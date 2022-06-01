LG India Brings OLED CIRCLE Program for its OLED Customers

We at LG India are glad to announce the “The OLED Circle” Program for our OLED customers. It is a one-of-its-kind loyalty program designed specifically for our ever-growing OLED community.

It’s very simple; the OLED customer just needs to sign up on the OLED Circle website, log in with their respective credentials and redeem their vouchers for exciting offers & services.

The main objective of this program is to bring together our OLED community onto one platform and make it worthwhile for them at all levels.