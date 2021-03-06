Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 21:9 ULTRAWIDE™ MONITOR – THE PROFESSIONALS CHOICE

06/03/2021

    The range of LG UltraWide™ monitors are here to elevate your work-from-home setup. LG’s UltraWide™ range of monitors helps you in everything from attending webinars, coding, testing, multitasking, content creation and gaming. See a panoramic view made possible by the UltraWide™ 21:9 IPS display. Experience easier multitasking, quickly switch between applications and enjoy a full, unencumbered view.

     

     

    UltraWide™ Monitor

     

    Why choose LG UltraWide™?

    • 21:9 UltraWide™ Display

    The 21:9 UltraWide™ resolution offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution display. Enjoy Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the wide screen.

    • Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

    • Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

    • UHD 4K IPS Display

    Reimagine everything you do with the IPS Display. At 31.5 (80.01cm) and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG’s UHD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. See a clearer, lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertainment.

    • Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

    Easily manage E-books, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom. It even enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

    • Detailed Contrast

    To more fully realize content creator’s vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

    • OnScreen Control

    You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

    • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

    Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.

    • Ergonomic Design

    UltraWide™ Monitor has an ergonomic design, the stand can be adjusted to change the tilt & height of the monitors which allows you to enjoy multitasking and improve work efficiency.

    With all such amazing features, LG 21:9 UltraWide™ Monitor is a must buy!

    **Note : The above-mentioned features are specific to certain models only. Explore the full range of LG UltraWide™ Monitors today.

