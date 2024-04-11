We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Buy LG XBOOM DJ Party Speaker with Bluetooth (RNC5)
Light up the dance floor
Sync your smartphone with the beat
LG RNC5 A close-up view of the top of LG RNC5. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it. There'a colorful eq behind the speaker.
*This feature only works on Android.
Take control of the dance floor through DJ App
LG RNC5 A hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.
*App updates will be available.
More ways to enjoy the party
LG RNC5 A concert scene. Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth, and Radio icons are shown below the image.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
*There is no internal storage.
Share playlists on one app
LG RNC5 A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM RNC5 with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.
*App updates will be available.
Feel the excitement of a live performance
Connect the RNC5 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.
LG RNC5 People watching TV on a wall with an LG XBOOM RNC5 to the right of it. TV is displaying a movie.
All Spec
FUNCTION SELECTOR
-
FM
Yes
-
USB1
Yes
-
USB2
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes
-
Guitar input
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Demo
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
Equalizer - User EQ
Yes
-
Equalizer - Cluster3 EQ
Yes
-
Equalizer - Standard
Yes
-
Equalizer - Pop
Yes
-
Equalizer - Classic
Yes
-
Equalizer - Rock
Yes
-
Equalizer - Jazz
Yes
-
Equalizer - Bass Blast+
Yes
-
Equalizer - Football
Yes
-
Equalizer - Dangdut
Yes
-
Equalizer - Arabic
Yes
-
Equalizer - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
Equalizer - India
Yes
-
Equalizer - Regueton
Yes
-
Equalizer - Merengue
Yes
-
Equalizer - Salsa
Yes
-
Equalizer - Samba
Yes
-
Equalizer - Axe
Yes
-
Equalizer - Forro
Yes
-
Equalizer - Funk
Yes
-
Equalizer - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Equalizer - Childsafe Mode
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset FM
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes / Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes
PLAYABLE FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes / Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes / Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
USB Copy
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Yes / Yes
-
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Party Strobe (App)
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
File/Folder search with music playing
Yes
-
File delete
Yes
-
Fota
Yes
-
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
-
Auto Power Down
Default OFF
-
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
DJ FUNCTION
-
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
Yes
-
DJ scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Model name
MA2
-
Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
-
Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker - System
2Way 3Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2"x 2
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
8Ω / 3Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
330 x 685 x 344
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
436 x 761 x 396
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
13.8
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
16.6
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
