LG’S 6 MOTION DD TECHNOLOGY WASHING MACHINE FOR ALL ROUND CLEANING AND EFFICIENT WASH PERFORMANCE

1. Scrubbing: Just when the water is supplied to the LG 6 Motion washer, the combination of the scrub motion and the waved lifters create a figure-8 shape and a ‘trough’ of water. This helps to dissolve powder detergent better and faster.

2. Rolling:It is the Silent Wash motion in which the laundry is rolled below the water level. This creates more friction with the inner drum and is less damaging to clothes. So, it’s more effective, yet kinder, too.

3. Stepping: In conventional washing machines, clothes get stuck to the inner drum after spinning. To counter this, conventional machines rotate the drum, which only moves in one direction and won’t allow clothes to drop easily. It even makes each and every cloth wrinkle-free.

4. Swing: This washing motion is mainly used for delicate. The soft swing of the LG 6 Motion washing machine has a heart-shaped motion that washes laundry below the waterline.

5. Tumble: Tumble motion is the usual Standard Turn washing machine motion.

6. Filtration:A combination of spinning and spray from the water shower forms the filtration motion. This motion soaks the laundry faster and more evenly. The action of rotating and stopping repeatedly in the LG Six Motion washing machine prevents wrinkles.

With LG Fully Automatic Washing Machine, you no need to juggle between what important things to do and not to do. LG fully automatic washing machine does not demand your full attention when you’re in the middle of something or some work. An LG fully automatic washing machine makes the best choice for your home:

• Lesser Damage of Clothes – These machines are designed with Direct Drive motor which creates 6 motion and gives the best quality washing.

• Bigger Drum – In a fully automatic washing machine, you can fit more clothes so, it’s an amazing choice for large families that have piles of dirty laundry.

• Greater Efficiency – Less detergent, less water and less energy are needed when it comes to the front-loading washing machine. Due to this it more efficient as compared to the top-loading washing machine.

• Tough and Durable– Due to the central agitator, the machine is hard on your clothes whereas gravity is used in the fully automatic washing machine which makes it more tough and durable.

• Less noisy– Not only are the fully automatic machines easy to handle but they also make less noise and cause no disturbance at all.