A sci-fi game character runs through a tunnel with neon lights A sci-fi game character runs through a tunnel with neon lights

GAME

THE WINNER'S
VISION

A CERTIFIED CHAMPION

LG OLED earned High Gaming Performance Gold* from TÜV Rheinland,
certifying that the displays feature the highest grade display technology for gaming.
In addition, Intertek accredited the televisions for Qualified Gaming Performance
due to superior color and HDR support.

*High Gaming Performance Gold (TUV) applies to all LG OLED 2022 series television except LG OLED A series.
**The certification ID in the logo is for 65-inch OLED models. Certification ID numbers will vary for each OLED size.

ENHANCED GAMING

Secure your victory
with game-changing
features

A fantastical-looking tiny house with trees, mushrooms, and large rocks is under the starry night sky A fantastical-looking tiny house with trees, mushrooms, and large rocks is under the starry night sky

HGiG

HDR, as the game
developer intended.

HGiG4 was developed to apply the optimum HDR settings in line with your television's
performance range. Experience a more accurate picture without too much saturation or
over-exposed areas, and play exactly how the creator wanted you to.

Game controller in front of an LG OLED TV displaying a fighting game with two muscular fighters punching each other.

LOW-LATENCY GAMING

Minimum lag, maximum fun

With LG OLED’s incredibly low latency,
you can play your favorite fighting games
like they’re in real time. Press a button on the
controller and the action happens in sync,
so you can sneak in those knockout punches
and take home the gold.

*Screen images simulated.

READY TO PLAY

Which gaming
universe will
you explore first?

A person plays a racing game with an XBOX Series X|S controller on an LG OLED television A person plays a racing game with an XBOX Series X|S controller on an LG OLED television
A person plays a racing game with an XBOX Series X|S controller on an LG OLED television

The dream team for
your gaming setup

LG OLED and Xbox Series X|S put you in
the centre of your gaming experience.
Action feels amazingly smooth, sound
shakes the room, and the stunning picture
makes you feel like you're at the heart
of what you play.

CLOUD GAMING

Action. Adventure. Nostalgia.
All on demand.

An LG OLED television shows a cyberpunk game scene, and a neon Wi-Fi symbol appears below

CLOUD GAMING

Action. Adventure. Nostalgia.
All on demand.

An LG OLED television shows a cyberpunk game scene, and a neon Wi-Fi symbol appears below
An LG OLED television shows a cyberpunk game scene, and a neon Wi-Fi symbol appears below

Games you love, and new favorites too. Discover GeForce NOW,
which brings you 1000's of the world's most exciting titles.
LG OLED is also compatible with Stadia to give you a huge choice of
things to play. With Wi-Fi 65, boasting faster speeds and lower
latency than Wi-Fi 5, stream graphics-intensive games without bottlenecks or frame drops.

GeForce NOW logo Stadia logo
GeForce NOW logo Stadia logo
An LG OLED television is shown in a game room. As the settings button is pressed on the remote control, the Game Dashboard appears on the screen.

DASHBOARD

Reign over your gameworld

No more pausing the game to change the settings.
Access it while you play with Game Dashboard.
You're always just a few clicks away from your ideal game settings and
can even check the refresh rate in real-time.

See how each
model compares
Display
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    88(223cm) 77(195cm)
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Bosster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65(164cm) 55(139cm)
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Bosster

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83(210cm) 77(195cm) 65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm) 42(106cm)
  • OLED 4K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65(164cm) 55(139cm)
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm)

*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.

*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.

Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.

*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.

Processor
Design
  • Floor
    Stand design

    88"

    Gallery Design
    wall mount

    77"

  • Seamless bezel
    Gallery Design
    wall mount
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Narrow bezel
  • Narrow bezel
Picture
Quality
  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*100% color fidelity is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models. 100% color volume is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models except the OLED evo ART90.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*Dolby Vision Precision Detail will be available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update to be released in July 2022. The exact timing may vary by country.

Sound
Quality
  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

AI / Smart
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2

*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.

Game
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.

Connectivity

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 2ea
    HDMI 2.1 - 2ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

  • OVERVIEW

  • DISPLAY

  • CINEMA

  • GAME

  • DESIGN

  • SUSTAINABILITY

  1. NVIDIA G-Sync supported on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, and B2 series.
  2. AMD FreeSync Premium available on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, and B2 series.
  3. Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz supported on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, and B2 series.
  4. HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available
    for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
  5. Wi-Fi 6 available on the LG OLED Z2 and G2 series.