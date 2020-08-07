LG’S 6 MOTION DD TECHNOLOGY WASHING MACHINE FOR ALL ROUND CLEANING AND EFFICIENT WASH PERFORMANCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s range of washing machines has been known for its efficient wash performance and power-packed features. One of the key technology is Direct drive technology, which generated 6 unique motions that take cleaning and washing of clothes to a whole new level. Direct Drive washing machines are high-efficiency machines that cut energy costs and water consumption, compared to conventional washing machines.
The power technology of 6 Motion DD provides the user with optimized motion combinations for every fabric type. Mostly the washing machines are able to carry out just a single wash motion, LG’s range of washing machines possess 6-Motion technology which has a capacity to replicate 6 different wash motions that moves the washing drum in different multiple directions giving the fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.
6 Motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology
1. Scrubbing: Just when the water is supplied to the LG 6 Motion washer, the combination of the scrub motion and the waved lifters create a figure-8 shape and a ‘trough’ of water. This helps to dissolve powder detergent better and faster.
2. Rolling:It is the Silent Wash motion in which the laundry is rolled below the water level. This creates more friction with the inner drum and is less damaging to clothes. So, it’s more effective, yet kinder, too.
3. Stepping: In conventional washing machines, clothes get stuck to the inner drum after spinning. To counter this, conventional machines rotate the drum, which only moves in one direction and won’t allow clothes to drop easily. It even makes each and every cloth wrinkle-free.
4. Swing: This washing motion is mainly used for delicate. The soft swing of the LG 6 Motion washing machine has a heart-shaped motion that washes laundry below the waterline.
5. Tumble: Tumble motion is the usual Standard Turn washing machine motion.
6. Filtration:A combination of spinning and spray from the water shower forms the filtration motion. This motion soaks the laundry faster and more evenly. The action of rotating and stopping repeatedly in the LG Six Motion washing machine prevents wrinkles.
With LG Fully Automatic Washing Machine, you no need to juggle between what important things to do and not to do. LG fully automatic washing machine does not demand your full attention when you’re in the middle of something or some work. An LG fully automatic washing machine makes the best choice for your home:
• Lesser Damage of Clothes – These machines are designed with Direct Drive motor which creates 6 motion and gives the best quality washing.
• Bigger Drum – In a fully automatic washing machine, you can fit more clothes so, it’s an amazing choice for large families that have piles of dirty laundry.
• Greater Efficiency – Less detergent, less water and less energy are needed when it comes to the front-loading washing machine. Due to this it more efficient as compared to the top-loading washing machine.
• Tough and Durable– Due to the central agitator, the machine is hard on your clothes whereas gravity is used in the fully automatic washing machine which makes it more tough and durable.
• Less noisy– Not only are the fully automatic machines easy to handle but they also make less noise and cause no disturbance at all.
Other Beneficial Features of LG Washing Machine
• Direct Drive Motors – LG fully automatic machine washers have few moving parts which make it a long-lasting product. The direct-drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty.
• LG Steam™ Technology – Not only are the stains removed but even the allergens/Germs get removed with this feature. This technology sterilizes the cloth that helps in removing the harmful bacteria and improves the quality of the cloth.
• LG ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi – This feature makes doing laundry super easy! You can do it from anywhere at any time. You can troubleshoot any problem that saves your time and money. With the help of the download cycle, nearly 20 wash programs can be scheduled.
• Smart Diagnosis™ System – With the help of the system of Smart Diagnosis™, you can save your time and with just a phone call, you can troubleshoot a problem.
• Full Touch Control Panel – An elegant design with full touch control panel for maximum visibility.
• Advanced Design – LG’s sleek glass porthole design with wide-opening doors, makes the task of loading and unloading of clothes much easy.
• TubFresh Technology – TubFresh Technology helps in cleaning the wash tub and spinning it dry maintaining the freshness of the drum.
• TurboWash Technology – LG’s revolutionary TurboWash technology offers the fastest cycle times in the washing machine industry. It lets you save about 20 minutes on every wash cycle.
• TrueBalance – With TrueBalance, there is a powerful performance with fewer vibrations and noise.
Ease the task of laundry with LG 6 Motion Direct Drive machines that consolidate one of a kind inventive features with smooth and sleek styling, intended to accommodate your living style. It’s not at all like other washing machines, it reduces energy usage, noise, and vibration which makes it a must-have in your home.