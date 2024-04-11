Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
K POP

LG RNC5 A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM RNC5 against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple. And a TV screen displays a concert scene.


Feel the bold
party sound

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, and other fun features bring powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.

LG XBOOM RNC5 with a left side forward against a black background. The purple circular sound graphic comes out from the woofers.

Double Super Bass Boost

Give music a double boost

Make the party more enjoyable— LG RNC5 delivers deep rich bass that rocks the party.
Party Lighting

Light up the dance floor

Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.
LG RNC5 A video preview showing the different lighting of LG RNC5.
text only
Party Strobe

Sync your smartphone with the beat

Add a light to the party. Connect up to three smartphones and raise them up or put your phone in the cradle as their rear light flashes along with the music.

LG RNC5 A close-up view of the top of LG RNC5. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it. There'a colorful eq behind the speaker.

*This feature only works on Android.

LG RNC5 A man is spinning DJ deck.

Take control of the dance floor through DJ App

Get the party dancing. Apply sound effects straight from the DJ App on either Android or iOS, or control the DJ Pad on the speaker.

LG RNC5 A hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.

*App updates will be available.

Connectivity

More ways to enjoy the party

Plug in to the guitar input and get the room rocking. Or use a USB and the radio to play music.

LG RNC5 A concert scene. Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth, and Radio icons are shown below the image.

Karaoke Star

Sing it loud and clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Wireless Party Link

Double the fun

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM RNC5 to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.
Party Saver

Relive the fun with friends

Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB, so, you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.

*There is no internal storage.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Share playlists on one app

Pair three devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music. Get it on the Google Play or the App Store.

LG RNC5 A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM RNC5 with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.

*App updates will be available.

TV Sound Sync

Feel the excitement of a live performance

Connect the RNC5 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.

LG RNC5 People watching TV on a wall with an LG XBOOM RNC5 to the right of it. TV is displaying a movie.

All Spec

FUNCTION SELECTOR

  • FM

    Yes

  • USB1

    Yes

  • USB2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes

  • Guitar input

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Type

    14 Seg / 8 Digit

  • Demo

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • Equalizer - User EQ

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Cluster3 EQ

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Standard

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Pop

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Classic

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Rock

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Jazz

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Bass Blast+

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Football

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Dangdut

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Arabic

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • Equalizer - India

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Regueton

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Merengue

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Salsa

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Samba

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Axe

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Forro

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Funk

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Equalizer - Childsafe Mode

    Yes

  • Power Requirement - Narrow

    200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset FM

    50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes / Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

PLAYABLE FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes / Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes / Yes

  • Convenience - Juke Box

    Yes

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • USB Copy

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

    Yes / Yes

  • Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Party Strobe (App)

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • File/Folder search with music playing

    Yes

  • File delete

    Yes

  • Fota

    Yes

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Yes

  • Auto Power Down

    Default OFF

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

DJ FUNCTION

  • DJ Effects

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ PAD

    Yes

  • DJ scratcher

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Multi Juke box

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Eeffects

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Model name

    MA2

  • Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

  • Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker - System

    2Way 3Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2"x 2

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    8"

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    8Ω / 3Ω

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    330 x 685 x 344

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

    436 x 761 x 396

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    13.8

  • Weight (Kg) - Gross

    16.6

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

