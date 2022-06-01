LG India Brings OLED CIRCLE Program for its OLED Customers

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We at LG India are glad to announce the “The OLED Circle” Program for our OLED customers. It is a one-of-its-kind loyalty program designed specifically for our ever-growing OLED community.
It’s very simple; the OLED customer just needs to sign up on the OLED Circle website, log in with their respective credentials and redeem their vouchers for exciting offers & services.
The main objective of this program is to bring together our OLED community onto one platform and make it worthwhile for them at all levels.
What is OLED Circle?
It is a post-purchase gratification program where a customer will get benefits after the installation of OLED TV at their home. It is a Voucher Program, but the denomination is high, and offers are lucrative.
We will give vouchers of ₹20,000, ₹30,000, ₹50,000 on purchase of 48/55 inches, 65 inches & 77 inches TV and above respectively. After logging in on the OLED Circle website, the customer will be able to see the full bouquet of offers and services that he/ she is eligible for basis the OLED TV purchased.
These offers include complimentary subscriptions to popular OTT apps like Prime Videos, Zee5, SonyLIV, Eros Now, other services like Zomato Pro, Gaana Plus, Big Basket, etc. The redemption can be done seamlessly on the website by clicking on “Redeem Now” and following the directions.
What is OLED Referral Program?
OLED Circle members can avail the benefits of the Referral Program, where they can refer their friends and family to buy an LG OLED TV.
For every successful purchase recommended and installation done within the scheme period, both the OLED Circle member and the referred friend will receive vouchers with rewarding benefits.
After installation, the customer will receive the OLED Circle Welcome Kit via WhatsApp, SMS and Email. The Welcome Kit includes the Membership ID with which the customer will sign up on the website, 2 Referral Codes for the customer to inspire his/her friends and family to buy an OLED and a step-by-step guide for registration & Referral Program.
Eligibility Criteria for OLED Circle:
- The scheme will be applicable from 2nd Nov’21 to 31st Mar’22 on purchase of LG OLED TVs, voucher issuance to customers will be basis installation done within the mentioned scheme period.
- Customers can purchase any OLED Model, and installation should happen between the dates mentioned above to be eligible for the program.
- Offers may not be applicable if any LG TV or Appliance is bought other than LG OLED TV.
Post Purchase Process:
- Installation is done at Customers place by LG Authorized Service Centre.
- Service installation data is fetched, and OLED Circle Welcome Kit is delivered to the customer in digital and physical format.
- OLED Circle Welcome Kit includes OLED Circle Membership ID along with 2 OLED Referral Program Codes.