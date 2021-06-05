LEVEL UP YOUR GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Are you an enthusiastic or a casual gamer playing either online or offline? Do you want the get the best experience of gaming while you use the keyboard and joysticks? A huge role is played by a great TV to give you an amazing gaming experience. With LG OLED TV play every game at a higher standard.
LG OLED TVs have individual self-lit pixels that ensure better image quality and faster response times.
This means there is less image blur when using connected game consoles and devices.
Get ready for the incredibly seamless and immersive gaming experience of LG OLED TVs.
Gaming Experience with LG OLED TV
Here’s how LG OLED TV can level up your gaming experience for a smoother gameplay
Give gaming a new depth
Self-lit pixels create Perfect Blacks allowing LG OLED TVs to take full advantage of HDR gaming — from the darkest to the brightest images. The power of each pixel reveals all the hidden details, hints, and full-on action.
G-SYNC Compatible
They are the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG OLED is the ultimate choice for your gaming setup. All your PC games will be clearer and smoother with less stutter, lag, and flicker. Stay on the winning side with the best TV for gaming.
Smoother gameplay for the win
A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It’s a more lifelike gaming experience.
Low Input Lag & Fast Response Time
Dominate your way to victory with LG OLED TV. With a low input lag and fast 1ms response time, get ready to play in full-force with reduced blurring and added clarity. Feel truly in-game with high-speed motion and gameplay.
HGiG profile
HGiG delivers the gaming graphics best matched with the identified TV specifications and performance levels on your TV. With LG OLED, play from a wide selection of games with the confidence in a TV that will show every game at its absolute best.
AI-powered sound
Feel all the action thanks to perfectly balanced sound effects delivered by the α9 Gen3 AI Processor.AI Acoustic Tuning uses spatial recognition to understand your space, grasp your location, and deliver every nuance of sound.
Now let nothing ruin your gaming experience. Get yourself an LG OLED TV that comes in different sizes and features. Make your gaming experiences more immersive than you may have imagined!
Must Read: ENJOY A STADIUM ATMOSPHERE RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES WITH LG OLED TV