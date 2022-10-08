

Our team of competent expert professionals at LG has designed a broad range of UHD TVs that surpass your expectations with every passing moment. If you want to experience vivid colours with lifelike picture quality, take a look at some of the best features of the LG 43 (109.22cm) UHD TV:

• It comes installed with a variety of OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more. Dive in to discover the content that suits your taste!

• One of the smartest features of this product is that it comes integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant. So, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and speak; our built-in AI will take care of the rest.

• This UHD TV comes with a Magic remote that allows universal control, point, click, scroll, and voice.

• This range is a treat for videogame lovers as it comes with a gaming dashboard and game optimizer. Avail low-input lag and fine-tuned HDR graphics that make gameplay quick and more immersive. Additionally, enjoy greater control over sound and picture settings!

• It comes with a5 Gen5 AI processor4K, AI brightness, 4K upscaling, and a Smart WebOS platform with the user profile.

• Get access to clear and magnified music with AI Sound Pro (Virtual surround 5.1.2).

• With the special Sports Alert feature, you don't have to worry about missing out on the big plays from your favourite team.

• Unlock seamless connectivity by linking your Smart TV with Bluetooth speakers for a wireless sound experience.