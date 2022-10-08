We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The global pandemic outbreak brought a drastic shift in how people utilized their leisure time. With the imposition of stringent lockdowns, everyone spent a considerable amount of time in their homes, investing time in indoor activities like cooking, watching new movies and TV shows, discovering new music, and more.
In this blog, we will highlight how a 43 (109.22cm) and 32 (81.28cm) smart TV can enhance your viewing experience for optimum customer satisfaction. But first, let's begin by understanding the basics of a smart TV and how it is different from a normal television.
Smart TV: definition and usage
In layperson terms, a smart TV directly connects to the internet while incorporating an operating platform or system. This allows you to access, view, and manage network-based content like Netflix without using any additional device. For your comprehension, we have mentioned the working of a 32 (81.28cm) smart-TV:
• You can easily access online content with Smart TVs by connecting to the same Wi-Fi network or broadband router.
• After your TV is connected, you'll be asked to enter your login information. After this, your 32 (81.28cm) smart TV will flash an on-screen menu that's inclusive of different apps (internet channels).
• Even though some apps come preinstalled, you can always download more to make additions to your TV library.
Best features of the LG 43 (109.22cm) UHD TV: an overview
Our team of competent expert professionals at LG has designed a broad range of UHD TVs that surpass your expectations with every passing moment. If you want to experience vivid colours with lifelike picture quality, take a look at some of the best features of the LG 43 (109.22cm) UHD TV:
• It comes installed with a variety of OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more. Dive in to discover the content that suits your taste!
• One of the smartest features of this product is that it comes integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant. So, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and speak; our built-in AI will take care of the rest.
• This UHD TV comes with a Magic remote that allows universal control, point, click, scroll, and voice.
• This range is a treat for videogame lovers as it comes with a gaming dashboard and game optimizer. Avail low-input lag and fine-tuned HDR graphics that make gameplay quick and more immersive. Additionally, enjoy greater control over sound and picture settings!
• It comes with a5 Gen5 AI processor4K, AI brightness, 4K upscaling, and a Smart WebOS platform with the user profile.
• Get access to clear and magnified music with AI Sound Pro (Virtual surround 5.1.2).
• With the special Sports Alert feature, you don't have to worry about missing out on the big plays from your favourite team.
• Unlock seamless connectivity by linking your Smart TV with Bluetooth speakers for a wireless sound experience.
Make the right choice with LG's Smart TV range
At LG, we aim to offer a diversified range of electrical products like laptops, monitors, air conditioners, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, and more. In addition, our exceptional range of televisions is exclusively designed for optimal viewing experience.
Explore our Smart TVs that offer smooth access to a world full of entertainment that compliments your interior decoration. Our 32 (81.28cm) Smart TV is priced at reasonable rates and proves to be a sensible investment in the long run. To know more about our UHD Smart TVs, explore our website today!