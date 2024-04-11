We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LM56 32 (81.28 cm) Smart HD TV
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Live smarter with the new webOS
*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.
Key Specs
Display Type
Smart LED
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
Audio Output
10W
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
Smart LED
Display Resolution
HD 1366 x 768
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
LG webOS
Full Web Browser
Yes
AUDIO
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice III
Audio Output
10W
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
ARC (HDMI 1)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1 (Rear)
HDMI Input
2 (Side)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
India
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
Net Quantity
1 N
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
What people are saying
32LM565BPTA
LG LM56 32 (81.28 cm) Smart HD TV