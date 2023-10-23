Party speakers can make you the best party host, with its stellar features. Here are the top reasons to buy XBOOM party speakers:

Powerful Sound: LG XBOOM has the Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, and other fun features that bring a powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.

Light Up the Dance Floor with Multi Colour Lighting: Colourful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.

DJ App: Apply sound effects straight from the DJ App including DJ Effects (60), DJ Pad(9), DJ Scratcher & DJ Loop on either Android or iOS or control the DJ Pad on the speaker, Get the party dancing.

Karaoke Star: Sing It Loud and Clear with Karaoke Star. You can also adjust the music and microphone volume separately, plug in the guitar, reduce track vocals with the Echo control, and tune the music to your voice with the Key Changer & 18 vocal effects. For the recording enthusiasts, you can sing, record, and play your voice on the device.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App: You can share multiple Playlists on One App. Pair three devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.

Extra Connectivity: Plug in to the guitar input and get the room rocking. Or use a USB and the radio to play music, All the more ways to enjoy your party.

Wireless Party Link -Double the fun

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better indoor parties and more fun.

