Despite being a nation with so many larger water bodies, around 91 million people in India do not have access to safe water. Water scarcity and contamination are major concerns that people face, particularly during the monsoon season.
The rainwater during the monsoons often leads to many water-borne diseases as the water sources become polluted and unsafe for consumption.
In such challenging times, where every water purifier promises to provide you with completely purified water, LG's water purifiers emerge as the perfect solution to all your water concerns, offering advanced technologies like Tank UV and stainless-steel tanks to ensure hygienic and healthy drinking water.
How do LG Water Purifiers combat monsoon-related water impurities?
LG Water Purifiers are cutting-edge appliances designed to revolutionize water filtration. LG Water Purifiers boast a range of impressive features that ensure pure and healthy drinking water for you and your family. Equipped with a multi-stage filtration process, our water purifiers effectively remove contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals and harmful chemicals. This is a prime feature to safeguard from Monsoon-related drinking water impurities.
However, there are other features that buyers must know about before they buy LG Water Purifiers. We explore the various features of LG Water Purifiers in this blog to inform the buyers and resolve their product-related queries.
• Stainless Steel Tank: LG's Water Purifiers employ Airtight Stainless Steel Tanks for water storage, providing numerous advantages over regular conventional storage tanks. The LG Stainless Steel tanks exhibit significantly less E. Coli growth within 24 hours, around 94.4% less compared to regular plastic tanks. It demonstrates the superior hygiene and safety offered by the LG Stainless Steel tanks, as they effectively reduce the risk of bacterial contamination. With LG's Stainless Steel tank, you can have peace of mind knowing that your stored water remains uncontaminated and safer for consumption.
• In-Tank UV: LG's Water Purifiers incorporate an In-Tank UV feature that activates during the Preservation stage. The UV Cycle automatically initiates when the filtered water remains stagnant for more than six hours in the Airtight Stainless Steel Tank. This UV sterilization process eliminates any potential microorganisms that might have accumulated in the stored water, ensuring that every sip you have is pure, clean, and free from contaminants.
• Mineral Booster Filter: The Mineral Booster Filter in LG water purifiers enhances the quality of the water by infusing it with essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium. These minerals benefit your health and contribute to a tastier drinking experience. These minerals ensure enriched water with valuable elements that support your overall well-being.
• Smart Display feature: The convenient and user-friendly interface provides real-time monitoring to ensure timely replacements for optimal performance, maintenance, and peace of mind. It gives access to essential information such as filter lifespan, water level, and real-time water quality.
• Digital Sterilizing Care: LG's Digital Sterilizing Care device is designed to clean and sanitize the water path within the water purifier without human touch and without harmful chemical use. It eliminates bacteria and impurities from the hose, faucet, and pipes, ensuring the water is safe for consumption. This innovative technology provides a thorough cleaning process, promoting hygiene and preventing the growth of harmful microorganisms.
In a country like India, where access to clean water is an everyday challenge, LG's water purifiers contribute enormously to dealing with this issue with their technology and features. With its reliable and efficient purification technologies, LG aims to improve the overall quality of life, well-being, & health of people. Investing in a water purifier, synonymous with the best in every way, safeguards your health and promotes a hygienic lifestyle.
Choose LG's water purifiers for a reliable, efficient, and worry-free drinking water solution. You can buy water purifiers online or visit nearest LG brand shop.