1. Washing Machine Detergent Drawer

a. To clean the detergent drawer, first switch your machine off, and then pull the drawer out as far as you can before getting any resistance. Then, push the blue button to fully release and remove the drawer from the machine. Soak the drawer in a bowl of hot water. You can add dishwasher liquid or vinegar if you’re looking for that extra level of cleanliness.

b. While the drawer is soaking in your hot water mix, wipe down and clean the inside of the detergent drawer – you can do this with a microfiber cloth with some water and vinegar. It is important to get into the top of the compartment as this is where moulded and dirt build-up most. For any dirt stuck in crevices, use a toothbrush to release those final unwanted bits.

a) Meanwhile, your detergent drawer should have soaked for long enough to release any built-up mould and soap scum, which you can now remove with a cloth or sponge. After scrubbing, rinse your drawer in warm water and dry off completely before re-inserting into the machine

2. Washing Machine Drain filter

Before you start cleaning the filter of your Washing Machine, see if there's a self-cleaning filter under the agitator. If you find one, remember that it doesn't need to be cleaned as often as a standard filter.

a) To begin, switch off your Washing Machine and remove the cover panel in the bottom corner on the outside of the Washing Machine. If you cannot locate the filter check the manual.

b) To remove your filter, twist the cap on the outside, and it should pull out of place easily. If it feels stuck, try to gently manipulate it by moving it around loosening up any lint or built-up detergent.

c) When you remove the filter, it will likely be covered in a layer of wet liquid. Use a paper towel to remove the debris and excess liquid – this will take away any built-up detergent and lint on the outside. Once you have removed all debris, remove the screen and soak it in a bowl of hot water for 10 minutes to soften and remove any lingering detergent, fabric conditioner, or lint.

d) Before replacing the filter in the machine, check inside the machine for any loose lint, and use a sponge or cloth to remove any residue. Then replace the filter making sure to screw it in correctly, and then replace the cover to ensure it is secure.

3. Washing Machine Drum

a) Empty & switch off the machine to best clean the Washing Machine Drum.

b)Then spray the inside of the drum with white wine vinegar and wipe it down with a microfiber cloth. Make sure not to do this too frequently, especially near the machine seal, as the vinegar can corrode the rubber seal.

4. Washing Machine Rubber Seal

The main reason your Washing Machine emits unpleasant odors is usually the seal. This is because the seal collects the most mold and dirt, as it's the last line of defence that prevents moisture from escaping the Washing Machine, causing high levels of dampness.

a) One of the most effective ways to clean your seal is to add 100g of baking soda directly into the drum of your Washing Machine and run it on an empty cycle at 90 degrees Celsius.

b) Once the cycle is finished use a cloth with some warm water and washing up liquid to remove any excess dirt built up under the seal, not released in the wash.

You can also try different approaches to clean your Washing Machine seal. For instance, you could use white vinegar along with a cotton bud, or carefully apply bleach around the seal.

5. Exterior of the Front Loading Washing Machine

a) You can use a variety of different products to clean the exterior of your Washing Machine. One of the simplest ways is to use an antibacterial spray or white vinegar on the exterior and wipe it down with a cloth to remove any dirt or germs.

b) If you have a stainless steel exterior Washing Machine, such as the LG FHP1411Z9B, you may want to invest in a stainless-steel spray to ensure you get the smoothest finish with no unwanted marks or spray residue.

Top Load Washing Machine

Cleaning a top-load washing machine is essential to maintain its performance and prevent odours. Follow these steps to clean your machine. Here are several home products that can effectively clean your washing machine:

• White vinegar

• Baking soda

• Microfiber cloth or sponge

• Toothbrush or soft bristle brush

• Hot water

1.) Exterior:

• Wipe down the control panel, lid, and other exterior surfaces with a damp cloth.

• Dry with a clean cloth.

2.) Clean the Dispenser and Agitator:

• Remove the detergent and fabric softener dispensers if they're removable.

• Soak them in warm, soapy water and scrub away the residue with a brush.

• Rinse and dry before placing them back.

3.) Run a Cleaning Cycle:

• Fill the drum with hot water.

• Add about 1 cup of white vinegar to the water.

• Run the machine on the longest and hottest cycle without any clothes.

4.) Scrub the Drum and Agitator:

While the washing machine is empty, use a toothbrush or soft brush to scrub the agitator and drum's interior.

• Pay attention to any nooks and crannies where dirt might accumulate.

a) Remove Stains:

• For stubborn stains, make a paste using baking soda and water.

• Apply the paste to the stained areas and let it sit for a while.

• Scrub with a brush and rinse thoroughly.

b) Rinse Cycle:

• After the vinegar cycle is complete, run an additional cycle with plain water to rinse any remaining vinegar.

c) Clean the Filter:

• Consult your washing machine's manual to locate the lint filter.

• Remove and clean the filter if your washing machine has one.

• Rinse and reattach it.

d) Leave the Lid Open:

• To prevent mould and mildew growth, leave the lid open after each wash to allow air circulation.

e) Regular Maintenance:

• Clean your washing machine every 1 month, depending on usage.

• Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for maintenance.

Remember, a clean washing machine ensures cleaner clothes and better efficiency. Regular cleaning also prolongs the machine's lifespan.