|Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
|Cleaning the Drum
|1. Run an empty hot water cycle with vinegar or a washing machine cleaner.
2. Wipe down the drum, door gasket, and detergent dispenser with a damp cloth.
|1. Remove the lint filter and clean it.
2. Wipe down the drum, agitator, and exterior with a damp cloth.
|Cleaning the Detergent Dispenser
|Remove and clean the detergent dispenser tray and compartments.
|Remove and clean the detergent and fabric softener compartments.
|Cleaning the Filter
|Automatic washing machines may have a filter. Check LG user manual for instructions on cleaning or replacing it.
|Semi-automatic washing machines have a lint filter that should be removed & cleaned after each wash.
|Tub Cleaning (if needed)
|For mold or mildew, run a tub cleaning cycle with a washing machine cleaner.
|Semi-automatic machines don't typically have a tub cleaning cycle, so you may need to manually clean the tub if there is mold or mildew.
|Draining Residual Water
|Allow the machine to complete the drain cycle.
|Manually drain the machine after each use if it doesn't have an automatic drain function.
|Regular Maintenance
|Promote effective detergent utilization and steer clear of overloading the appliance.
|Ensure proper detergent usage and avoid overloading the machine.
Here are 8 crucial tips for effectively cleaning your washing machine:
• Invest in White vinegar and baking soda for your cleaning supplies: White vinegar will become your cleaning artillery and it has multiple uses across the machine, the dispenser, and the drum - both products can also help to eliminate odours and get rid of any unwanted mold in your machine.
• Use washing-up liquid or dishwasher soap to keep on top of mould and mildew: Using soapy water and a cloth is a quick fix to keep on top of any dirt and mould that builds up due to excess moisture in the seal. It can save you from further work of deep cleaning.
• Avoid overusing bleach in the machine: Excess bleach can damage the machine, so don't overuse it when cleaning. It can be difficult to fully clear the washer, and if you do not empty it properly it could damage your clothes.
• Make sure to clean your machine regularly: It's advisable to clean your machine at least twice a year, and more regularly can be beneficial. If you keep on top of your machine cleaning, you can prevent damage to your machine and keep it performing at optimal capacity.
• Use your laundry detergent to clean your machine: If you do not have any cleaning products to hand one way to clean your machine is using your normal laundry detergent on the longest cycle available. Using biological detergent can help keep your machine clean as the active enzymes in it help to break down any dirt or bacteria.
• See if your Washing Machine has a cleaning cycle setting: All our LG Washing Machines have a Tub Clean setting that you can enable to keep your machine clean. Please check for more information on how to get the most out of Tub Clean.
• Stop smells by regularly airing out your machine: You can stop your Washing Machine from producing bad smells by airing out the dispenser drawer and the drum. It helps stop the moisture build up that causes mould and mildew, often responsible for the bad smells in your machine.
• Buy your cleaning products in bulk: Invest in your cleaning products in bulk to save money and time. You can get more for your money and have a long-lasting cleaning supply.
*Please follow instructions in the user’s manual while dismantling and handling the washing machine parts. Caution is necessary to avoid any dysfunctionality.